Advertisement
NewsCricket
MI VS RR LIVE SCORE

MI vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Check Probable Playing 11s

MI vs RR (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai look for first win of the season

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 09:27 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Mumbai Indians (MI) are playing their first match of IPL 2024 at home and it is Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are visiting. RR have been on a winning run and are looking to maintain it. MI have not won anything so far which is not surprising as historically, they are slow starters. However, dynamics are different this year with new captain in charge. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, MI may take some time to settle down in this edition. Additionally, he is under massive pressure since returning to the franchise and replacing Rohit Sharma as captain. RR would be hoping MI have another poor day in office. Samson and co and have ticked almost all boxes so far. It will interesting to see how these two sides go in the match.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from MI vs RR IPL 2024 Game below.

01 April 2024
09:27 AM

MI vs RR IPL 2024 LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.
 

08:49 AM

LIVE MI vs RR: Take A Look At Both The Squads 

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis

08:21 AM

MI vs RR LIVE Updates: Hardik Vs Samson

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MI vs RR clash in IPL 2024. MI are winless while RR have won both of their games so far. It is expected to be a cracking contest as Mumbai return to their fortress. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?