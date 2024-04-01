MI vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Check Probable Playing 11s
MI vs RR (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024
Mumbai Indians (MI) are playing their first match of IPL 2024 at home and it is Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are visiting. RR have been on a winning run and are looking to maintain it. MI have not won anything so far which is not surprising as historically, they are slow starters. However, dynamics are different this year with new captain in charge. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, MI may take some time to settle down in this edition. Additionally, he is under massive pressure since returning to the franchise and replacing Rohit Sharma as captain. RR would be hoping MI have another poor day in office. Samson and co and have ticked almost all boxes so far. It will interesting to see how these two sides go in the match.
MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis
