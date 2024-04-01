RR:41-1(4), MI vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: All Eyes On Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Mumbai Indians (MI) are playing their first match of IPL 2024 at home and it is Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are visiting. RR have been on a winning run and are looking to maintain it. MI have not won anything so far which is not surprising as historically, they are slow starters. However, dynamics are different this year with new captain in charge. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, MI may take some time to settle down in this edition. Additionally, he is under massive pressure since returning to the franchise and replacing Rohit Sharma as captain. RR would be hoping MI have another poor day in office. Samson and co and have ticked almost all boxes so far. It will interesting to see how these two sides go in the match.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from MI vs RR IPL 2024 Game below.