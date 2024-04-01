RR:41-1(4), MI vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: All Eyes On Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
MI vs RR (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai look for first win of the season.
Mumbai Indians (MI) are playing their first match of IPL 2024 at home and it is Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are visiting. RR have been on a winning run and are looking to maintain it. MI have not won anything so far which is not surprising as historically, they are slow starters. However, dynamics are different this year with new captain in charge. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, MI may take some time to settle down in this edition. Additionally, he is under massive pressure since returning to the franchise and replacing Rohit Sharma as captain. RR would be hoping MI have another poor day in office. Samson and co and have ticked almost all boxes so far. It will interesting to see how these two sides go in the match.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from MI vs RR IPL 2024 Game below.
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2024: RR Bounce back
Rajasthan Royals bounce back after losing Jaiswal early with a couple of fours from Buttler and Samson. Mumbai Indians need wickets and they need them early.
RR: 30/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2024: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 (6) caught by Tim David bowled by Kwena Maphaka. RR lose their opener early in the innings after he scored 10 runs from the first five.
RR: 10/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: MI Post 125
Mumbai Indians could just post 125 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson and co have to chase 126 runs to win this one.
MI: 125/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Tim David key for MI
Just 12 balls left with Tim David and Bumrah in the middle for MI. Can these two get their team to a commandable total from here?
MI: 114/8 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: MI Pin Hopes On David
Mumbai Indians pin hopes on Tim David to get his team to a respectable total. As of now, RR in complete control with 7 wickets down just 111 runs on the board.
MI: 111/7 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Gone!
Tilak Varma 32 (29) caught by R Ashwin out bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Mumbai in deep trouble at the moment.
MI: 97/7 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: MI In Trouble
The plan to bring out Piyush Chawla early in the innings has not worked for MI and now Tim David walks in with 4 wickets in hand.
MI: 89/6 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Pandya departs
Hardik Pandya departs as he is caught by Rovman Powell near the boundary rope. Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first wicket of the night.
MI: 77/5 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Can Pandya Carry MI?
Can Hardik Pandya carry MI to a respectable total today? MI are four down with Pandya and Tilak Varma in the middle.
MI: 65/4 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Another wicket
Ishan Kishan caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled by Trent Boult. Hardik Pandya takes charge against the RR bowlers. Mumbai Indians would really love to see their skipper in form tonight.
MI: 46/4 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Another one
Trent Boult has taken three wickets now and all three are first ball ducks. MI in deep trouble as Dewald Brevis walks back.
MI: 16/3 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: MI In Trouble
First Rohit Sharma gone for a duck and then the next ball Naman Dhir LBW by Trent Boult. Mumbai Indians on the backfoot now.
MI: 1/2 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Here we go!
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open the batting for Mumbai Indians. Trent Boult attacks the stumps for Rajasthan with the new ball.
MI: 0/0 (0.2 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: Toss Report
RR captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians.
LIVE IPL 2024: MI Missing SKY?
Will Mumbai Indians miss their middle-order star Suryakumar Yadav who has been sensational for them every season? Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma have tried to fill-in the shoes but MI are yet to register a win.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Toss Coming Up Shortly
Do not go anywhere as the toss for MI vs RR is coming up shortly. Captains Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will flip coin toss at 7 PM.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Match Timings
The match will begin at 730 PM (IST) between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The toss will take place at 7 PM as both captains Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will come out for it.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Livestreaming Details
The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 730 PM (IST) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The livestreaming of the contest can be done on JioCinema website and app.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Pandya's captaincy review
Hardik Pandya's captaincy has been questioned a couple of times since he took over the role from Rohit Sharma. Let's see how he leads the team tonight against the Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Wankhede Ready For Action
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is ready to host it's first game of the IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians are yet to register their first win of the season which makes them sit at the bottom of the points table.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Will MI Get Their First Win Of The Season?
Mumbai Indians will look to win their first game of the season, whereas Rajasthan Royals will want to continue their winning streak. Mumbai stands at ninth position on the points table with zero points from two games, whereas Rajasthan Royals occupy the third position with four points from two matches.
LIVE Updates Rajasthan Vs Mumbai: Check RR's Probable 11
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.
LIVE MI vs RR: Check Mumbai Indians' Playing 11
Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Pressure on Hardik Pandya
All eyes will be on MI captain Hardik Pandya as he leads his troops to the middle, looking for Mumbai's first win of the new season. He has been booed by the crowd, trolled on social media. He will be itching to prove a thing or two to the haters tonight in Mumbai.
MI vs RR LIVE Score: When does the match start?
The Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals match is an evening game, in case you did not know. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST and the toss for the same will take place at 7 pm IST.
RR vs MI LIVE: Is There An Injury Concern In RR Camp?
Unlike MI, RR have no injury concerns whatsoever. They have a fully fit squad and all players are available for selection. Having said that it is unlikely that RR will make any changes to the playing 11 for MI at Wankhede.
MI vs RR LIVE Updates: Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit?
Bad news for MI fans as they have to wait a little longer to see their Surya back on the field. The batter has not yet got fitness clearance from NCA as this is an important year for India in T20 World Cup and Surya is a key player. BCCI don't want to rush Surya back to cricket. He is recovering at NCA post the sports hernia surgery and is likely to miss a few more games in IPL.
IPL 2024 MI vs RR LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
MI and RR have met each other 27 times, with MI winning 15 times and RR on 12 occasions. However, at the Wankhede, MI have a 5-3 edge over RR.
LIVE Updates MI vs RR: Check Dream11 Prediction
In case you are wondering which players to pick and which to drop while making Dream 11 team for MI vs RR clash, we can come to help.
MI vs RR IPL 2024 LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.
LIVE MI vs RR: Take A Look At Both The Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis
MI vs RR LIVE Updates: Hardik Vs Samson
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MI vs RR clash in IPL 2024. MI are winless while RR have won both of their games so far. It is expected to be a cracking contest as Mumbai return to their fortress. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game.