KKR:46-0(3), RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Philip Salt, Sunil Narine On Fire

RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB Won Match Against PBKS And Lost Opener Against CSK.
LIVE Score RCB vs KKR In IPL 2024: The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will witness a fiery rivalry renewed. Since 2008, when Brendon McCullum's explosive innings kick-started the IPL, these teams have shared iconic and heated moments. Altercations between players like Gambhir, Kohli, and Russell have fueled the drama over the years. Now, with Gambhir back in the mix as KKR's mentor, emotions run high. Both teams, coming off recent wins, aim to capitalize on the momentum. RCB may retain Mahipal Lomror, while KKR banks on Sunil Narine's return as an opener. Narine's matchup against RCB's top order and Russell's prowess in death overs adds intrigue. With fresh conditions likely favouring bowlers, expect a gripping encounter amidst the charged atmosphere of this historic rivalry.
Follow LIVE Updates From Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: KKR on top
KKR on fire at the moment as they have got 46 runs from the first three overs. Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj and Joseph - all have had a bad start so far.
KKR: 46/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: KKR Begin Chase
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have began their chase with a tremendous first over. Mohammed Siraj gives away runs in the first over of the second innings.
KKR: 18/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: RCB Post
RCB have posted 182 runs and all thanks to Virat Kohli who was on song tonight. He smashed 83 runs off just 58 balls with 4 sixes and 4 fours at the Chinnaswamy. Mitchell Starc was taken to the cleaners by the RCB star.
RCB: 182/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Gone!
As we saw earlier, it looks like a difficult batting wicket now after some overs. Anuj Rawat and Rajat Patidar depart cheaply.
RCB: 152/5 (17.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Kohli key for RCB
The pitch has changed in the last few overs and it is looking difficult for batters at the moment. Time-out taken now with four overs left now.
RCB: 141/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Gone!
Glenn Maxwell caught by Rinku Singh bowled by Sunil Narine. Finally, the third catch is taken after the two were dropped of the Australian.
RCB: 124/3 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Maxwell dropped
Glenn Maxwell dropped by Ramanedep Singh. How expensive will that cause for KKR? Virat Kohli on the other end is batting brilliantly on the other end.
RCB: 109/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Maxwell walks in
Glenn Maxwell has come in and he has a point to prove in this game as the first two matches were really not good for him.
RCB: 87/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Gone!
Cameron Green 33 (21) out bowled by Cameron Green. RCB lose their second batter as the Aussie walks back to the pavilion.
RCB: 82/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Kolkata look for wicket
Kolkata Knight Riders desperate for a wicket as Green and Kohli have stitched up a fine partnership so far. Sunil Narine continues attack for KKR.
RCB: 74/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Powerplay finished
Cameroon Green takes off against Sunil Narine as the powerplay is finished with a massive six. RCB have 61 runs from the first six.
RCB: 61/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Anukul Roy comes in
KKR bring in left-arm spinner Anukul Roy into the attack now. A good move with two right handers in the middle.
RCB: 46/1 (4.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Starc taken to the cleaners
Mitchell Starc gives away 24 runs from his two overs so far. Kohli with a six and four from that over against the Aussie. RCB looking in fine rhythm at the moment.
RCB: 38/1 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Gone!
Faf du Plessis 8 (5) caught by Mitchell Starc and the RCB skipper goes back to the pavilion. Harshit Rana has the last laugh as he gets the wicket after getting smashed for a six.
RCB: 17/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Here we go
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mitchell Starc attacks the stumps for Kolkata Knight Riders and the first ball goes for a four.
RCB: 4/0 (0.1 Over)
IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Toss Report
Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bowl first against RCB at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Toss Coming soon
The captains Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis will be coming out for toss shortly for the clash between KKR and RCB. Chinnaswamy is ready for action and the crowd looks amazing at the moment.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: What to expect?
The RCB vs KKR clash will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the ground expected to support the batters.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Match Timings
The match between RCB and KKR will begin at 730 PM (IST) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The toss for the mega clash will take place at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024: Kohli vs Gambhir 3.0?
Dinesh Karthik took a cheeky dig ahead of RCB vs KKR clash as he deemed Kohli vs Gambhir to be a duel to watch out for in a recent video posted by his team.
Kohli Vs Gambhir 3.0 Coming? DK's Honest Remark Ahead Of RCB vs KKR Clash Goes Viral
LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Kohli vs Gambhir Once More?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (March 29). Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared some heated moments in last year's IPL in the 2023 season.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Weather Report
Dew's impact in the night game will be significant, with the team batting first potentially disadvantaged due to limited dew during the 7-9 pm cloud cover; thus, the toss-winning captain would likely choose to field first.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Pitch Report
At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 48 out of 89 games have been won by teams batting second, the toss-winning captains typically opt to chase, as demonstrated by the 48:37 ratio of winning both the toss and the match.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Probable Playing XI
KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Chetan Sakariya [Impact Substitute: Ramandeep Singh]
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal [Impact Substitute: Mahipal Lomror]
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: What To Expect?
The captain who won the toss chose to chase on a different pitch from the previous game, which is expected to play truer with patchy grass cover absent, potentially yielding higher scores compared to the previous match.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Head To Head Stats
KKR emerged victorious against RCB once again with a scoreline of 14-18. This marks their consecutive wins over RCB last season, achieving the feat by scoring 200 runs on both occasions. Notably, RCB hasn't managed to defeat KKR on their home ground since 2015.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Emerging Talent
Amidst the star-studded lineups, emerging talents like Mahipal Lomror and Yash Dayal showcased their potential, adding depth to their respective teams.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Memorable Encounters
Memorable encounters between players, like Narine's battle against Kohli and du Plessis, showcased the individual rivalries that define IPL cricket.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Strategy Unveiled
Insight into team strategies, such as RCB's batting order adjustments and KKR's tactical use of bowlers, provided a glimpse into the chess match behind the scenes.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Mentorship Impact
Gambhir's dual roles as a former player and current mentor for KKR highlighted the profound influence mentors have on team dynamics and performance.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Emotional Responses
From Gambhir's chair-kicking outburst to players' heated exchanges, emotions ran high, adding intensity to the contest and captivating fans worldwide.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Pitch Dynamics
Despite the Chinnaswamy Stadium's reputation for high-scoring pitches, the fresh surface provided a challenge, with a tinge of green hinting at favourable conditions for bowlers.
IPL 2023 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Statistical Showdown
Insights into player performance stats revealed intriguing matchups, such as Narine's dominance over RCB's big three and Russell's explosive batting in death overs.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Tactical Substitutions
RCB's inclusion of Mahipal Lomror proved decisive, while KKR's deployment of Sunil Narine as an opener added a strategic twist to their batting lineup.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Player Impact
Sunil Narine's matchup against RCB's top order and Andre Russell's prowess in the death overs were pivotal factors shaping the outcome of the match.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Emotional Returns
Gautam Gambhir's return to KKR as a mentor added emotional depth to the contest, sparking memories of his fierce on-field battles with RCB's Virat Kohli.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Momentum Builders
Both teams entered the match on the back of recent victories, aiming to harness the momentum and secure another crucial win in the IPL.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Iconic Moments Relived
From Brendon McCullum's explosive start to altercations between Gambhir and Kohli, the match was reminiscent of the intense clashes that define IPL history.
IPL 2024 LIVE RCB vs KKR: Historic Rivalry Renewed
RCB vs KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a fiery showdown, reigniting a rivalry that dates back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008.