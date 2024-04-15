RCB:168-5(13.2), RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: RCB Go 5 Down
RCB vs SRH (Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB host SRH at Chinnaswamy.
Trending Photos
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no.30 of the IPL 2024 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. So far, the season for RCB has been chaotic with big names like Glenn Maxwell and elite coaching staff failing to execute their plans which has resulted in just one win in all games they have played till now. SRH on the other hand have blown hot and cold but will look to beat the home side to get some important points.
Facing SRH will be a huge task for RCB's bowling attack which has struggled to execute their plan in some important games this year. In their previous match, Mumbai Indians chased their target of 196 in just 15.3 overs against RCB.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Gone!
Saurav Chauhan 0 (1) LBW by Pat Cummins. SRH on a roll as they take complete of this contest. RCB are five down now Karthik and Lomror in the middle now.
RCB: 128/5 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: RCB In Trouble
RCB in trouble as three wickets go down with Rajat Patidar walking back to the pavilion. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande continue attack for SRH.
RCB: 121/3 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Powerplay done
Powerplay has been finished. Pat Cummins did a brave thing by bringing himself in for the last over of the PP. Just 9 runs from that over.
RCB: 79/0 (6 Overs)
IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Bengaluru keep going
Kohli and Du Plessis with some fours and maximums keep their team going. The only funny thing is that RCB have got 56 runs on the board just 4 overs bowled and the required rate is still above 14. We all know why that is so high.
RCB: 56/0 (4 Overs)
IPL 2024: Bright Start For RCB?
RCB have got 21 runs from the first two overs but the target is of 288 runs. Kohli and Du Plessis need to keep swinging their bats if they wanna stay in this contest.
RCB: 21/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Chase Begins
The chase of the historic target 288 runs begins with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Can RCB do the unthinkable tonight?
RCB: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers Post 287
Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown absolutely no mercy to these RCB bowlers as they have broken their own record of the highest total in IPL history and franchise cricket. First Head scored a ton with Abhishek Sharma giving a fine start to his team and later it was Klaasen, Markram, Samad with Markram who got their team this massive total.
SRH: 287/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Klaasen on fire
Lockie Ferguson smoked for a 106 meter six over the roof of Chinnaswamy stadium. SRH on a roll, it looks like the record of 276 is in danger tonight.
SRH: 231/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: 5 overs left
Not a good day at the office if you are a RCB bowler tonight as SRH have got 205 runs with 30 balls still left in the innings. Do remember, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. Klaasen has also completed his fifty in 23 balls.
SRH: 205/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Head Departs
RCB finally get the dangerman Travis Head out and Faf du Plessis is planning to keep Klaasen and Markram on strike quite for a few overs.
SRH: 180/2 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Hundred For Head
Travis Head hits a century in just 39 balls with some big shots all over the park in Bengaluru. This is the fourth fastest hundred in the IPL.
SRH: 156/1 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: 10 overs done
Ten overs gone by and SRH are on top of this contest with runs on the board with 60 balls still left and 9 wickets in hand.
SRH: 128/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Gone
Reece Topley brings the breakthrough for RCB. Abhishek Sharma caught at the boundary rope by Lockie Ferguson. RCB finally break the partnership.
SRH: 110/1 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Fifty for Head
Travis Head completes his fifty inside the powerplay in just 20 balls. What a start for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy.
SRH: 76/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: RCB Clueless
Yash Dayal comes in once again for RCB and SRH have 56 runs from the first five overs. Sunrisers are in no mood to slow at the Chinnaswamy. Head and Sharma are going after the bowlers every ball.
SRH: 56/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: SRH On Top
SRH off to a bright start as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head get going in the first three overs. Will RCB regret dropping Siraj from the eleven tonight?
SRH: 31/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Match Begins
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head open the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The first over goes for seven runs as Sharma gets some runs from the spinner.
SRH: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Toss Report
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins toss and elects to bowl first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Chinnaswamy Ready For Action
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is packed for the intense clash between RCB and SRH. Pat Cummins and Faf du Plessis will be coming out at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss is coming up for the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The venue in Bengaluru is packed for a high intensity game between the two giant teams.
LIVE IPL 2024: Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs?
RCB need to win almost every game they have left of the league stages to keep their hopes alive for the qualification to the playoffs. Today, Maxwell may not be available for the clash.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Maxwell unfit?
A report suggests that Glenn Maxwell is likely to miss the match against SRH due to a thumb injury. He is key for RCB but this season he has failed badly so far.
LIVE IPL 2024: Kohli key for RCB
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the league and the RCB team right now. He is very crucial for RCB in tonight's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the RCB vs SRH match taking place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.