Highlights | RR vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2024: GT Beat RR By 3 Wickets
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (RR vs GT Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rashid Khan won the game for Gujarat Titans on the last ball of the match.
Highlights Score RR vs GT In IPL 2024: In the 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Gujarat Titans chased down a target of 197 runs to win by 3 wickets. Shubman Gill's brilliant 72 off 44 balls laid the foundation for the Titans, supported by contributions from Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. However, Kuldeep Sen's hat-trick and Yuzvendra Chahal's key wickets kept the pressure on the Titans. In response, Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive total of 196/3, led by Samson's unbeaten 68 and Riyan Parag's explosive 76. Despite Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan's efforts, Gujarat Titans' batting prowess sealed the victory. Notable bowling performances came from Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Avesh Khan. The match saw intense moments and crucial innings, with both teams showcasing their skills in an entertaining encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
IPL 2024 Live Score: GT Win By 3 Wickets
Rashid Khan hits a boundary on the last ball of the match when 2 runs were needed to help GT win the game.
LIVE Score GT 199/7 (20) CRR: 9.95
Gujarat Titans won by 3 wkts
IPL 2024 Live Score: Thrilling Chase On
Rahul Tewatia strikes a crucial boundary off Kuldeep Sen's slower short ball, powering it over mid-off for four, adding pressure on the Rajasthan Royals with 20 runs off the over, while Rashid Khan contributes with some runs, including a front foot no-ball boundary.
LIVE Score GT 186/6 (19.1) CRR: 9.7 REQ: 13.2
Gujarat Titans need 11 runs in 5 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 6 Down
Shahrukh Khan is dismissed lbw by Avesh Khan for 14 runs off 8 balls, attempting to flick/slog a low full toss but missing and getting hit plumb in front of middle.
LIVE Score GT 158/6 (17.4) CRR: 8.94 REQ: 16.71
Gujarat Titans need 39 runs in 14 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: GT Still On Course
Shahrukh Khan scores runs off Ashwin with a sweep shot for four, a six with a slogsweep, and singles, while Rahul Tewatia adds one run with a shot to long-off.
LIVE Score GT 155/5 (17) CRR: 9.12 REQ: 14
Gujarat Titans need 42 runs in 18 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: Big Blow For GT
Shubman Gill is stumped by Samson off a wide delivery from Chahal, departing for a well-played 72 runs off 44 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score GT 133/5 (15.2) CRR: 8.67 REQ: 13.71
Gujarat Titans need 64 runs in 28 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: Chahal Claims Orange Cap
Vijay Shankar is bowled by Chahal after a premeditated shot, departing for 16 runs off 10 balls, including 3 boundaries.
LIVE Score GT 111/4 (14) CRR: 7.93 REQ: 14.33
Gujarat Titans need 86 runs in 36 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: Gill Near Fifty
Shankar punches a length delivery to cover for no run, followed by Gill taking singles, pulling for two runs, and clipping for another two, while Shankar punches to cover for a single and then lifts a fuller delivery over mid-off for a boundary, with Kuldeep Sen conceding a wid
LIVE Score GT 109/3 (13.3) CRR: 8.07 REQ: 13.54
Gujarat Titans need 88 runs in 39 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: Kuldeep Sen On Song
Abhinav Manohar is bowled by Kuldeep Sen, completing his hat-trick and leaving Abhinav with just 1 run from 2 balls.
LIVE Score GT 79/3 (10.4) CRR: 7.41 REQ: 12.64
Gujarat Titans need 118 runs in 56 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 2 Down
Wade's aggressive cut shot results in an inside edge onto the stumps off Kuldeep Sen's delivery, departing for 4 runs.
LIVE Score GT 77/2 (10.1) CRR: 7.57 REQ: 12.2
Gujarat Titans need 120 runs in 59 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: GT Need Quick Runs
Shubman Gill showcases excellent wristwork to whip a full delivery from Chahal for a boundary through the mid-wicket region, displaying impeccable timing and power.
LIVE Score GT 76/1 (10) CRR: 7.6 REQ: 12.1
Gujarat Titans need 121 runs in 60 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: Sai Departs
Sai Sudharsan is dismissed lbw by Kuldeep Sen after realizing his fate upon seeing the replays, departing for 35 runs.
LIVE Score GT 64/1 (8.2) CRR: 7.68 REQ: 11.4
Gujarat Titans need 133 runs in 70 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: GT Need Quick Runs
Chahal drops a catch off his own bowling as Sai Sudharsan's attempted punch back down the pitch goes straight to him.
LIVE Score GT 63/0 (8) CRR: 7.88 REQ: 11.17
Gujarat Titans need 134 runs in 72 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: Gill Take On Khan
Avesh Khan's return sees Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scoring singles and a boundary, including a well-executed lofted shot straight down the ground by Shubman Gill.
LIVE Score GT 44/0 (6) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 10.93
Gujarat Titans need 153 runs in 84 balls
IPL 2024 Live Score: Can Gill Do It For GT?
Keshav Maharaj bowls a varied over to Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, including a missed flick, a single, a sweep, another single, and a six over deep extra-cover by Shubman Gill.
LIVE Score GT 26/0 (4) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 10.69
Gujarat Titans need 171 runs
IPL 2024 Live Score: GT Need Good Start From Gill
Sai Sudharsan starts with a boundary, then singles and defensive plays. Shubman Gill faces Avesh Khan, taking singles and twos. Boult's over sees Sudharsan taking singles and defending.
LIVE Score GT 18/0 (3) CRR: 6 REQ: 10.53
Gujarat Titans need 179 runs
IPL 2024 Live Score: RR Set 197 Runs Target
Umesh Yadav returns with mixed results, conceding wides and boundaries, including a six by Hetmyer, as Samson manages to score runs with a mixture of singles, twos, and a six.
LIVE Score RR 196/3 (20) CRR: 9.8
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag Out For 76
Riyan Parag departs for 76 off 48 balls, caught by Shankar at long-on off Mohit Sharma's slower delivery.
LIVE Score
RR 172/3 (18.4) CRR: 9.21
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Fifty For Sanju Samson
Samson hits a low full-toss for a four as Tewatia's stumble at long-on costs a missed chance, reaching his fifty.
LIVE Score
RR 162/2 (18) CRR: 9.08
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Parag On Fire
Spencer Johnson's over sees Samson capitalizing with a six over mid-on and a classy boundary through extra cover, while a thick outside-edge adds another boundary to third man, amidst singles from Riyan Parag and Samson.
LIVE Score
RR 141/2 (16.1) CRR: 8.72
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Fifty For Riyan Parag
Mohit Sharma faces a mixed bag as Riyan Parag impressively hits a six to bring up his fifty, while Samson manages singles and a boundary through his fluent strokeplay.
LIVE Score RR 118/2 (14) CRR: 8.43
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Mohit Sharma Bowls Tight Over
Mohit Sharma bowls a mix of slower deliveries and back of a length balls, with Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson accumulating singles mainly through punches and flicks to the outfield.
LIVE Score RR 89/2 (12) CRR: 7.42
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: RR Rebuild
Rashid Khan's over sees Riyan Parag mixing cautious defense with smart boundary placements, including a well-executed clip through midwicket for two runs.
LIVE Score RR 74/2 (10.1) CRR: 7.28
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Riyan Parag Survives
Rashid Khan bowls a fuller delivery, inducing an outside edge from Riyan Parag, but Matthew Wade misses the catch for the second time.
LIVE Score RR 52/2 (8.1) CRR: 6.37
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Rashid Khan Strikes
Buttler falls victim to Rashid Khan once again, attempting a lofted shot down the ground but edging it to slip, marking the fifth time Rashid has dismissed him in T20s, caught sharply by Tewatia.
LIVE Score RR 42/2 (5.5) CRR: 7.2
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Jaiswal Departs
Jaiswal falls to Umesh Yadav after attempting a scoop shot, failing to generate enough elevation, caught excellently by Wade, extending his lean run this season.
LIVE Score RR 32/1 (4.2) CRR: 7.38
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Jaiswal Finds Form
Jaiswal capitalizes with consecutive boundaries off Umesh Yadav, building RR's highest opening stand this IPL season, amidst limited movement for pacers despite earlier rain.
LIVE Score RR 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Jaiswal Need To Fire
Umesh Yadav starts with a mixed bag, inducing an edge for two, followed by a classy boundary, then maintaining pressure with disciplined bowling as Jaiswal cautiously begins his innings.
LIVE Score
RR 6/0 (1) CRR: 6
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
IPL 2024 Live Score: Impact Subs
Gujarat Titans Subs: Sharath BR, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini
IPL 2024 Live Score: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
IPL 2024 Live Score: Both Team Captains
Samson: We also wanted to bowl first. Journey has been special. But as everyone knows, leading a team can't be done alone. Grateful for the support from Sanga and team. Even if we've won all four games, there have been different challenges. Bit confused (about the playing XI). You can see it on the sheet.
Gill: Will bowl first. In case rain is in play, you want to chase things down. Not easy to set up a playing XI when your main players are injured. Couple of changes - Matthew Wade comes in for Kane. Manohar comes in for Sharath. In past couple of games we were in brilliant position. It's just about finishing the crunch situations. Batting part is easy. When I'm batting I don't think about captaincy. While captaining, you want to give players confidence.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss Report
Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to field first against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in IPL 2024 Game on Thursday.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss To Take Place At 7:25 PM
The toss is rescheduled for 7:25 PM local time, and the match will commence at 7:40 PM.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Rain Delays Toss
Currently, a light drizzle has descended upon the venue, prompting ground staff to swiftly cover the square. As a result, there's a delay in the scheduled toss with no signs of it happening on time. Stay tuned for further updates as we await the weather to clear up.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Noor Ahmad's Economy
Titans' Noor Ahmad maintains the best economy among bowlers, showcasing his ability to control runs despite not always clinching wickets, a valuable asset in tight situations.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Player Spotlight - Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jaiswal's challenging start to IPL 2024 puts him in the spotlight, with Titans hoping to capitalize on his struggles and Royals banking on his potential resurgence.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Impact Players
Mohit Sharma for Titans and potential returns like Sandeep Sharma for Royals could influence team strategies and dynamics, offering crucial support in pivotal moments.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Rashid Khan's Challenge
Despite a tough start, Rashid Khan's track record against Royals' key players like Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag poses a threat, with Royals aiming for a 5th consecutive win.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Form Guide
While Royals boast a consistent winning streak (WWWW), Titans have had an inconsistent run (LLWLW), adding to the anticipation of the match.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Powerplay Struggles
Both teams have struggled in the powerplay, with Royals and Titans having run rates of 7.70 and 8.26 respectively, setting the stage for an intriguing battle early on.
Both teams have struggled in the powerplay, with Royals and Titans having run rates of 7.70 and 8.26 respectively, setting the stage for an intriguing battle early on.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Head-to-Head Stats
Titans hold a 4-1 record over Royals in IPL history, adding an extra layer of competitiveness and history to the encounter.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan
Sanju Samson holds the record for scoring the most runs off Rashid Khan in the IPL, amassing 111 runs in 96 balls with just one dismissal, boasting a strike rate of 115.63. Given this, Samson emerges as the top choice to counter the legspinner's threat effectively.
IPL 2024 Live Score: IPL Records
Notable IPL records like Jos Buttler's strike rate against Mohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal's quest for 200 wickets add intrigue and context to the match narrative.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Venue and Pitch
Jaipur's high-scoring venue offers potential for thrilling encounters, with spinners likely to find assistance, setting the stage for an engaging battle between bat and ball.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Eyes On RR's Middle Order
Rajasthan Royals' middle-order batsmen (Nos.3-7) have been the most productive among all teams in this IPL, accumulating 488 runs at an impressive average of 48.80. On the contrary, Gujarat Titans have struggled in this aspect, scoring 444 runs at an average of 24.66, the second lowest after RCB's 17.55.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Rashid vs Ashwin
Rashid Khan and R Ashwin have both faced challenges in securing wickets during the middle overs in this IPL. While Rashid has managed only one wicket in the 7-15 overs period with an economy rate of 8.04, Ashwin has maintained a decent economy rate of 6.68 but has remained wicketless in this phase.
IPL 2024 Live Score: GT Need To Score Big
Gujarat Titans have recorded the fewest sixes (22) in this IPL season, averaging 4.4 sixes per innings, while teams like Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, with 30 sixes each, maintain an average of 7.5 sixes per innings, making them joint second least in this regard.
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Sharath BR (wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande. [Impact sub: Mohit Sharma].
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal. [Impact sub: Shubham Dubey].
RR vs GT Live: Injury And Availability Update
Rajasthan Royals:
Sandeep Sharma missed the past two games because of an undisclosed minor injury. Meanwhile, Shane Bond also revealed that Navdeep Saini, who had been at the NCA, is set to join the team.
Gujarat Titans:
Batter David Miller has missed the last two matches due to a niggle. Wriddhiman Saha was out of the last game because of a back spasm.
RR vs GT LIVE: RR Win-Loss Record At Jaipur
Total Matches played: 55, RR Won: 36, RR lost: 19
Rajasthan Vs Gujarat LIVE: Check GT's Probable Playing 11
Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Sharath BR (wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande. [Impact sub: Mohit Sharma].
GT vs RR LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal. [Impact sub: Shubham Dubey].
IPL 2024 GT vs RR LIVE: Bond on why RR are so good at home?
"One of the things we talked about from last year to this year was playing better at home. We didn't play well here last year, we talked a lot about how we wanted to go about our work and I think we've adjusted really well. We're three from three here and that gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game which is here again" - Shane Bond, RR bowling coach, on the team's performance at home.
RR vs GT LIVE: Titans Have A Six-Hitting Problem
Gujarat Titans have hit the fewest number of sixes in this IPL, totaling 22. On average, they've managed to score 4.4 sixes per innings. In comparison, both the Royals and Punjab Kings, with 30 sixes each (joint second least), have an average of 7.5 sixes per innings.
RR vs GT LIVE: Is Sandeep Sharma Availabe Today?
Sandeep Sharma was absent from the past two games due to an unspecified issue. Shane Bond, RR's bowling coach, indicated he might miss the upcoming match too but should return soon. Additionally, Bond mentioned Navdeep Saini's imminent inclusion after his stint at the NCA.
RR vs GT LIVE Updates: Miller, Saha still not fit?
David Miller has sat out the past two matches due to a minor injury, while Wriddhiman Saha missed the last game with back spasms. Their availability for the upcoming match remains uncertain.
LIVE RR vs GT IPL 2024: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The IPL 2024 match between RR and GT will take place at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur and it starts at 7.30 pm IST. The match will be live streamed for free on Jio Cinema app and its website while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
RR vs GT LIVE: Check head-to-head record
Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have played against each other five times with RR winning only once while GT being victorious four times. Can RR improve on their record today? Let's see.
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Sharath BR (wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande. [Impact sub: Mohit Sharma].
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal. [Impact sub: Shubham Dubey].
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Full Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore