Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli vs Riyan Parag In Orange Cap Race

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RR vs RCB) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB Are Searchig For Their Second Win Of The Season After Playing Four Matches. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 03:15 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE Score RR vs RCB In IPL 2024: In the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RCB seeks to reverse their sluggish start to IPL 2024 with just one win in four matches. While RCB boasts a top-order filled with stars, their performance has been lackluster, putting pressure on the rest of the batting lineup. In contrast, RR has secured three wins in as many matches, despite not fully utilizing their top-order talent of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. Both teams aim to capitalize on potential game-changers like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell for RCB, and Jaiswal and Buttler for RR.

Key player strategies include RR's potential inclusion of Sandeep Sharma and RCB's dilemma over Anuj Rawat's form. The spotlight is on Shimron Hetmyer for RR and Dinesh Karthik for RCB, who typically enter late in the innings. Stats highlight RCB's dominance over RR in the previous season and Kohli's struggles in Jaipur. RR boasts strong death-over bowling, while RCB's death-over economy rate has been problematic. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch favors neither batting nor bowling, with both RR and RCB having won their home matches while setting or chasing targets. As the match approaches, both teams face critical decisions to turn their IPL 2024 fortunes.

Follow LIVE Updates From Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Match Here.

06 April 2024
15:11 PM

LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Rajasthan In Stellar Form

Rajasthan Royals are in sensational form at the moment, they are one of the two teams which is unbeaten so far in this season winning all three games that they have played so far.

14:45 PM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Pressure Points

With the IPL season still in its infancy, RCB faces mounting pressure to revive their campaign, while RR seeks to maintain their winning streak and build confidence for the challenges ahead.

14:08 PM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Momentum Matters

RCB's inconsistent form demands a swift turnaround, while RR aims to capitalize on their winning momentum to consolidate their position in the IPL 2024 standings.

 

13:40 PM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Tactical Impact Players

Both teams strategically utilize impact players like Nandre Burger and Mahipal Lomror, enhancing their squad depth and providing tactical flexibility in crucial moments.

13:00 PM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Pitch Paradox

Sawai Mansingh Stadium's pitch offers a balanced contest between bat and ball, resulting in nail-biting finishes and unpredictable outcomes in recent matches.

12:30 PM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Kohli vs. Sharma Showdown

The anticipated clash between Virat Kohli and Sandeep Sharma intensifies, with Sharma's knack for dismissing Kohli adding intrigue to their on-field battles.

11:53 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Karthik's Strategic Positioning

RCB's Dinesh Karthik plays a pivotal role in the middle-order, facing challenges against specific bowling styles, yet crucial for anchoring innings during crucial phases.

11:17 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RR's Unbeatable Streak

Rajasthan Royals display formidable strength with a flawless record of three consecutive wins, showcasing their ability to thrive under pressure and adapt to match situations.

11:00 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Hetmyer's Untapped Potential

Shimron Hetmyer's restricted role in RR's batting lineup hints at untapped potential, leaving fans eager to witness his explosive batting prowess in upcoming matches.

10:30 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Superstars in Slump

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green's lackluster performances for RCB highlight the team's reliance on them and the urgency for them to find form.

10:01 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RCB's Star-Studded Yet Struggling Lineup

Despite boasting top-tier players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, RCB's inconsistent performances raise questions about their team synergy and strategy execution.

09:43 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: The Need for Turnaround

With IPL 2024 still in its early stages, RCB faces pressure to reverse their fortunes soon, while RR aims to maintain their winning momentum and solidify their position in the league.

09:19 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Form Guide

RCB's recent form shows inconsistency with losses, while RR's winning streak highlights their momentum and confidence heading into the match.

08:42 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Impact Player Strategy

Both teams employ tactical rotations with impact players like Nandre Burger and Mahipal Lomror, adding depth and versatility to their respective lineups.

08:28 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Pitch Dynamics

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium's pitch favours neither batting nor bowling, with recent matches showcasing balanced contests and close finishes.

 

08:16 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Battles

The rivalry between Virat Kohli and Sandeep Sharma intensifies as Sharma's bowling prowess has troubled Kohli in previous encounters, presenting a key matchup to watch.

08:05 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik's Crucial Role

RCB's Karthik plays a strategic role in the middle-order but faces challenges against leg-spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal, affecting his effectiveness in crucial moments.

07:47 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer's Limited Role

RR's Hetmyer has been underutilized, batting only twice in three games, indicating potential for explosive performances if given more opportunities.

07:41 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: Key Players Underperform

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green for RCB have yet to make significant contributions, raising concerns over their form and impact on the team's performance.

07:34 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RR's Dominance

Rajasthan Royals maintain a perfect record with three wins in three matches, showcasing resilience and tactical prowess under captain Sanju Samson.

07:09 AM

LIVE RCB vs RR IPL 2024: RCB's Struggles Continue

Despite a star-studded lineup, RCB faces challenges, securing just one win in IPL 2024, putting pressure on key players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

07:03 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from RR vs RCB game stay tuned with Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'