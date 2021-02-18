IPL 2021 auction: Rajasthan Royals full squad, player list

RR IPL 2021 player list: Rajasthan Royals are leaving no stones unturned in the Indian Premier League mini-auction on Thursday. The franchise have roped in Chris Morris, for a record Rs 16.25 crore, and Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman in the auction.

Apart from these two notable additions, India all-rounder Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, and K C Cariappa in their team.

After enduring a dreadful season in UAE, the Royals will look to fix things together going into the upcoming edition of the lucrative T20 league. Having released one of its senior-most members, the franchise will look to replace Steve Smith with an ideal alternative.

Apart from Smith, the franchise also got rid of Windies pacer Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, and Varun Aaron. The team would focus on both the departments going into the auction, especially after finishing last in the previous edition.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to watch young Sanju Samson leading a side against his Indian counterparts. The Kerala batsman has been an asset to the Rajasthan unit and the team have shown great faith in the youngster by appointing him as the new captain.

Retained: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomor, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra

Purchased: Chris Morris (16.25 crores), Mustafizur Rahman (1 crores), Shivam Dube (4.4 crores), K C Cariappa (20 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (1.2 crores)

Released: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh

