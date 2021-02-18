IPL 2021 auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad and player list

SRH IPL 2021 player list: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent franchises in the Indian Premier League. The team finished third in the previous edition held in UAE and decided to retain most of its core unit.

Going into the mini-auction SRH, can purchase three players in the upcoming auction, including one foreign pick.

Retained: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

Released: Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj