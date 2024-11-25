Live Updates | IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All Eyes On Sundar, Chahar, Bhuvneshwar; Pant, Shreyas Top Buys So Far
IPL Auction 2025 Day 2 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer became the second most costliest player as he moved to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore, who also got Arshdeep Singh with an RTM of Rs 18 crore.
Trending Photos
IPL Auction 2025 Day 2 Live Updates: The IPL 2025 mega auction started on November 24 and will go on till November 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The first day of the auction concluded with Rishabh Pant being the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. He got a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer became the second most costliest player as he moved to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore, who also got Arshdeep Singh with an RTM of Rs 18 crore.
Follow all the live updates of IPL Mega Auction 2025 Here
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Fleming On Noor Ahmad
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming speaks about Noor Ahmad's inclusion in the squad.
"The Noor Ahmad pick was looking more at the middle [overs] to attack. So if we do get turning conditions, then we've got an opportunity to keep taking wickets. We've got [Matheesha] Pathirana at the end, which is the death aspect," said Fleming.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: MI's School of Thought
Head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, "At the end of the day, the auction is not just for the players that are in the auction and the purses that we have, it’s to the players that we retain, the value that we put into those players. To be in that situation where we are in the top 3 in purses going into day 2 and at the same time we secured nine slots in our playing XI that gives us a lot of comfort in how we want to execute.”
IPL Auction 2025 Live: DK On Roping In Wicketkeepers
Dinesh Karthik: “I think it is a decision that we will take closer to the tournament. I think it is a discussion that we need to have and see who is the better fielder, who is the better weekkeeper and accordingly figure out what is the right option.”
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Venkatesh Iyer Speaks
"I had the opportunity to captain the side in Nitish Rana's absence when he was unfortunately injured, and I was the vice-captain as well," said Venkatesh after he was bought by KKR for the huge amount. I've always believed that captaincy is just a tag, but leadership is about creating an environment where everyone feels they can play for this team and contribute. If given the responsibility, I would be more than happy to take it on. Absolutely (I'm ready for it).
"Together, we will aim to defend the championship and continue our winning campaign. Thank you very much for picking me in your squad,” he added.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Expensive Player In The IPL
The first day of the auction witnessed Rishabh Pant emerging as the most expensive player in the history of the IPL as Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Fleming On Picking Noor Ahmad
"The Noor Ahmad pick was looking more at the middle overs to attack. So if we do get turning conditions, then we've got an opportunity to keep taking wickets. We've got Matheesha Pathirana at the end, which is the death aspect.
"We've just identified that the way the game is going, your bowling has to be really specific, and you have to take wickets to slow teams down. And if you're just trying to contain, then some of the hitting power of players these days will just take the game away from you. So we've tried to be smart with our options given our retained players and add some variation, which maybe we lacked a little bit last year."
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Stephen Fleming On Ashwin's Inclusion In CSK
"It's a bit of a homecoming for Ashwin, but he's a world-class bowler," Fleming said. "It's not so much the price - you look at how someone fits in, and there's an emotional attachment for Ashwin with Chennai, so it's a nice fit. He has still got a very good skillset; his numbers are fantastic. He's obviously towards the latter part of his career, but the experience he brings, he's handy with the bat, and we think we can use him in a number of ways.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Ricky Ponting On Shreyas Iyer
"He'll be a great leader for our team if we decide to go that way, which I'm pretty sure we probably will," Ricky Ponting, PBKS' head coach.
"I wanted to work with Shreyas. I've worked with him before and he is a great guy and a great player. He'll be a great leader for our team if we decide to go that way, which I'm pretty sure we probably will. And obviously, he was the championship-winning captain last year. So there are lots of great things about bringing him to Punjab."
IPL Auction 2025 Live: LSG Full List Of Players
Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: GT Full List Of Players
Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: DC Full List Of Players
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, T. Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: PBKS Full List Of Players
Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: RR Full List Of Players
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: SRH Full List Of Players
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: KKR Full List Of Players
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: RCB Full List Of Players
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: MI Full List Of Players
Mumbai Indians : Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: CSK Full List Of Players
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Vaibhav Arora Goes To KKR
Vaibhav Arora goes to Kolkata Knight Riders as he gets 1.8 crore.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Yash Thakur Goes To PBKS
Young pacer Yash Thakur gets a buyer as PBKS rope him in for 1.6 crore. Thakur had a great season with Lucknow Super Giants last year in the IPL 2024.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Purse Of All Teams
DC - Rs. 21.25 crore
PBKS - Rs. 32.55 crore
GT - Rs. 20.75 crore
LSG - Rs. 19.35 crore
RCB - Rs. 39.25 crore
KKR - Rs. 15.15 crore
RR - Rs. 18.85 crore
MI - Rs. 32.50 crore
SRH - Rs. 10.15 crore
CSK - Rs. 16.80 crore
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Noor Ahmad Joins CSK, Hasaranga Heads to Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings have snapped up Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad in a dramatic bidding battle. Mumbai Indians initially led the charge, but CSK entered and pushed the price to 5 crore. Gujarat Titans briefly considered using their RTM card but opted not to match CSK’s final bid of 10 crore. Noor Ahmad will now don the yellow jersey in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga is set to join Rajasthan Royals. RR started the bidding for the Sri Lankan all-rounder and faced competition from Mumbai Indians. The bidding crossed 4 crore, but RR eventually secured Hasaranga for 5.25 crore, adding another key player to their squad.
IPL Auction Live: Mumbai Indians Secure Trent Boult for 12.5 Crore
After a long wait of five hours, Mumbai Indians made their first purchase at the auction, bringing back New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Rajasthan Royals initiated the bidding, followed by Lucknow Super Giants joining the race. However, once MI entered the fray, they stayed firm and successfully acquired Boult for 12.5 crore.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan Sold to SRH, Josh Hazlewood Returns to RCB
Ishan Kishan has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 11.25 crore, marking his departure from Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood returns to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 12.50 crore.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Phil Salt Sold to RCB for 11.5 Crore; Jonny Bairstow Goes Unsold
The bidding for Phil Salt saw MI, RCB, and KKR in action, with MI eventually dropping out. RCB and KKR continued to push the price above 8 crore, with RCB ultimately outbidding KKR to secure Salt for 11.5 crore. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow went unsold at the auction.
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: No Glenn Maxwell In RCB, Sold To PBKS
After a slow start, Glenn Maxwell sparked a bidding war between Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). SRH eventually backed out, leaving CSK and PBKS to fight it out. RCB chose not to use their RTM card, and Maxwell was snapped up by PBKS for 4.20 crore.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: KKR Goes All Out For Venkatesh Iyer Retains Him In 23.75 Crores
Venkatesh Iyer hits the jackpot, becoming the third most expensive player of the day. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained their star all-rounder for a staggering ₹23.75 crore, nearly 12 times his base price. The intense bidding war between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended with RCB stepping aside once the price crossed ₹23.5 crore. Iyer remains with KKR, securing one of the biggest paydays of the auction.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Ashwin Returns to CSK; Rachin Ravindra Retained
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured veteran spinner R Ashwin for a hefty 9.75 crore, outbidding Rajasthan Royals to bring him back to the Yellow Army. Meanwhile, CSK retained Rachin Ravindra using their Right To Match (RTM) card after a bidding battle with Punjab Kings. Ravindra's price climbed from his 2 crore base to 4 crore, with CSK matching PBKS's final bid to keep him in their squad.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Aiden Markram, Harry Brook Sold; Devdutt Padikkal Goes Unsold
Lucknow Super Giants made the opening bid for Aiden Markram and secured the former SRH skipper at his base price a steal for the franchise. Meanwhile, Harry Brook sparked a bidding war between CSK and PBKS before Delhi Capitals entered late to grab him for 6.25 crore. In a surprising turn of events, Devdutt Padikkal went unsold at the auction.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Next Set
- David Warner
- Harry Brook
- Rahul Tripathi
- Devon Conway
- Aiden Markram
- Devdutt Padikkal
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
IPL Auction 2025 Live: How Teams Look Right Now
CSK: Rs 55 crore remaining, 13 players to buy
DC: Rs 27.25 crore remaining, 12 players to buy
GT: Rs 30.25 crore remaining, 10 players to buy
KKR: Rs 51 crore remaining, 12 players to buy
LSG: Rs 34.50 crore remaining, 11 players to buy
MI: Rs 45 crore remaining, 13 players to buy
PBKS: Rs 47.75 crore remaining, 13 players to buy
RR: Rs 41 crore remaining, 12 players to buy
RCB: Rs 47.25 crore remaining, 14 players to buy
SRH: Rs 35 crore remaining, 12 players to buy
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul Goes To Delhi
One of the biggest additions just transpired in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Star batter KL Rahul goes to Delhi Capitals For INR 14 Crore. He is likely to lead the Delhi side in the IPL 2025 season.
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB Ropes In Livingstone
Liam Livingstone enters the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a base price of INR 2 crore. The likes of CSK and RCB are looking interested in buying the English batter but then the Bangakore based team sealed the deal. Livingstone goes to RCB for INR 8.75 crore.
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Siraj Goes To GT
After an intense bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Titans, Mohammed Siraj finally goes to Gujarat for a whopping amount of INR 12.25 crore.
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami and David Miller Join SRH, LSG
Mohammed Shami has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore after a fierce bidding war with KKR and LSG. Gujarat Titans opted not to use their RTM. Meanwhile, South Africa's David Miller heads to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.50 crore, with RCB and GT both interested but LSG securing the deal after outbidding DC.
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Sets IPL Auction Record
Rishabh Pant has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history, surpassing Shreyas Iyer's previous record.
IPL Auction Live: Jos Buttler Joins Gujarat Titans, Mitchell Starc Joins Delhi
In a fierce bidding war between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Jos Buttler was secured by GT for Rs 15.75 crore. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc was picked up by Delhi for Rs 11.75 crore, taking a pay cut from his previous season's Rs 24.75 crore.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Shreyas Iyer Breaks All Records Becomes The Most Expensive Player In History Of IPL
Shreyas Iyer has set a new record in the IPL 2025 auction, becoming the most expensive player in IPL history. The talented Indian batter was sold to PBKS for a staggering 26.75 crores surpassing previous records and making headlines worldwide.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Arshdeep Singh Hits Jackpot
SRH made a strong bid of 15.75 crore for Arshdeep Singh, leading PBKS to consider using their Right to Match (RTM) card. As SRH raised their bid to 17 crore, PBKS decided to use their RTM and secured Arshdeep for 18 crore.
IPL 2025 Auction: Who is the Oldest Player in the Auction?
England’s veteran pacer James Anderson is the oldest player in the IPL 2025 auction. The 42 year old has entered his name for the mega event.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: 84 Players Set to Be Auctioned on Day 1
On the first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction, 84 players from the first 12 sets will go under the hammer, led by auctioneer Mallika Sagar. Big names like Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, and Prithvi Shaw will be available on Day Two.
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Less Than 30 Minutes To Start
Sunday, November 24
3.30pm to 5pm – Player auction Abadi Al Johar Arena
5pm to 5.45pm – Lunch
5.45 pm to 10.30pm – Player auction Abadi Al Johar Arena
Monday, November 25
3.30pm to 5pm – Player auction Abadi Al Johar Arena
5pm to 5.45pm – Lunch
5.45 pm to 10.30pm – Player auction Abadi Al Johar Arena
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Mayank Agarwal's Favorite IPL Team
One of the talented right-hand batters, Mayank Agarwal opened up about the teams he desires to play for. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I think I am very excited. Having played IPL for so many years, I have the experience of playing for so many teams and having seen so many playing styles. That is something I would love to bring out in coming seasons. Playing for RCB would be lovely. Being a Bengaluru boy and having started my IPL journey with them, it would be great to be back. But I am a thorough professional, have played with a lot of teams. So I am looking forward to playing with any team. But RCB would be nice".
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Second marquee list
The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj have been added in the Marquee players set No 2. Chahal is likely to wreak havoc as a lot of teams will have an eye on him. Will RCB try their luck? Can They buy Chahal?
IPL Auction 2025 Live: DK In New Role
"In the last week or so, I’ve woken up from sleep with a player or a number in my head. Every morning, I find myself thinking about how the team’s structure should look. My perspective on how I would be picked—based on who would want me—is so different now that I’m sitting on the other side. The jeopardy involved makes the auction such an interesting and unpredictable place," said RCB's batting coach Dinesh Karthik.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Delhi Capitals's New Coach Speaks
Hemang Badani who is the newly made Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals said, “I've earned my stripes to be here and I really feel that there will be good decisions made and good things that could happen for DC in the years to come. You will see a lot more strategising, you will see a very silent coach, who works in the background. I prefer to let my work do the talking. I've been blessed with some success in the T20 cricket purely because I genuinely believe that I have the passion towards coaching, and I think I can make an impact."
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Arena Is Set
The arena is set as we are just moments away from the IPL 2025 mega auction. Take a look
Loading #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/fca3orYAvB
— IndianPremierLeague (IPL) November 24, 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Who Will Break The Bank?
The likes of Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Mitchell Starc have been added in the Marquee players set No 1. All eyes will be on Pant and Iyer.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Lalit Modi's Big Reveal On Shah Rukh Khan
“Every person could bid for all teams. Shah Rukh Khan’s main attraction was to bid for Ahmedabad or Mumbai. At that time, he didn’t get it, he put a low number. He got Calcutta. His first choice was Mumbai but Mukesh Ambani took Mumbai. Bangalore was SRK’s second choice but Vijay Mallya took it. His third choice was Delhi, but that too went to someone else. His bid was much lower. His was something 70-80 million, and all of these cities were 100 million. Calcutta was 85 -87 million and that’s what he got," said Lalit Modi.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Action To Begin Soon
We are just a few hours away from the much-awaited IPL 2025 megs auction. All the teams are gearing up in order to fetch the best players.
#TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/TUvPp1L5Uv
— IndianPremierLeague (IPL) November 24, 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Ponting Is Ready
“I've been lucky to be around a few pretty successful teams. So MI for a few years and then DC, where we had a good run of making the playoffs there. And I liked the look of a few of the younger players in the Punjab Kings lineup. So that was the main attraction really but mainly, it was, to be able to start from scratch pretty much. The aim is to make the franchise one of the powerhouses of the IPL and to make it a really dynamic, fun loving environment that everyone wants to be a part of", Ricky Ponting said.
IPL Auction 2025 Live: Rabada To Fetch Huge Money
Star pacer Kagiso Rabada will again be on every team's radar in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Delhi Capitals are likely to bid for him once again while Punjab can get him using the RTM option.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Iconic Players
All the teams ended up mentioning the iconic players they wanted to see in the IPL 2025 auction. Take a look
ᴘᴜʀᴇ ɴᴏꜱᴛᴀʟɢɪᴀ #TATAIPL teams mention iconic players they would like to see in the #TATAIPLAuction?
Have they missed anyone? pic.twitter.com/7wG4c4lXq1
— IndianPremierLeague (IPL) November 24, 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Ponting's Insights
Just ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Punjab Kings' Ricky Ponting came up with his school of thought. Take a look
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Liam Livingstone
The Punjab Kings' will definitely go after Liam Livingstone on the back of an RTM. Other teams would also like to acquire the English batter. He is likely to earn a good money.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Faf To Get Bidders?
After Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not retain Faf du Plessis, a lot of franchises will look to rope in the former South African skipper.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Will Pant Break The Bank?
Rishabh Pant has been added to the first set of marquee players in the auction on Sunday. He will be the most sought-after player from many teams as they look for a keeper batter option.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: No Cameron Green
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who was part of whopping INR 17.5 Crore trade from MI to RCB before this IPL 2024,. won't be a part of this auction. He recently underwent a lower spine surgery, and has a long recovery and lengthy rehabilitation ahead of him.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Will James Anderson Get Any Bidder?
The 42-year-old James Anderson is also available for the bidding in the IPL 2024 Auction. Since, Anderson hasn't played T20 cricket since 2014, it will be interesting to see whether he finds any buyer or not.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Jofra Archer's Late Entry
England pacer Jofra Archer was not in the initial list of players that was finalised. However, he made a late entry in the list of players for the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Archer is listed in set No. 6 for fast bowlers and will be up for grabs in the early stages of the auction.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Team Wise Purse Balance
Punjab Kings has the biggest amount to spend at the IPL 2025 auction, with 110.5 Crore, while Rajasthan Royals have the least with 41 Crore.
PBKS: 110.5 CR
RCB: 83 Cr
DC: 73 Cr
LSG: 69 Cr
GT: 69 Cr
CSK: 55 Cr
KKR: 51 Cr
MI: 45 Cr
SRH: 45 Cr
RR: 41 Cr
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Raina Backs Pant To Breach 25 Cr Mark
Former CSK player Suresh Raina has backed Rishabh Pant to breach 25 cr mark at IPL 2025 mega auction.
"Punjab, Delhi, KKR, and RCB have the money. So, when he comes to the auction, expect him to go 4-5 crores higher than Rs 25 crore," Raina told PTI.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Maximum Number Of Players Teams Can Buy
The size of each franchise's squad is a maximum of 25 (minimum size is 18) and there are ten teams - so a maximum of 250 players in total. Forty-six players have already been retained by the teams, leaving a maximum of 204 slots to fill during the IPL 2025 auction.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Number Of RTM Options For Teams
Having retained just two players, PBKS have the most RTM options (four) at the IPL 2025 mega auction. RCB, who retained three players, have three, while Delhi Capitals, who retained four players, have two.
Meanwhile, five teams - MI, CSK, GT, SRH and LSG - retained five players each and they have just one RTM option at the auction. On the other hand, RR and KKR have no RTM options.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Marquee Set of Players
There will be two marquee player sets right at the start of the IPL 2025 Auction. The first set of marquee players contains: Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc.
The second marquee set have players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Gujarat Titans Retention List
Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: KKR Retention List
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: LSG Retention List
Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Mumbai Indians' Retention List
Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: SRH's Retention List
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Punjab Kings' Retention List
Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Rajasthan Royals' Retention List
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: RCB's Retention List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Delhi Capitals' Retention List
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: CSK's Retention List
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Big Names
The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, and others will be available for grabs during the auction.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: How To Watch The Auction Live On TV
Fans can watch the IPL 2025 mega auction live on TV via Star Sports as they are the official broadcasting partner for the Indian Premier League.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Total Number Of Players
There will be a total of 577 players who will be entering the auction and all teams will look to fill 204 slots, 70 of which are for overseas players.
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.