KAR Vs ISL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Karachi Kings Aim To Continue Winning Run

Live Pakistan Super League 2024: Islamabad United (ISL) and Karachi Kings (KAR) are set to clash in match 15 of PSL 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 28. Islamabad, with just one win so far against Lahore Qalandars, faces an uphill battle after consecutive losses to Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Peshawar Zalmi. Conversely, Karachi Kings, after a tough start with a 55-run loss, rallied back with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi, followed by a triumph against Lahore Qalandars. Led by Shan Masood, Karachi Kings enter the match with boosted morale, eyeing an upset against Islamabad United.

The match, scheduled for 7:30 PM (IST), will be broadcasted on the Fancode App and Website. The National Stadium pitch, hosting its first PSL match, historically favors both batsmen and bowlers, with an average first-innings score of 181. While spinners can still make an impact later in the game, the initial advantage lies with pace bowlers due to favorable conditions. Hence, the toss-winning team is likely to opt for fielding first to exploit the pitch's early assistance to fast bowlers.

Follow Live Cricket Updates Of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United From PSL 2024.