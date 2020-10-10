Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 24: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 24 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders that is all set to begin soon on Saturday (October 10) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After a couple of good performances initially, KXIP have lost their last four games in a row and desperately need someone to rise to the occasion and turnaround their fortunes.

Apart from their opening duo of skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, all the other players have been lacklustre and have failed to justify their inclusion.

Big names like Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammad Shami have completely flattered to deceive so far.

With 5 losses from their six games, The need of the hour for them is to pull up their socks and give their hearts out on the field, that is if they want a late chance into the playoffs.

KKR currently sit at the second position and will be the favourites going into the game. While they have won three games, they haven’t really come into their own when it comes to individual performances.

They have just about managed to get scrappy wins and never really looked emphatic in those. Firepower in the form of Andre Russell and skipper Dinesh Karthik have disappointed with the bat so far and they would want to shift gears for the latter half of the competition.

With both teams coming into the game with a point to prove, the match guarantees to be a roller coaster ride.