Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 43: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 43 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab will take on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

SRH and KXIP are currently standing at the fifth and sixth spot, respectively in the IPL 2020 table with four victories from ten matches they have played so far.

Punjab will hcome into the match on the back of three consecutive victories - against Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The David Warner-led team, on the other hand, are heading into the clash after clinching an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Thursday.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad swept aside Kings XI by 69 runs in Dubai on October 8. While SRH will look to seal yet another win over Punjab, KL Rahul's side will be keen to bounce back and settle the scores.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 15 matches they have played so far, with SRH clinching wins on 11 occasions.

Here are the live updates: