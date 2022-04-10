KKR vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: DC beat KKR by 44 runs

10 April 2022, 19:33 PM DC WIN! They beat KKR by 44 runs. Star of the match Kuldeep Yadav. Great knocks by Warner and Shaw as well. We head to the next match which is between LSG vs RR, Check live score and updates here.

10 April 2022, 19:10 PM Kuldeep Yadav has turned the game on its head The leg-spinner is having a great day in office. Three wickets for him in the game and two back to back ones on last 2 balls of the over and KKR are completely on back foot. This is DC's match to lose from here. But KKR still have Russell in the middle. Kolkata Knight Riders need 68 runs in 21 balls



10 April 2022, 19:07 PM OUT! That's the end of Pat Cummins as Kuldeep Yadav gets rid of him. What a wicket, knowing what Cummins had done in the last match. In this game, he goes back for just 4 off 3 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders need 73 runs in 26 balls



10 April 2022, 18:56 PM Billings OUT! Sam Billings gone for 15 (9) caught by Lalit Yadav bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm medium pacer gets his third wicket of the night. KKR need a miracle with Pat Cummins and Russell in the the middle. KKR- 137/5 (15 Overs), Russell 3 (4) & Cummins 4 (2)

10 April 2022, 18:44 PM Skipper departs after FIFTY Shreyas Iyer departs just after completing his fifty. Kuldeep Yadav gets his revenge as he was smacked for a six just a ball before and the next ball he gets the wicket. KKR- 107/3 (12.5 Overs)

10 April 2022, 18:11 PM GONE! Nitish Rana GONE for 30 (20) caught by Prithvi Shaw bowled by Lalit Yadav. Rana was looking to go big but miscued his shot badly on a fulltoss. KKR- 107/3 (11.4 Overs), Shreyas 46 (28)

10 April 2022, 18:05 PM RAHANE GONE! Ajinkya Rahane caught by Shardul Thakur bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Rahane GONE for 8 (14), brilliant catch by Sharduk as he was back peddling at long-on to take the catch. KKR- 42/2 (5.3 Overs), Shreyas 13 (9) & Rana 2 (2)

10 April 2022, 17:26 PM Venkatesh Iyer gone! Rahane has already had three lives. At the other end though, Venkatesh Iyer was playing a blazing innings despite the fact that he was limping after injuring his knee earlier in the match. He smashed a few boundaries before perishing off the bowling of Khaleel. KKR 21/1 after 2.3 overs

10 April 2022, 16:56 PM KKR need 216 to win A great start from Shaw and Warner at the start, who struck individual fifties and a great finish in the death overs by Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur with quickfire knocks. DC finish 215/5 in 20 overs. Chase coming up in 15 minutes

10 April 2022, 16:37 PM OUT! Rovman Powell departs for just 8 off 6. Another poor outing for him. DC have now lost two wickets at short interval. Warner still there is good news. KKR pulling things back in the period and will be looking to stop DC from scoring above 200. DC 161/4 after 15.1 overs

10 April 2022, 16:16 PM That's a fine fifty from Warner The Australian brings it up with a flat six over long on. The fielder placed over there almost got a hand to it but the ball still sailed over the ropes. Warner is back in IPL and how! DC 145/1 after 12.2 overs

10 April 2022, 16:08 PM FIFTY for Shaw Unbelievable knock from Shaw as he smashed a fifty off just 27 balls. But he gets out in the 9th over as Chakaravarthy cleans him up. Shaw has done his job. Warner is looking set for his first fifty of this season as well. DC 93/1 after 8.4 overs

10 April 2022, 15:53 PM KKR on back foot Shaw and Warner are going strong. The pulls, reverse-sweeps and cuts are all out as DC openers look to continue hitting the ball. Andre Russell into the attack as Iyer looks to break the opening partnership. There are plenty of runs here at Brabourne today. DC 73/0 after 7 overs

10 April 2022, 15:42 PM DC go past 50 What a start for DC. Shaw and Warner make a mockery of KKR's potent pace attack including Pat Cummins and current Purple Cap holder Umesh Yadav. They have taken DC past 50 now and Iyer introduced Varun Chakaravarthy into the attack DC 56/0 after 4.2 overs

10 April 2022, 15:09 PM DC off to good start! DC openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are looking in good touch in the middle and DC is banking on them for a big partnership that comes up in quick time. Umesh and Rasikh Salam are sharing the new ball.

10 April 2022, 15:01 PM KKR vs DC Playing 11 One big news is that Anrich Nortje has been dropped by Delhi, making for Khaleel Ahmed. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

10 April 2022, 14:59 PM TOSS NEWS! Shreyas Iyer wins toss and KKR will bowl first!

10 April 2022, 14:36 PM KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Too many powerhitters in both of these teams can cause a lot of headache in picking the right fantasy team. Check out Dream11 prediction here