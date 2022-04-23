23 April 2022, 19:27 PM GT beat KKR by 8 runs Gujarat Titans beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs as Andre Russell gets out in the last over for 48 (25). Well bowled by Alzarri Joseph as he kept his cool after getting hit for a six by Rusell. An all-round performance from the Titans guides them past KKR. KKR- 148/8 (20 Overs)

23 April 2022, 19:19 PM RUSSELL GONE! Andre Russell GONE for 48 (25) caught by Ferguson bowled by Alzarri Joseph. GT gain back momentum as they take the big wicket. KKR need 11 runs in 3 balls

23 April 2022, 19:05 PM CLOSE CONTEST! KKR need 29 runs in 12 balls as Gujarat Titans look to hold Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell. Yash Dayal into the attack for GT to bowl the 19th over. KKR- 128/7 (18 Overs), Russell 32 (19) & Yadav 12 (10)

23 April 2022, 18:54 PM GONE! Shivam Mavi bowled by Rashid Khan for 2 (4). KKR keep losing wickets infront of an impressive GT bowling attack. Rashid takes his third wicket of the match. KKR- 108/7 (15.2 Overs), Russell 24 (13) need 49 runs in 26 balls

23 April 2022, 18:51 PM GONE! Venkatesh Iyer 17 (17) caught by Abhinav Manohar bowled by Rashid Khan. KKR's win now relies of Andre Russell and GT will look to get rid of him as soon as possible. KKR- 98/6 (13.4 Overs), Russell 16 (5)

23 April 2022, 18:43 PM Second life for Russell! Young Yash Dayal removes Russell but third umpire says that he has overstepped. Second life for Dre Russ! That could be decisive for GT, in the end. KKR 84/5

23 April 2022, 18:12 PM KKR stay afloat in chase! The men in Purple and Gold pin hopes on Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. Rinku, playing his first game of the season, is looking well set. KKR 72/4 (11.1) Kolkata Knight Riders need 85 runs in 53 balls

23 April 2022, 18:01 PM Big wicket for GT! That's the end of Shreyas Iyer as he goes for 12 made off 15 balls. Yash Dayal with the wicket. Iyer replaces Iyer as Venkatesh walks in at 6. KKR in all sorts of trouble here in the chase. KKR 35/4 after 6.2 overs, need 118 runs in 81 balls

23 April 2022, 17:51 PM KKR lose 3rd wicket! GT bowlers on top again. A business as usual for their new ball bowlers. Ferguson strikes this time. Shami has two. Rana back to the hut. Rinku Singh joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle. KKR 17/3 after 4.3 overs

23 April 2022, 17:49 PM Second wicket! Narine is gone too. Both openers back to the hut. Shami with the wicket. His second wicket so far. Looking in good rhythm. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer now in the middle. KKR 11/2 after 3 overs, need 146 to win

23 April 2022, 17:37 PM Early wicket for GT! Big blow to KKR as Sam Billings departs just for 4. Mohammed Shami strikes in the first over. KKR 9/1 after 1.1 overs

23 April 2022, 17:09 PM GT finish at 156 runs after 20 overs Gujarat Titans finish at 156 runs after 20 overs as Tim Southee and Andre Russell display some disciplined bowling in the death overs. KKR managed to hold GT for just 30 runs in the last 5 overs, Gujarat would be disappointed with the total as their striking rate got way lower after the 15 overs.

23 April 2022, 17:04 PM Southee takes TWO! Rashid Khan gone for a duck as KKR gets two wickets in one over. He was trying play against the line of the ball with a cross bat and a top edge results in an easy catch for Umesh Yadav. KKR- 146/5 (18.2 Overs), Tewatia 11 (8)

23 April 2022, 17:02 PM SOUTHEE STRIKES! Hardik Pandya 67 (49) GONE! Caught by Rinku Singh bowled by Tim Southee. GT lose two crucial wickets as both Miller and Hardik were settled batters. GT- 139/4 (17.3 Overs), Tewatia 4 (5)

23 April 2022, 16:49 PM GONE! David Miller 27 (20) caught by Umesh Yadav bowled by Shivam Mavi. KKR finally get the wicket they were looking for. GT with Skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia eyeing a big total for their team. GT- 137/3 (17 Overs), Hardik 67 (48) & Tewatia 3 (4)

23 April 2022, 16:45 PM GT on FIRE! Gujarat Titans are on fire as they smash 127 runs in 15 overs losing only 2 wickets so far. Skipper Hardik Pandya completed his third consecutive fifty for GT is eyeing a huge total. GT- 127/2 (15 Overs), Hardik 64 (45) & Miller 25 (16)

23 April 2022, 16:22 PM Fifty for Hardik What a run GT captain Hardik Pandya is having as he smashes another fifty, his third in IPL 2022. Seven overs to go and GT will be looking at a score of 190 or beyond. GT 102/3 after 13 overs, Hardik (55), Millerv(10)

23 April 2022, 15:52 PM GT in total control! KKR bowlers got their team off to a good start but Hardik and Saha have worked out their plans pretty well. Hardik has returned and is batting beautifully, hit a lovely six off the pacer, straight down the ground. He is looking in great touch at the moment and Saha is playing a handy knock too. GT- 73/1 (9 Overs), Hardik 44 & Saha 18

23 April 2022, 15:40 PM GT RECOVER Gujarat Titans recover from an early blow of Shubman Gill with Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. KKR eye another wicket with Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi in the attack. GT- 37/1 (4 Overs), Hardik 16 (12) & Saha 12 (8)

23 April 2022, 15:37 PM GONE! Gill GONE! Tim Southee STRIKES! Shubman Gill departs for 7 (5) caught behind by Sam Billings. GT lose their first wicket of the game in the first ball of the second over. GT- 14/1 (1.4 Overs), Hardik 6 (3)

23 April 2022, 15:06 PM GT vs KKR Playing 11: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

23 April 2022, 15:03 PM KKR make 3 changes! Tim (Southee) comes in, Sam (Billings) comes in and Rinku is in. This is what Shreyas Iyer said at the toss. We will soon reveal who is going out.

23 April 2022, 15:02 PM Toss News! Hardik Pandya is back for GT. He wins toss and GT will bat first

23 April 2022, 14:54 PM Rinku Singh to play today for KKR He has been given his first match of this season. Let's see who he replaces at the toss. Toss Update coming up in less than 5 minutes.

23 April 2022, 14:45 PM Here are the two squads: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad