KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Highlights: KKR beat PBKS with 6 wickets in hand

1 April 2022, 22:44 PM Pot 4 IC Play Off 1 winner in Group D, position D2, will play France in 1st match Ecuador in Group A, they are at A2, their opening game will be against hosts Qatar. Saudi Arabia in Group C, they are at C2, they will play Argentina in first match IC Play Off 2 winner in Group E, they are at E2, will play first match vs Spain European Play off winner in Group B, they are at B4, will play USA in first match Cameroon in Group G, at G4, they will play Switzerland in first match Portugal in Group H, at H2 Korea Republic in Group H, at H4

1 April 2022, 22:38 PM KKR beat PBKS with 6 wickets in hand Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings in just 14.3 Overs making 141 runs. Andre Russell shines with smacks 70 off just 31 balls to guide KKR past PBKS.

1 April 2022, 22:25 PM Russell on FIRE! Andre Russell on fire as he puts KKR on the commanding seat with completing his half-century in just 26 balls. He has smashed 6 sixes and 2 boundaries so far.

1 April 2022, 22:02 PM KKR rebuild Kolkata Knight Riders rebuild with Andre Russell and Sam Billings in the middle. They need to save wickets for now as they just 59 runs to win in 54 balls,

1 April 2022, 21:58 PM Rana GONE NOW! Rahul Chahar gets two wickets in one over as Nitish Rana is out for LBW. KKR is deep trouble now as they loose two wickets quickly in one over.

1 April 2022, 21:51 PM Skipper GONE! Shreyas Iyer 26 (14) removed by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar caught by Kagiso Rabada. Bad decision of attacking the spinner by the KKR skipper as they loose their 3rd wicket now. Momentum with Punjab Kings now as they get the big wicket.

1 April 2022, 21:46 PM OUT! Venkatesh Iyer 3 (7) is caught by Harpreet Brar bowled by Odean Smith. Punjab Kings get the breakthrough they were looking for as KKR loose both their openers.

1 April 2022, 21:37 PM SHREYAS on FIRE! Shreyas Iyer creaming boundaries on Kagiso Rabada as Kolkata Knight Riders recover from an early blow. Venkatesh Iyer still in the middle with his skipper chasing 138 runs.

1 April 2022, 21:34 PM Rabada STRIKES! Ajinkya Rahane departs for 12 (11) as Kagiso Rabada STRIKES! Caught by Odean Smith. Rahane gets a thick outside edge to get caught, completely gets it wrong.

1 April 2022, 20:53 PM KKR need 138 to win Thanks to a quickfire knock of 25 off just 16 balls from Kagiso Rabada, PBKS reach a respectable 137 all out at the end of 20 overs. KKR need 138 to win.

1 April 2022, 20:51 PM OUT Odean Smith departs as Punjab lose 8th wicket. They are in big trouble now. Five overs to go and just two wickets in hand.

1 April 2022, 20:33 PM OUT! Shahrukh Khan gone for a duck. Tim Southee STRIKES! Caught by Nitish Rana. Punjab Kings keep losing wickets in quickly as KKR display some smart bowling.

1 April 2022, 20:23 PM Another ONE! Sunil Narine gets a wicket. Raj Bawa Bowled in by Narine for 11 (13). Punjab Kings loose two wickets in quick succession as Shahrukh Khan walks in at number 7 to bat.

1 April 2022, 20:09 PM OUT! Umesh Yadav STRIKES for KKR as he removes Liam Livingstone for 19 (16). Caught by Tim Southee bowled by Yadav, Livingstone was looking to clear the rope but gets caught just on the boundary.

1 April 2022, 20:03 PM Dhawan GONE! Shikhar Dhawan departs for 16 (15), bowled by Tim Southee caught by Sam Billings. An easy catch for the wicket-keeper as Kolkata Knight Riders get their 3rd wicket of the match under 6 overs.

1 April 2022, 19:51 PM OUT! Rajapaksa smacks 31 off 9 balls for Punjab Kings and then departs on a ball from Shivam Mavi, caught by Tim Southee. KKR take a breather as the dangerman departs.

1 April 2022, 19:35 PM SKIPPER GONE! Mayank Agarwal GONE! LBW by Umesh Yadav. Excellent bowling from the pacer, Agarwal did not even look to review it, he knew he was straight plumb.

1 April 2022, 19:08 PM HERE WE GO! Left and Right-hand combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal open the batting for Punjab Kings. Right-arm fast bowler Umesh Yadav attacks the stumps for KKR.

1 April 2022, 19:07 PM Playing XI for both teams Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

1 April 2022, 18:47 PM KKR win the toss and elect to bowl first

1 April 2022, 18:29 PM IPL Match results so far: Six out of the seven teams have won the match batting second so far, will it happen again tonight? Both captains will be hoping to win the toss.

1 April 2022, 18:22 PM Probable XI for today's match Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

1 April 2022, 17:33 PM Dream 11 prediction for today's match Will Andre Russell play today? Has Pat Cummins joined KKR squad? Pick your Dream11 after checking all updates here.