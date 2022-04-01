हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR vs PBKS IPL Match No. 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 1

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL Match No. 8 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.  

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR vs PBKS IPL Match No. 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 1
Shreyas Iyer's KKR will take on Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in Match No. 8 of IPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just five days into their over two-month schedule and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are getting ready to play the third match of their campaign. Having started with a stunning victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on the opening day, KKR slumped to a three-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. 

On Friday (April 1), the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR will take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, with both teams looking to register their second win in the event. Punjab Kings had started their campaign with a five-wickets win against RCB in their first match. 

Though it is too early in the tournament, Punjab Kings will hope to maintain their good start. The Kings have not been that successful in the IPL, their best season was way back in 2014 when they reached the final, which improved on their third place in the inaugural edition in 2008. 

KKR, in contrast, have won the IPL twice – 2012 and 2014 and also hold a huge advantage in head-to-head encounters, having won 19 of their 29 clashes. Though they had won a match each in the last edition, KKR had finished runner-up while PBKS ended sixth, missing the playoffs once again. 

This time both franchises have assembled strong squads and will be hoping to make a good start in IPL 2022. Chasing 206 for victory against RCB, PBKS rode on useful contributions by skipper Mayank Agarwal (32), fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (43), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43) and some quick runs by Odean Smith (25 off 8) to romp to victory. 

Match Details     

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match No. 8    

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai   

Date & Time: April 1st at 7:30 PM IST     

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar     

KKR vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction     

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa 

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana 

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Odean Smith 

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar 

Captain: Mayank Agarwal 

Vice-Captain: Ajinkya Rahane 

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI     

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy  

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma 

