LIVE Updates | KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Wedding Festivities: Cricketer to marry Suniel Shetty's daughter on THIS date in January
Follow LIVE Updates from grand wedding and other ceremonies of star Indian cricketer KL Rahul and bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on our live blog here
Trending Photos
Indian cricketer KL Rahul is set to marry long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty in Khandala on January 23. The wedding will take place in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse called Jahaan. The preparations are in full swing for the grand wedding of Rahul and Athiya. Both the families are currently tight-lipped about the wedding but the news is out that Rahul and Athiya are going to throw a grand wedding reception. However, it may not happen soon after the marriage on January 23. The wedding reception, as per reports, is going to take place after IPL 2023.
The reason for the delayed wedding reception is the tight schedule of the couple. Athiya may have her work commitments and Rahul too will be busy playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 next month and will immediately leave for training after marriage. That also means KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's honeymoon will be delayed too.
It had been tough for the star couple to make time for marriage due to their tight schedules and in this small window, they want to finally say yes to each other.
As per a report in HT, the wedding festivities will begin on Janaury 21 with Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. The wedding will be attended by only close family members and friends of the two families. Among the attendees could be Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Virat Kohli.
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding Updates: About Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies
Rahul and Athiya's wedding is expected to take place on January 23 in Khandala but the festivities will begin from Janaury 21 itself. As per reports, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies is to be held on Janaury 21. No wonder, Athiya is a busy bride these days as she gets ready for her big day.
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding LIVE: Marriage on January 23
Hello and welcome to our coverage of updates from grand wedding of Indian cricketer KL Rahul with bollywood actress and daughter of cinema icon Suniel Shetty Athiya. The wedding is expected to take place on January 23 in the lavish farmhouse of Suniel Shetty in Khandala. Watch this space for more updates from this much-talked about wedding.
More Stories