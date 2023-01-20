LIVE Updates | KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Wedding Festivities: Cricketer to marry Suniel Shetty's daughter on THIS date in January

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is set to marry long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty in Khandala on January 23. The wedding will take place in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse called Jahaan. The preparations are in full swing for the grand wedding of Rahul and Athiya. Both the families are currently tight-lipped about the wedding but the news is out that Rahul and Athiya are going to throw a grand wedding reception. However, it may not happen soon after the marriage on January 23. The wedding reception, as per reports, is going to take place after IPL 2023.

The reason for the delayed wedding reception is the tight schedule of the couple. Athiya may have her work commitments and Rahul too will be busy playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 next month and will immediately leave for training after marriage. That also means KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's honeymoon will be delayed too.

It had been tough for the star couple to make time for marriage due to their tight schedules and in this small window, they want to finally say yes to each other.

As per a report in HT, the wedding festivities will begin on Janaury 21 with Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. The wedding will be attended by only close family members and friends of the two families. Among the attendees could be Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Virat Kohli.