Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 42: Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl first

24 October 2020, 15:01 PM
Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to BOWL first.
24 October 2020, 15:00 PM
The @DelhiCapitals looking all set for their game against #KKR.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/nwh8doxx3g
24 October 2020, 14:39 PM
Approaching Milestones:
For Delhi Capitals: It would be Ajinkya Rahane's 200th T20 match if he takes the field.
Rishabh Pant needs 1 six to complete 100 sixes in the IPL and would be the first DC batsmen to do so. Pant also needs 74 runs to complete 2000 runs in the IPL
Prithvi Shaw requires 5 fours to complete 100 IPL fours.
24 October 2020, 14:38 PM
For Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell needs 8 and 66 runs respectively to complete 1500 IPL runs and 1500 runs for KKR in IPL.
Rahul Tripathi needs 73 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs.
24 October 2020, 14:37 PM
Toss is going to take place shortly.