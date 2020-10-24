Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 42: Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl first

The double-header weekend is here where the Delhi Capitals (DC) is taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match number 42 of the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

While the Shreyas Iyer-led DC is aiming to regain the top spot on the points table, the Eoin Morgan's KKR will look forward to stay in the race for the playoffs.

The last encounter between the two sides was a high-scoring match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where DC rode high on their skipper's 88 not out to win the match. Delhi had posted a mammoth score of 228-4 and KKR's Morgan, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi had tried their best to chase it but fell short by 18 runs.

Both the teams are coming from their respective loses and will try to make everything of this opportunity. While Delhi lost against Kings XI Punjab despite Shikhar Dhawan's record-breaking century, Kolkata collapsed against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR has played 10 games at this venue and has won 5 and lost the same number of matches. DC, on the other hand, has lost all its 3 games played at this venue.

Here are the live updates: