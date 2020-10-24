हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 42: Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl first

While the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals is aiming to regain the top spot on the points table, the Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will look forward to stay in the race for the playoffs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 24, 2020 - 15:02
Comments |
Photos: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals and Twitter/@KKRiders

The double-header weekend is here where the Delhi Capitals (DC) is taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match number 42 of the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

While the Shreyas Iyer-led DC is aiming to regain the top spot on the points table, the Eoin Morgan's KKR will look forward to stay in the race for the playoffs.

The last encounter between the two sides was a high-scoring match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where DC rode high on their skipper's 88 not out to win the match. Delhi had posted a mammoth score of 228-4 and KKR's Morgan, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi had tried their best to chase it but fell short by 18 runs.

Both the teams are coming from their respective loses and will try to make everything of this opportunity. While Delhi lost against Kings XI Punjab despite Shikhar Dhawan's record-breaking century, Kolkata collapsed against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR has played 10 games at this venue and has won 5 and lost the same number of matches. DC, on the other hand, has lost all its 3 games played at this venue.

Here are the live updates:

 

24 October 2020, 15:01 PM

Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to BOWL first.

24 October 2020, 15:00 PM

24 October 2020, 14:39 PM

Approaching Milestones:

For Delhi Capitals: It would be Ajinkya Rahane's 200th T20 match if he takes the field.

Rishabh Pant needs 1 six to complete 100 sixes in the IPL and would be the first DC batsmen to do so. Pant also needs 74 runs to complete 2000 runs in the IPL

Prithvi Shaw requires 5 fours to complete 100 IPL fours.

24 October 2020, 14:38 PM

Approaching Milestones:

For Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell needs 8 and 66 runs respectively to complete 1500 IPL runs and 1500 runs for KKR in IPL.

Rahul Tripathi needs 73 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs.

24 October 2020, 14:37 PM

Toss is going to take place shortly.

