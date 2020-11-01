KKR vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 54: Gill, Tripathi stitch 50-run stand

1 November 2020, 20:05 PM
Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi continue to stand strong at the crease at their respective scores of 34 and 27. The duo has also brought up a 50-run stand for the second wicket after KKR lost Nitish Rana for a duck in the first over. KKR 64/1 (7 overs)
1 November 2020, 20:00 PM
Good last two overs for KKR as they added 28 runs in it. Shubman Gill (27) hammered Shreyas Gopal for two back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over, while Rahul Tripathi (16) too picked up two boundaries off the over before smashing the last delivery of the next over by Ben Stokes to deep backward square leg for a maximum. KKR 43/1 (5 overs)
1 November 2020, 19:56 PM
14 runs off the last two overs. Shubman Gill (14) smashed the third delivery of the second over by Aaron Finch to long-leg for four runs before he smashed the Rajasthan Royals bowlers fo two more boundaries. KKR 15/1 (3 overs)
1 November 2020, 19:36 PM
WICKET!! Jofra Archer gave breakthrough to Rajasthan Royals as early as in the very first over. Nitish Rana departed for duck after being caught by Sanju Samson behind the stumps on the second ball. KKR 1/1 (0.5 overs)
1 November 2020, 19:32 PM
Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have walked down the crease to begin KKR's innings.Jofra Archer to open the proceedings for RR.
1 November 2020, 19:22 PM
Rajasthan Royals are heading into the clash with an unchanged Playing XI. KKR have made two changes in their playing XI. Andre Russell has returned to the team and he has replaced Lockie Ferguson, while Shivam Mavi comes in place of Rinku Singh.
1 November 2020, 19:18 PM
LINEUPS:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi
1 November 2020, 19:03 PM
Rajasthan Royal win the toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders !
1 November 2020, 18:52 PM
The toss for KKR vs RR clash will take place shortly.