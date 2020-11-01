हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KKR vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 54: Gill, Tripathi stitch 50-run stand

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 54 of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, November 1, 2020 - 20:05
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently standing at the sixth and seventh place, respectively in the points table with six wins each from 13 games.

KKR will head into the clash on the back of their last-ball defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, RR are coming after registering a comfortable seven-wicket triumph over Kings XI Punjab.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan slumped to a 37-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata in the previous encounter between the two teams this season in Dubai on September 30.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 21 matches so far, with KKR holding an edge with 11 victories and RR sealing wins on 10 occasions.

Here are the live updates:

1 November 2020, 20:05 PM

Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi continue to stand strong at the crease at their respective scores of 34 and 27. The duo has also brought up a 50-run stand for the second wicket after KKR lost Nitish Rana for a duck in the first over. KKR 64/1 (7 overs)

1 November 2020, 20:00 PM

Good last two overs for KKR as they added 28 runs in it. Shubman Gill (27) hammered Shreyas Gopal for two back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over, while Rahul Tripathi (16) too picked up two boundaries off the over before smashing the last delivery of the next over by Ben Stokes to deep backward square leg for a maximum. KKR 43/1 (5 overs)

1 November 2020, 19:56 PM

14 runs off the last two overs. Shubman Gill (14) smashed the third delivery of the second over by Aaron Finch to long-leg for four runs before he smashed the Rajasthan Royals bowlers fo two more boundaries. KKR 15/1 (3 overs)

1 November 2020, 19:36 PM

WICKET!! Jofra Archer gave breakthrough to Rajasthan Royals as early as in the very first over. Nitish Rana departed for duck after being caught by Sanju Samson behind the stumps on the second ball. KKR 1/1 (0.5 overs)

1 November 2020, 19:32 PM

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have walked down the crease to begin KKR's innings.Jofra Archer to open the proceedings for RR. 

1 November 2020, 19:22 PM

Rajasthan Royals are heading into the clash with an unchanged Playing XI. KKR have made two changes in their playing XI. Andre Russell has returned to the team and he has replaced Lockie Ferguson, while Shivam Mavi comes in place of Rinku Singh. 

1 November 2020, 19:18 PM

LINEUPS:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

1 November 2020, 19:03 PM

 Rajasthan Royal win the toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders !

1 November 2020, 18:52 PM

The toss for KKR vs RR clash will take place shortly. 

