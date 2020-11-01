KKR vs RR Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 54: Gill, Tripathi stitch 50-run stand

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 54 of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently standing at the sixth and seventh place, respectively in the points table with six wins each from 13 games.

KKR will head into the clash on the back of their last-ball defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, RR are coming after registering a comfortable seven-wicket triumph over Kings XI Punjab.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan slumped to a 37-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata in the previous encounter between the two teams this season in Dubai on September 30.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 21 matches so far, with KKR holding an edge with 11 victories and RR sealing wins on 10 occasions.

Here are the live updates: