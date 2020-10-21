Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 39: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi open innings

Hello an welcome to our live coverage of match number 39 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, that is all set to begin shortly from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 21)

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first.

Lockie Ferguson was the hero for Kolkata, as they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in a Super Over thriller on Sunday (October 18). Ferguson, playing just his first game of IPL 2020, bowled a magnificent spell, returning figures of 4-0-15-3 from the regular overs.

If that was not enough, he single-handedly won the game for KKR after SRH had levelled their total of 163. He finished the SRH innings in just three ball, picking-up two wickets and giving away as many runs. Chasing just 3 runs to win, KKR finally wrapped up the victory.

KKR were left to wonder as to why Ferguson was not played right from the onset. Also, he was not injured and was just sitting around the bench all this while.

These two sides have already met once this season - hardly ten days back. On that day, RCB thrashed KKR, brushing them aside by a huge 82-run margin. AB de Villiers was the man of the match that day for his brisk knock of 73 (from 33 balls).

However, a lot has happened since then in the KKR camp. It was announced that Dinesh Karthik had handed over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan and then Ferguson happened.

RCB on the other hand are looking like real contenders this season. While skipper Kohli has blown hot and cold so far, AB de Villiers has taken the stage in his absence. His 55 off just 22 balls had rescued a late victory for RCB from the jaws of defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

We expect KKR to come out all guns blazing in this one with a befitting reply to RCB for handing them their biggest loss of the season.

Here are the live updates: