Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 39: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi open innings

21 October 2020, 19:31 PM
Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi will open the KKR innings against RCB's Chris Morris. KKR: 0/0 (0 Overs)
21 October 2020, 19:14 PM
21 October 2020, 19:13 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, GM Singh, C Morris, W Sundar, I Udana, M Siraj, N Saini, Y Chahal
One change for RCB: Mohammad Siraj comes in for Shahbaz Ahmed
21 October 2020, 19:11 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: S Gill, R Tripathi, N Rana, T Banton, E Morgan, D Karthik (C), P Cummins, L Ferguson, K Yadav, P Krishna, V Chakravarthy
Two changes for KKR: Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna come in for Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi respectively
Andre Russell is not playing today because of his injury!!
21 October 2020, 19:08 PM
21 October 2020, 19:07 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and will bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.