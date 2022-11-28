LIVE Updates | Latest Cricket Buzz & Trending News Today: Narayan Jagadeesan’s Tamil Nadu face Cheteshwar Pujara’s Saurashtra & other QFs

It will be an action-packed cricketing Monday (November 28) as the quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over competition will get underway today. Record-breaking Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan will be in action against Cheteshwar Pujara’s Saurashtra in one of the last-eight clashes. Jagadeesan has notched up 822 runs in seven matches in this tournament at an average of 164.4 with a top-score of 277 – the highest List A score in history.

Four-time champions Karnataka will be up against Punjab while Jammu & Kashmir will take on Assam, securing their first-ever qualification to the Vijay Hazare quarterfinals. Maharashtra will take on former champions Uttar Pradesh in the final quarter clash.

Tamil Nadu opening duo of Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan have been in sensational form this season, with the latter scoring 586 runs in 7 matches at an average of 83.7 with three hundreds and two fifties and a best of 154.

Meanwhile, it is also the last day for applying for the post of national selectors to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the Indian cricket board came out with an advertisement last week. Apart from this the Abu Dhabi T10 League will witness a couple of matches – New York Strikes taking on Morrisville Samp Army and Chennai Braves taking on Northern Warriors.

Also expect more updates from upcoming IPL 2023 mini auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi. Check all trending and buzzing cricket updates right here.