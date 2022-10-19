LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan, LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Updates: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rock Afghans early

Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan will take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the second official warm up match ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). Both sides will look to complete their build-up with a win ahead of Super 12 clashes later this week.

Afghanistan, captained by Mohammad Nabi, will be confident after defeating Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in their first warm-up match on October 17. Ibrahim Zadran led them in scoring, and Nabi's cameo enabled the Afghans to produce a competitive total.

England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their first warm-up match. Pakistan scored 160, and the Three Lions chased it down with 32 balls to spare.

The pitch at the Gabba has been relatively favorable for batting, but bowlers have also performed admirably. Because rain is expected, teams should field first to understand the DLS Method better.

