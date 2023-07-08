INDW: 61-2 (10) | BANW vs INDW Match Live Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana On Fire For India

India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh women's cricket team are facing India women's cricket team in the first T20I of a three-match series on July 9 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh lost their previous T20I series against Sri Lanka, while India was eliminated in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals. Despite India winning all five previous encounters, Bangladesh aims for their first victory at home.

The venue has witnessed successful chases in four out of six women's T20Is. Key players for Bangladesh include Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana, and Murshida Khatun, while India relies on Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet Kaur, the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20Is, seeks a strong start, and Deepti Sharma, a talented spinner, aims to excel. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode App and Website. The contest promises an exciting battle between Bangladesh and India women's cricket teams.