Watch: MS Dhoni Once Again Wins Hearts With Kind Gesture Towards Fans At Chepauk

MS Dhoni - the name which is without a doubt the most popular cricketer of this generation. Wherever he travels, fans go crazy just by his presence whether it is at Chennai's home ground in Chepauk or anywhere else in the map of India. Ahead of the clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni won hearts on social media after signing autographs at the Chepauk while asking the fans to not make a lot of noise.

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni is now 41 years of age and it is being speculated that he is likely playing his last IPL season for the Chennai Super Kings. However, he has refused to reveal what he has decided but there are certain cricketers who believe the legendary wicket-keeper will play another season for CSK.

"MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He's hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he's not running at his full speed, he's hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don't hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing," said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

KKR vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai