DC 5-0 (1) | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Shaw, Warner Get DC Going

DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard
Trending Photos
Riding on fifties by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, CSK posted 223 runs in 20 overs. CSK won the toss and opted to bat first against DC. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a crucial contest against the Delhi Capitals to secure a playoff spot. CSK's recent loss has dented their qualification chances, but they're currently in second place with 15 points. To secure their spot, CSK must win and hope for a loss from either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians. CSK's spin attack and Capitals' economical spinners add intrigue to the match. CSK's batsmen, particularly the openers, have been in good form, while their bowlers have made an impact. The Capitals have struggled at home but have shown improvement in recent matches.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Mid Innings
CSK's opening batsmen, Rutu and Conway, provided an exceptional start, setting the stage for a total that would surpass expectations. The only question remaining was how high they could push the score. As it turns out, CSK has managed to accumulate at least 40 runs more than DC would have hoped for. The pitch conditions were incredibly dry, prompting the groundsmen to take measures by watering the pitch and adding some grass before rolling it a few hours prior to the game. Although spin was anticipated to play a significant role, none of the spinners were able to make significant breakthroughs. The impeccable footwork and quality batting displayed by the openers, along with the powerful striking of Dube and Jadeja, were the primary contributors to CSK's commanding total. Among the bowlers, Sakariya stood out as the best performer for DC.
Live Score CSK 223/3 (20) CRR: 11.15
Innings Break
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Conway Departs
Conway falls victim to Nortje as he attempts a big shot but fails to connect it cleanly. The slower ball deceives him, causing the ball to go high in the air towards long-on. Aman Hakim Khan positions himself well and takes the catch. Conway's attempt to go hard at the ball is hampered by the lack of pace, preventing him from finding the sweet spot on the bat. Nonetheless, it has been another impressive innings from Conway. As a result, Jaddu makes his way to the crease. Conway departs after scoring 87 runs off 52 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and 3 sixes, showcasing his skill and contribution to the game.
Live Score CSK 203/3 (18.5) CRR: 10.78
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Dube Out, Dhoni In
Shivam Dube, attempting to go big once again, finds himself caught by Lalit Yadav off the bowling of Khaleel Ahmed. The shot results in a toe-ender, sending the ball high into the air towards long-on. The crowd erupts in a massive roar, fully aware of the significance of this wicket. With only two overs remaining, it's no surprise that Dhoni walks out to bat ahead of Jaddu. Khaleel Ahmed delivers a full-length ball, tempting Shivam to go for another maximum, but instead, he ends up getting caught at long-on by Lalit Yadav. Shivam Dube's innings comes to an end, contributing 22 runs off just 9 balls, including 3 sixes.
Live Score CSK 195/2 (18) CRR: 10.83
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Ruturaj Gaikwad Departs
Gaikwad, attempting a powerful pull shot, finds himself caught by Rossouw off Sakariya's bowling. Sakariya, who has been the standout bowler for DC in this match, finally reaps the rewards. The delivery was short and directed towards the wicket, but Gaikwad misjudges it as the ball fails to come onto the bat as anticipated, resulting in an edge. Rossouw positioned himself perfectly at deep backward square leg and completes a well-executed catch. Gaikwad departs after an outstanding innings, scoring 79 runs off 50 balls, including 3 fours and 7 sixes.
Live Score CSK 142/1 (14.4) CRR: 9.68
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits fifty
CSK is on top as Ruturaj Gaikwad hits fifty. His third of the season. He smashed Axar Patel for back-to-back sixes to achieve the milestone.
Live Score CSK 87/0 (10) CRR: 8.7
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: CSK On Top
CSK has not just managed not to lose any wickets but they also have scored at 8.67 rate in powerplay. Chetan Sakariya has pulled things back for DC but Delhi is still behind.
Live Score CSK 52/0 (6) CRR: 8.67
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Dominating Start By CSK
Ruturwaj Gaikwad is batting with a strike rate of 142 while Conway has hit two boundaries and a six so far. CSK openers are scoring at more than 10 runs per over.
Live Score CSK 41/0 (4) CRR: 10.25
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Steady Start For CSK
Conway and Gaikwad are playing positive shots when they can on a slow dry pitch of Delhi. Warner gave the ball to Lalit Yadav to bowl the second over.
Live Score CSK 19/0 (2) CRR: 9.5
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Impact substitutes for both the teams
CSK Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapathi, Shaik Rasheed and Akash Singh
DC Impact subs: Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel and Abhishek Porel
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Both team captains at the toss
David Warner - It's about consistency, we haven't settled in home conditions, but today is another chance. The match-ups work - Lalit Yadav comes in, and we will have to start afresh here after that convincing win in Dharamsala
MS Dhoni - We will bat. We've been trying to win games right from the first game. We're playing the same XI, it's a balanced eleven and we don't need to make many changes. Day game, the pitch will also slow down as the match progresses, that's the reason we wanted to bat first. In a tournament like this, we'll have good and bad games, need to take the learnings from very game and that's what I want the youngsters to learn
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Toss Report
MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bat first against David Warner's Delhi Capitals in a must-win game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Gaikwad vs Spinners
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dismissed by a spinner turning the ball away from him in each of his six recent outings.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Deepak Chahar vs Prithvi Shaw
When facing each other in the past, Deepak Chahar has proven to be a formidable opponent for Prithvi Shaw, dismissing him six times in the nine T20 matches they have played together. Despite this, Shaw has managed to maintain a strike rate of 125.00 against Chahar, demonstrating his ability to score runs even in the face of consistent dismissals.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Maheesh Theekshana vs David Warner
In the head-to-head encounters, Maheesh Theekshana has successfully dismissed David Warner on three occasions out of the six innings they have faced off. However, Warner has maintained a decent strike rate of 136.58 against the spinner, showcasing his ability to score effectively against him.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Power Game By CSK
Throughout this IPL season, CSK has exhibited remarkable performances during the powerplay phase, consistently achieving rapid starts. They have maintained an impressive run rate of 9.3 runs per over in this crucial period, securing the second-highest score among all teams.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: CSK's Playoffs Dominance
If the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat the Delhi Capitals, it will mark their unprecedented 12th entry into the playoffs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). No other team has surpassed CSK's impressive feat of advancing beyond the group stage more times, with the Mumbai Indians ranking second with nine playoff appearances.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: CSK Qualification Scenario
If Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffer a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, it will have a significant impact on their standings. Subsequently, they will be reliant on Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also losing their final group matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) respectively. In such a situation, if CSK loses to DC while LSG, RCB, and MI win their remaining games, the campaign for MS Dhoni's team will come to an end. CSK will be left with only 15 points, whereas LSG (17), MI (16), and RCB (16) will secure qualification.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Pitch Report
Eden Gardens guarantees an exhilarating match with a batsman-friendly environment. Expect a high-scoring battle where the team that remains composed, adjusts effectively to the conditions, and seizes crucial moments will have a higher chance of emerging victorious. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove advantageous at this venue. Historically, in the past three years, pacers have taken 65% of the wickets, while the spinners have accounted for the remaining 35% of dismissals at this ground.
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Weather Report
The game is scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm IST. The Delhi pitch is renowned for favouring spinners, making it one of the most suitable surfaces for them. In the previous match at this venue, Punjab Kings successfully defended a total of 167 runs against DC, highlighting the pitch's spin-friendly nature. Considering both teams possess a strong contingent of spinners, the match is likely to follow a "spin to win" strategy, particularly in this crucial final league game. During the afternoon, the temperature is expected to soar to approximately 43 degrees Celsius, accompanied by intense heat and abundant sunshine. Consequently, players will need to consume ample fluids to ensure proper hydration. As the evening approaches, the temperature will gradually decrease to around 35 degrees Celsius, and the presence of dew on the field will come into play. Given these conditions, it would be advisable for the team winning the toss to opt for batting first on this track.
DC vs CSK: A Unique Record Registered By Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel is the only player in Indian Premier League 2023 who has scored more than 200 runs and taken 10 wickets.
DC vs CSK LIVE: Watson on Delhi pitches
"The pitches here in Delhi haven't been great, to be totally honest. They probably are great if you've got a lot of Indian top order batters. Then that wicket will suit that team. But that's not the make-up of our squad. As we saw the other night, if we're able to play on a good traditional cricket wicket, where the ball goes through nicely, doesn't really turn a lot, we saw exactly what can happen from our batting line-up."
DC vs CSK LIVE: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs turn
Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to play likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. A stat says that all of Ruturaj's last six dismissals have come against the ball that goes away from after pitching.
DC vs Chennai LIVE: CSK Players To Watch Out For
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, the openers, must give good start to the team. They have been excellent this season and need to continue their good work. Deepak Chahar will be asked to pick wickets upfront. Jadeja, Moeen and Theekshana will be key players for CSK on slow track at Kotla.
Delhi vs Chennai LIVE: DC Players To Watch Out For
Chennai Super Kings must get rid of Shaw, Salt and Rossouw. These three were the chief architects of the DC's win over Punjab Kings in the lats match. If they fire collectively, chances increase of a Capitals win.
LIVE DC vs CSK: Check Head-To-Head Record
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have met each othe 28 times in Indian Premier League, with DC winning on 10 occasions while CSK were victorious 18 times.
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: CSK Can Still Get Knocked Out
Chennai Super Kings can still get knocked out if they lose this match today vs Delhi Capitals. They have 15 points. If CSK lose to DC and LSG (15 points) win today or the game gets washed out, they will go past CSK. If RCB and MI win their last group games then, CSK will be pushed to the 5th spot and won't be able to make it to playoffs.
DC vs CSK LIVE: Probable Playing 11s Plus Impact Players
DC: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh