DC 5-0 (1) | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Shaw, Warner Get DC Going

Riding on fifties by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, CSK posted 223 runs in 20 overs. CSK won the toss and opted to bat first against DC. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a crucial contest against the Delhi Capitals to secure a playoff spot. CSK's recent loss has dented their qualification chances, but they're currently in second place with 15 points. To secure their spot, CSK must win and hope for a loss from either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians. CSK's spin attack and Capitals' economical spinners add intrigue to the match. CSK's batsmen, particularly the openers, have been in good form, while their bowlers have made an impact. The Capitals have struggled at home but have shown improvement in recent matches.

