LIVE Updates | DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals (DC) are going to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitely stadium in Delhi. This will be a clash between two of the worst performing teams in the league. DC are placed on tenth spot in the standings while SRH are on the ninths spot. Both teams have won 2 games each from 7 games.

DC lost 5 games on the trot before winning two back-to-back games vs Mumbai Indians and SRH at home. All eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw ahead of the match. He has lost his place to Phil Salt at the top. It will be interesting to see whether he makes it to the XI or not vs Hyderabad. At the same time, the Kaviya-Maran-owned Hyderabad have not delivered the goods despite boasting of some top-class T20 players like Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

