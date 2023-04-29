LIVE Updates | DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyerabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The David Warner-led DC will aim to continue winning momentum against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals (DC) are going to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitely stadium in Delhi. This will be a clash between two of the worst performing teams in the league. DC are placed on tenth spot in the standings while SRH are on the ninths spot. Both teams have won 2 games each from 7 games.
DC lost 5 games on the trot before winning two back-to-back games vs Mumbai Indians and SRH at home. All eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw ahead of the match. He has lost his place to Phil Salt at the top. It will be interesting to see whether he makes it to the XI or not vs Hyderabad. At the same time, the Kaviya-Maran-owned Hyderabad have not delivered the goods despite boasting of some top-class T20 players like Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Check DC vs SRH IPL 2023 match LIVE Scores and Updates HERE.
Delhi vs Hyderabad LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (C), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
DC Probable XI: David Warner (C), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
DC vs GT LIVE: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Bottom-placed teams aim improvement
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 40 of IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC and Hyderabad are 10th and 9th placed teams in the points table and will aim for improvement with a win tonight. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.