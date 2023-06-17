ENG: 28-2 (10.3) | ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: England To Target Australia Tail-Enders
England Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4, The Ashes 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England will resume on Monday with a lead of 35 runs and eight wickets in hand at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
On a rain-hit Day 3 of the Ashes first Test between England and Australia and Birmingham, the home side were reduced to 28 for 2 on Sunday after taking a seven-run first innings lead. England will resume on Day 4 with an overall lead of 35 on Day 4.
England started Day 2 of the 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 in style as Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes caused a lot of trouble to the Australian top order. Broad handed the Aussies two massive blows in quick succession as he dismissed his favorite target David Warner for the fifteenth time in Test cricket and on the very next ball world number 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne for a duck to put Australia in all sorts of trouble.
At Lunch, the Aussies were in a difficult spot with 78 runs on the board with the loss of 3 wickets. From there, it was Travis Head and Usman Khawaja who kept Australia in the contest as both left-handers completed their fifties until Moeen Ali trapped Head with a peacher for 50 off 63.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 4 of Ashes First Test between England and Australia HERE.
England vs Australia, Ashes 1st Test Day 4: England target Australia tail-enders
England pacer Ollie Robinson has said after Day 3 of the first Ashes Test that Ben Stokes-led side will target Australia tail-enders with more bouncers. Here's what Ollie Robinson had to say after rain-hit third day...
ENG vs AUS, Ashes Day 4: Australia on top on rain-hit Day 3
Only 32.4 overs of play were possible on a rain-hit Day 3 of the Ashes first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. In a manic 20 minutes session, Australia managed to dismiss England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to reduce the home side to 28 for 2 for an overall lead of 35. Can Pat Cummins-led side continue their fightback on Day 4?
Ashes LIVE 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 3: Will Bazball approach work?
Bazball approach could bite England back when the Day 4 begins but it can work wonders for them as well if the batting lineup of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and more will get going.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 3: All eyes on Root now
Joe Root will be key for England on Day 4 as the game will begin with Australia pacers coming in hard to attack the opposition and getting the wickets as early as possible.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 3: Play abandoned
Play abandoned on Day 3 due to rain between Australia and England. Rain wins on Day 4 of the first Test match of the Ashes 2023 series.
PLAY ABANDONED
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Update Day 3: England lead by 35
England lead by 35 runs at the moment but the play can resume soon which can cause some trouble for the hosts here. The conditions support Australia's pace attack if the game resumes once again.
ENG: 28/2 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Update Day 3: Rain stops
Good news, the rain has stopped and the covers are being taken off at the moment. An inspection will take place soon and the play can resume in one hour if the conditions remain same.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Update Day 3
Umpires were out there with their umbrellas taking a look at the conditions but there was no chance for them to call a time for the play to resume. The inspection will take place once again in some time.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS score: Tea break
Tea break has been taken as it was planned to take after the first interruption of rain. Another inspection will take in 30 minutes if the rain stops but so far it is looking very ugly at the moment.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 3: Inspection soon
An inspection will be taken soon by the official to decide when the play will resume and whether it will be called off for today.
England still lead by 35 runs with loss of two wickets.
LIVE Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG Day 3: Rain not stopping!
Rain is not going away anytime soon. However, take a look at the spectacular catch of Cameron Green, who is making headlines for his fielding at the Gully position. Watch the video below:
Ashes LIVE 2023 ENG vs AUS: Still raining
Bad news, it is still in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The first Test of the Ashes 2023 is stopped for the second on Day 3. England would be happy the rain stopped play for the second play after those difficult 20 minutes against Australia.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS score: What next for England?
England should look to buildup a big partnership after losing two wickets inside the first eleven overs against Australia. However, the Bazball approach is something they don't take off from their cards. Let's see what happens when the play begins.
England lead by 35 runs
England lead by 35 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS score: Rain again
Rain has stopped play once more on Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and England. What a contest! England would be very happy the play has stopped, the last 20 minutes - it was all Australia with high pace and swing getting both English openers in the trap.
ENG: 28/2 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS score: Another one!
Zak Crawley 7 (25) caught behind by Alex Carey bowled by Scott Boland. What a ball! England lose both openers as Australia come in hard after the break. Joe Root walks in for England now.
ENG: 28/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS score: Gone!
Ben Duckett 19 (28) caught by Cameron Green bowled by Pat Cummins. What a catch by the big man at Gully, England have suffered from the first blow as Duckett departs.
ENG: 27/1 (8.4 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS score: Action continues
It is game on now for England and Australia as play resumes on Day 3 after rain stopped the play for a while. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett continue the innings for England.
ENG: 27/0 (7.3 Overs)
Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct During Australia vs England 1st Test
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 3: Rain stops
Good news cricket fans! Rain has stopped at Edgbaston and the play will resume soon. Tea will be taken a couple of hours later. Play should begin in 20 minutes from now as per IST.
Ashes 2023 LIVE 1st Test England vs Australia
Rain has stopped play on Day 3 of the first Test between England and Australia. England were batting with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the middle when the showers started the groundstaff immediately covered the ground and stopped the play.
RAIN STOPS PLAY
Ashes 2023 LIVE: England lead by 33 runs
What a shame, rain has spoiled the party in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Still no update when the play will resume as the rain is not slowing down, hopefully it is a short delay.
ENG: 26/0 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 Day 3 AUS vs ENG: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped play on Day 3 after 6.5 overs were bowled by Australia. Zak Crawley 7 (18) and Ben Duckett 18 (23) will continue for England when the play resumes. Battle of Lyon vs England batters will be the one to lookout for.
ENG: 26/0 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 3: Nathon Lyon comes in
Australia bring in Nathon Lyon into the attack after just five overs of seam bowling. The conditions are much better for the off-spinner in this second innings of England.
ENG: 19/0 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 3: England lead by 19 runs
Not the ideal 'Bazball' start from England but it is a pretty fine one so far. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are attacking the stumps for Australia hunting for wickets early.
ENG: 12/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 3: Action begins
Pat Cummins with the new cherry for Australia and it is Zak Crawley along with Ben Duckett opening the second innings for England.
ENG: 0/0 (0.2 Overs)
Ashes 2023 LIVE AUS vs ENG Day 3: England lead by 7 runs!
That is it! Australia all out for 386 runs as Pat Cummins departs for 38 off 62 balls. Australia bounced back on Day 2 and kept themselves in the contest on Day 3 as well. Now it is on England and Australia's bowling attack how they go about their business.
AUS: 386 (116.1 Overs)
Ashes LIVE AUS vs ENG Day 3: Another one!
Nathon Lyon 1 (6) caught by Ben Duckett bowled by Ollie Robinson. England are right back in this contest as Australia trail by 16 runs now with Cummins and Boland in middle.
AUS: 377/8 (115 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG Day 3: Gone!
Big wicket! Usman Khawaja 141 (321) out bowled by Ollie Robinson. It was a full length delivery, Khawaja left his crease early and has paid the price for it. Finally, England get the main-man of action of Australia.
AUS: 372/7 (113 Overs)
Ashes LIVE AUS vs ENG Day 3: Australia on top
72 overs left of Day 3 and it is still Australia who are batting in the middle. The trail is by 21 runs only at the moment. What a contest this is turning out to be after England declared on Day 1.
AUS: 372/6 (112 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG 1st Test Day 3: Australia on top
Australia on top at the moment with Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins in the middle. Robinson attacks the stumps for England with an attacking field.
AUS: 369/6 (110 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG 1st Test Day 3: Robinson comes in
Ollie Robinson comes into the attack searching for his first wicket of the match at the moment with Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja in the middle.
AUS: 365/6 (107 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG score: Broad, Anderson attack
James Anderson and Stuart Broad continue the attack for England searching for wickets. Usman Khawaja is the main target for England but Pat Cummins on the other end is batting on 19 off 20 as well.
AUS: 360/6 (104 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG score: Cummins smokes Ali
Pat Cummins with a maximum against Moeen Ali, a juicy full-toss and it gets the treatment from the Australia skipper. Ali's bowling hand looks injured, he is having some trouble with his finger.
AUS: 355/6 (102 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3: Anderson bites!
Alex Carey 66 (98) out bowled by James Anderson. What a delivery! Anderson is back in business with style, it is just a good length delivery and the quality of the ball beats Carey.
AUS: 338/6 (98.4 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG Day 3: Here we go!
The Day 3 action begins with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey in the middle for Australia. James Anderson and Moeen Ali into the attack for England searching for wickets.
AUS: 322/5 (96.3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs ENG Day 3 Ashes 2023: How will England attack?
Yesterday, England got Usman Khawaja out by Stuart Broad but the no-ball signal spoiled their celebrations after the new ball was taken. Will James Anderson find a wicket today? Or will it be Moeen Ali or Stuart Broad getting the job done for Ben Stokes.
AUS: 311/4 (94 Overs)
Australia trail by 82 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG Day 3: Khawaja, Carey to continue
Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will resume play for Australia on Day 3 as they trail by 82 runs from the start. England will look to dismiss the Aussie lineup as soon as possible, hopefully before lunch they would like to bowl out Australia.
AUS: 311/5 (94 Overs)
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Khawaja On Becoming Anderson
“That perspective makes it a lot easier for me to go out there and just enjoy it as much as I can, whether I get a duck or a hundred. Every Test match is a bonus for me because we thought my career was over. In my head, it’s the last (Ashes) tour I’ll be on, unless I pull a Jimmy Anderson and come back when I’m 41.”
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Pietersen On Khawaja's Century
"Oh, you just saw that with the celebration. He wanted to show that celebration again and again because an Ashes hundred means so much to the players. You can see how much it meant to him as well.It's for all foreign players. When you travel abroad, you wanna pick up runs, and you wanna be, at the end of your career, known as a player who could score all around the world. To be that complete player, Australian, English, South African, Indian, West Indian player, whoever, you really wanna be known at the end of your career that you've done it in all conditions. For him, to tick the box here today in Birmingham is something that will give him great relief."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Broad On No Ball
The 36-year old pacer was not pleased with the errors committed by England.He said there was "no excuse" for his no-ball that bowled Khawaja, one of four England errors on the second day of the first Ashes Test. Khawaja was on 112 when Broad overstepped."It's really frustrating. I got tight to the line and it was a close decision," said Broad.
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Broad On England's Performance On Day 2
"It felt slow from length, it felt like a lot of the energy got sapped from the ball. It's been pretty characterless so far. A bit soulless, but ultimately you can only judge it towards the end of a Test match and see how it develops. It's certainly one of the slowest pitches I can remember bowling on in England. I think there was a stat that for the Aussies in the first 10 overs, it moved the least-ever recorded. It has certainly been hard work for the seamers... Hopefully it's not a trend for the whole series."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Weather Report
On day three of the game, rain is expected to interrupt play. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for certain areas of England and Wales, including Birmingham. Extensive thunderstorms are forecasted across various parts of the country, with Birmingham being affected around midday. Additionally, there may be some showers in the morning.
The rainfall is anticipated to persist throughout the afternoon, leading to a significant amount of time lost in the game. Moreover, thunderstorms and showers are predicted for days four and five as well, making it challenging to achieve a result in the Test match.
After enjoying weeks of predominantly sunny and hot weather, England's fortunes take a turn as the early summer sun coincidentally decides to give way to rain.
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Assistant coach Paul Collingwood On 'Bazball'
"We have said right from the start we are trying to make Test cricket a lot more entertaining. If we don't do that, then Test cricket might not survive."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Vaughan On Root's Form
“When he plays, he makes it look so easy. To scoop Scott Boland at 95 mph for a six, he makes it look so easy. That’s probably one of the most ridiculous shots, that if we try to play would just balloon in the air. He’s playing a brand of cricket which is exciting and the team is allowing him to do that."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Khawaja On Day 2
"It's hard not to get taken away by it. The way they batted yesterday was pretty entertaining, even for someone like me who was on the field. Some of the shots were really entertaining. [Joe Root] reverse-lapping them, [Harry Brook] charging down and hitting over the top of cover. It's great to watch, I understand why people enjoy watching it but doesn't matter how you win in Test cricket it's all about trying to win. Whether they win or we win at the end of this Test, no one will care how you did it, whether you scored at six an over, whether you scored at three an over. This is why a Test match is a beautiful game. You have to do things your way. I've learned that over a long career."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Morgan all praise for Carrey
“I think it has been Australia's day. I would rather be sat in Australia's changing room right now and the difference for me has been Carey."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Cook On Day 2
“The contrast in styles could not be more obvious than in that session. Australia have decided to knuckle down, bat time and grind England into the dirt but England picked up three very handy wickets.”
Ashes 2023 LIVE AUS vs ENG: All eyes on Khawaja
Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey are in the middle for Australia and they trail by 82 runs. England will come in hard tomorrow hunting for wickets and they keep lead as much as possible.
AUS: 311/5 (94 Overs)
LIVE Ashes 1st Test Day 3 AUS vs ENG: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 between England and Australia. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will continue Australia's innings on Day 3 against England's bowling attack.
AUS: 311/5 (94 Overs)