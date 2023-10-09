trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673160
NewsCricket
ODI WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | ENG vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler vs Shakib Al Hasan

England vs Bangladesh (ENG vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England Look To Bounce Back After Poor Start

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:18 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: The 2023 World Cup journey for England remains uncertain after six matches, leaving doubts about their readiness to replicate their 2019 World Cup success. A significant loss to New Zealand raised concerns about their readiness and cohesion. While England is known for its resilience, their recent performance highlighted a lack of clarity in their lineup. Their upcoming clash with Bangladesh carries extra weight, as Bangladesh has a history of upsetting England in past World Cups. Both teams have veterans who remember those encounters, making this match crucial.

 

England, under Jos Buttler's leadership, aims to adopt an aggressive approach, but their inconsistent ODI record in recent times adds an element of unpredictability. Dharamsala's unique conditions could favour England's aggressive style, but Bangladesh's spinners have already excelled on this ground, and the sand-based outfield raises concerns about player safety. Overall, England faces uncertainty in the 2023 World Cup, and their encounter with Bangladesh will be a pivotal moment in their campaign.

 

Check LIVE Scores and Updates for New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.

09 October 2023
23:45 PM

LIVE Score ENG vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Squad

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

 

23:17 PM

LIVE Score ENG vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Squad

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

 

23:17 PM

LIVE Score ENG vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023: England Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley

23:12 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News live coverage of England vs Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Cup 2023. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train