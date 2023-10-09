LIVE Updates | ENG vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler vs Shakib Al Hasan
England vs Bangladesh (ENG vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England Look To Bounce Back After Poor Start
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: The 2023 World Cup journey for England remains uncertain after six matches, leaving doubts about their readiness to replicate their 2019 World Cup success. A significant loss to New Zealand raised concerns about their readiness and cohesion. While England is known for its resilience, their recent performance highlighted a lack of clarity in their lineup. Their upcoming clash with Bangladesh carries extra weight, as Bangladesh has a history of upsetting England in past World Cups. Both teams have veterans who remember those encounters, making this match crucial.
England, under Jos Buttler's leadership, aims to adopt an aggressive approach, but their inconsistent ODI record in recent times adds an element of unpredictability. Dharamsala's unique conditions could favour England's aggressive style, but Bangladesh's spinners have already excelled on this ground, and the sand-based outfield raises concerns about player safety. Overall, England faces uncertainty in the 2023 World Cup, and their encounter with Bangladesh will be a pivotal moment in their campaign.
LIVE Score ENG vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Squad
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
LIVE Score ENG vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023: England Squad
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley