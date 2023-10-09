LIVE Updates | ENG vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler vs Shakib Al Hasan

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: The 2023 World Cup journey for England remains uncertain after six matches, leaving doubts about their readiness to replicate their 2019 World Cup success. A significant loss to New Zealand raised concerns about their readiness and cohesion. While England is known for its resilience, their recent performance highlighted a lack of clarity in their lineup. Their upcoming clash with Bangladesh carries extra weight, as Bangladesh has a history of upsetting England in past World Cups. Both teams have veterans who remember those encounters, making this match crucial.

England, under Jos Buttler's leadership, aims to adopt an aggressive approach, but their inconsistent ODI record in recent times adds an element of unpredictability. Dharamsala's unique conditions could favour England's aggressive style, but Bangladesh's spinners have already excelled on this ground, and the sand-based outfield raises concerns about player safety. Overall, England faces uncertainty in the 2023 World Cup, and their encounter with Bangladesh will be a pivotal moment in their campaign.

