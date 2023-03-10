topStoriesenglish2582212
NewsCricket
GUJARAT GIANTS-W VS DELHI CAPITALS-W LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | GG-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: DC Eye Win Over Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Follow Live updates from GG-W vs DC-W WPL match here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:58 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | GG-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: DC Eye Win Over Gujarat Giants
LIVE Blog

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals women's cricket team are set to lock horns in the Women's Premier League on Saturday (March 11) at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium. After back to back victories, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals were defeated by Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. They will surely look to bounce back from the loback-to-backets and get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants registered their first win of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 11 runs. After a stellar performance against RCB, Beth Mooney will miss the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals women cricket team (DC-W) due to injury. DC have the orange cap holder at the moment as Meg Lanning is leading the race. The average score at the venue is 179 for the team batting first. The pitch favours the spin bowlers instead of pacers.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 match here.

10 March 2023
23:58 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

23:18 PM

LIVE GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Follow Live action

Follow the LIVE action from Delhi Capitals women vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match no. 9. The match between the two sides will take place at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium.

Stay tuned!

gujarat giants-w vs delhi capitals-w live scoregg-w vs dc-w live scorecardgg-w vs dc-w today match scoreWPL 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?