LIVE Updates | GG-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: DC Eye Win Over Gujarat Giants

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals women's cricket team are set to lock horns in the Women's Premier League on Saturday (March 11) at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium. After back to back victories, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals were defeated by Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. They will surely look to bounce back from the loback-to-backets and get back to winning ways.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants registered their first win of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 11 runs. After a stellar performance against RCB, Beth Mooney will miss the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals women cricket team (DC-W) due to injury. DC have the orange cap holder at the moment as Meg Lanning is leading the race. The average score at the venue is 179 for the team batting first. The pitch favours the spin bowlers instead of pacers.
Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
