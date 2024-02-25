Live Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians (MUM-W) will face Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 25. Mumbai, the defending champions, won their opener against Delhi Capitals. The Giants, led by Beth Mooney, aim to improve from their previous bottom-table finish. Key players for Mumbai include Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Mathews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt, while Mooney's return boosts Gujarat alongside Veda Krishnamurthy and Ashleigh Gardner. The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batting-friendly pitch promises a high-scoring game, likely favouring the team batting second. Players like Yastika Bhatia and Sajeevan Sajana stand out for Mumbai, while Gujarat relies on Mooney's stability and Gardner's all-round prowess. Both teams field strong lineups, setting the stage for an exciting clash.

