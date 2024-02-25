GG-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians Aim To Continue Winning Run
GG-W vs MI-W, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batting-friendly pitch promises a high-scoring game, likely favouring the team batting second.
Live Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians (MUM-W) will face Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 25. Mumbai, the defending champions, won their opener against Delhi Capitals. The Giants, led by Beth Mooney, aim to improve from their previous bottom-table finish. Key players for Mumbai include Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Mathews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt, while Mooney's return boosts Gujarat alongside Veda Krishnamurthy and Ashleigh Gardner. The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batting-friendly pitch promises a high-scoring game, likely favouring the team batting second. Players like Yastika Bhatia and Sajeevan Sajana stand out for Mumbai, while Gujarat relies on Mooney's stability and Gardner's all-round prowess. Both teams field strong lineups, setting the stage for an exciting clash.
Follow live updates and cricket scores of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League 2024.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: Gujarat's Redemption
Gujarat Giants, under the captaincy of Beth Mooney, seek redemption after a lackluster performance in the inaugural edition, eager to make a mark in WPL 2024.
GG-W vs MI-W LIVE: All Eyes On Defending Champions
Mumbai Indians enter the match as the reigning champions, led by the dynamic Harmanpreet Kaur, aiming to maintain their winning momentum from the previous season.