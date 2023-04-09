topStoriesenglish2593105
Watch: Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2023 In GT vs KKR Game, Video Goes Viral

Rashid changed the game on its head with three crucial wickets.

Apr 09, 2023

In the GT vs KKR Live IPL 2023 match, Rashid Khan proved to be the hero of the moment with his exceptional bowling skills as he took the first hat-trick of the season. Bowling the 17th over of the innings, Rashid removed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Sharudl Thakur. Before the start of Rashid's Over KKR were looking in full control but the leg-spinner changed the game on it's head.

Here's How Rashid Took First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2023

Andre Russell's Wicket

In the 16.1 over, Rashid dismissed Russell, who was caught by substitute fielder Srikar Bharat, after the Gladiators took a review for the catch. The umpire raised his finger to signal Russell's dismissal, as Rashid secured another wicket to his name. The delivery was a googly on the leg stump, which Russell tried to pull with great force. Unfortunately, he only managed an under-edge onto his thigh, and the keeper took an easy catch.

Sunil Narine's Wicket

Rashid's form continued in the very next ball, as he dismissed Narine, caught by substitute fielder Jayant Yadav. Narine tried to heave across the line, but the ball went straight to the fielder. Rashid's arms were spread wide in nonchalant celebration as he secured his second wicket in as many balls. The delivery was another googly on the leg stump, but Narine could only find the fielder in the deep. Narine had to depart for a golden duck off just one delivery, giving Rashid another wicket to his name.

Shardul Thakur's Wicket

Rashid continued his spectacular bowling in the 16.3 over, as he claimed Thakur's wicket with another googly, this time dismissing him LBW. The crowd erupted in excitement as Rashid sprinted in jubilation, claiming a hat-trick. However, KKR decided to review the decision, but the replay showed that the ball would have hit the stumps. The umpire's decision stood, and Thakur had to depart for a golden duck off just one delivery. Rashid Khan was on fire, claiming three wickets in three deliveries and putting KKR in a commanding position.

