Watch: Rinku Singh Hits 5 Sixes In A Row To Steal Victory For KKR vs GT

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh turned the table on defending champions Gujarat Titans as he smashed five maximums in a row to steal the win for his side at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. With 29 runs needed from the last over, captain Rashid Khan gave left-arm pacer Yash Dayal the responsibility to guide his side over the line. Just when everyone thought KKR are out of the contest following a hat-trick by spinner Rashid Khan, Rinku did the unthinkable.

6 to win the match - Dhoni

6, 6 to win the match - Tewatia

6, 6, 6 , 6, 6 to win the match - ONLY RINKU SINGH! — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

Regular skipper Hardik Pandya was missing due to health issues but he himself would have thought his side before Rinku Singh pulled off one of the greatest run-chases in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

What happened?

With KKR needing 29 off the last one, Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball. Starting with a juice full-toss outside off-stump, Rinku smashed Dayal over cover for a maximum to start things off. (Watch: Rashid Khan Takes First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2023 In GT vs KKR Game, Video Goes Viral)

The next one was another full-toss but this time it was a lower one on the leg-stump, which was flicked over square-leg for another maximum. Captain Rashid and teammate David Miller got close to Yash Dayal talking about his next delivery but till then Rinku was inside Dayal's mind putting tremendous on the bowler.

Dayal was feeling the pressure as he bowled another full-toss outside off and got smashed once again over the rope. After realizing he is failing to get the right length for a yorker, Dayal shifted to bowling length bowls but Rinku was all set for those two deliveries as well. (more to follow)