Lockie Ferguson Bowls Fastest Ball Of IPL 2023 For KKR Against His Former Team GT, Twitter Reacts - Check

Lockie Ferguson, a pacer for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), set the record for the fastest ball of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a speed of 154.1 kmph against the Gujarat Titans. The match was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Rashid Khan serving as the captain in place of Hardik Pandya, who was sidelined due to illness. After winning the toss, Khan opted to bat first.

Here's How Twitter Reacted To The Fastest Ball Of IPL 2023 -

Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest bowl of IPL 2023 - 154.1 kph pic.twitter.com/7PECMuSfJU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023

Ferguson achieved this feat during the fourth over of the innings while bowling against Shubman Gill. The pacer bowled a full delivery outside off stump, which Gill guided to deep point for a single. Ferguson continued his consistent pace by clocking over 150 kmph in the next two balls.

However, in the third ball, he clocked 150.5 kmph, which Wriddhiman Saha hit for a boundary over extra cover. Ferguson responded with a dot in the fourth ball, bowling a length delivery just outside off stump, only for Saha to punch it towards cover.

Pandya's absence did not affect the defending champions, who won both their matches before the game against KKR. Meanwhile, KKR emerged victorious in their previous match against RCB by a massive 81 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens. Both teams will be aiming to maintain their momentum and secure two points to climb up the points table. Nitish Rana-led KKR will be looking to hand the defending champions their first loss of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Titans can achieve this feat or if the defending champions can continue their winning streak.