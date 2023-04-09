Lockie Ferguson Bowls Fastest Ball Of IPL 2023 For KKR Against His Former Team GT, Twitter Reacts - Check
Ferguson achieved this feat during the fourth over of the innings while bowling against Shubman Gill.
Lockie Ferguson, a pacer for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), set the record for the fastest ball of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a speed of 154.1 kmph against the Gujarat Titans. The match was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Rashid Khan serving as the captain in place of Hardik Pandya, who was sidelined due to illness. After winning the toss, Khan opted to bat first.
Here's How Twitter Reacted To The Fastest Ball Of IPL 2023 -
Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest bowl of IPL 2023 - 154.1 kph pic.twitter.com/7PECMuSfJU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023
Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2023 - 154.1kmph. pic.twitter.com/4gcEI6uIjR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023
RECORD ALERT: Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2023 so far_
Welcome back, Lockie _
_: Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/mrnCxRPagR — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) April 9, 2023
Lockie Ferguson bowled fastest delivery of this IPL 2023 so far - 154.1 Kmph. pic.twitter.com/ukOQL2swIn — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 9, 2023
Lockie Ferguson first 4 balls vs GT_
149.2 Kph
154.1 Kph
150.5 Kph
151.4 Kph pic.twitter.com/UZzrelArPJ — KKR Bhakt __ _ (@KKRSince2011) April 9, 2023
Lockie Ferguson clicked 154.1 KPH _#GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/SufT220fhn — Over Thinker Lawyer __ (RCB __) (@Mujha_q_Nakala) April 9, 2023
154.1 kmph... Lockie Ferguson has Arrived in IPL #KKR | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL#IPL2023 | #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/nViYqKL8QQ— Swapnil Vats (@iamswapnilvats) April 9, 2023
Lockie Ferguson bowling FIREBALLS __#IPL2023 #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/o1lKDLGixy — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) April 9, 2023
#ACKOForTheFans#LockieFerguson in the first over against Gujarat Titans today pic.twitter.com/cpgoHJpiuj — gaurav4 (@_gaurav4) April 9, 2023
Lockie Ferguson Today #GTvsKKR https://t.co/kzm1rNtSk2 pic.twitter.com/XWpXEReiuC — Oggy _ (@SirOggyBilla) April 9, 2023
Lockie Ferguson come and ___
Mean while Umran Malik __#ACKOForTheFans #BoliBachchan #Meme #GTvsKKR #GTvKKR@ACKOIndia#Contestalert #CricketTwitter___ #AmiKKR #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/YGeRJWIMbX— Dharam Malam (@ImDharam1210) April 9, 2023
Ferguson achieved this feat during the fourth over of the innings while bowling against Shubman Gill. The pacer bowled a full delivery outside off stump, which Gill guided to deep point for a single. Ferguson continued his consistent pace by clocking over 150 kmph in the next two balls.
However, in the third ball, he clocked 150.5 kmph, which Wriddhiman Saha hit for a boundary over extra cover. Ferguson responded with a dot in the fourth ball, bowling a length delivery just outside off stump, only for Saha to punch it towards cover.
Pandya's absence did not affect the defending champions, who won both their matches before the game against KKR. Meanwhile, KKR emerged victorious in their previous match against RCB by a massive 81 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens. Both teams will be aiming to maintain their momentum and secure two points to climb up the points table. Nitish Rana-led KKR will be looking to hand the defending champions their first loss of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Titans can achieve this feat or if the defending champions can continue their winning streak.
