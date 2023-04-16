topStoriesenglish2595403
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

LIVE Updates | GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Titans Aim Top Spot In Points Table

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Number 1 RR take on defending champions GT in away IPL 2023 game at Ahmedabad

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 09:27 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Titans Aim Top Spot In Points Table
LIVE Blog

Gujarat Titans (GT) are going to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The evening game of Sunday double header will see a battle between two top teams in IPL 2023 far. RR are number 1 in the IPL 2023 points table while GT are placed third. The winner of the match tonight will take the top spot in the standings. GT are coming into the contest after their thrilling win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), two nights ago. RR too posted a win in their last match that was against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will be the players to watch out for in the RR camp. Sandeep, especially, was brilliant in the last over to stop MS Dhoni from pulling off another finish. Titans will pin hopes on captain Hardik Pandya as well as dashing opener shubman Gill. At the same time, Mohammed Shami and David Miller will be key to their success as well.   

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from GT vs RR IPL 2023 match HERE.

 

16 April 2023
09:27 AM

GT vs RR LIVE: Check squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

09:15 AM

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Battle for top spot

Hello and welcome to our cricket match coverage of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). This is the evening game of IPL 2023's Sunday double header today. GT and RR have same number of wins (3) but the difference in NRR keeps RR at the top. GT are third and with a win tonight, can replace RR at the top. Let's see what happens. Watch this space for all latest updates.   

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?