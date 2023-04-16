LIVE Updates | GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Titans Aim Top Spot In Points Table
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Number 1 RR take on defending champions GT in away IPL 2023 game at Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans (GT) are going to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The evening game of Sunday double header will see a battle between two top teams in IPL 2023 far. RR are number 1 in the IPL 2023 points table while GT are placed third. The winner of the match tonight will take the top spot in the standings. GT are coming into the contest after their thrilling win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), two nights ago. RR too posted a win in their last match that was against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will be the players to watch out for in the RR camp. Sandeep, especially, was brilliant in the last over to stop MS Dhoni from pulling off another finish. Titans will pin hopes on captain Hardik Pandya as well as dashing opener shubman Gill. At the same time, Mohammed Shami and David Miller will be key to their success as well.
GT vs RR LIVE: Check squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Battle for top spot
Hello and welcome to our cricket match coverage of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). This is the evening game of IPL 2023's Sunday double header today. GT and RR have same number of wins (3) but the difference in NRR keeps RR at the top. GT are third and with a win tonight, can replace RR at the top. Let's see what happens. Watch this space for all latest updates.