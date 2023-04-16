GT Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 23 in Ahmedabad, 730PM IST, April 16
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are all set to host the Rajasthan Royals in match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will be full of intensity as fans will witness a rematch of the IPL 2022 finals between GT and RR. Last year, Gujarat Titans made history by winning the title in their debut season beating the Sanju Samson-led side in the finals.
Both teams have equal points at the moment after playing three games each. Royals defeated the Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting thriller in their previous game whereas GT also got the better off the Punjab Kings in their last clash picking up a 6-wicket victory.
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the action will begin at 7:30 PM. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya both will be looking to their side to victory and go on top of the IPL points table.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 23 Details
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date & Time: April 16, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match No. 23 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson
Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Allrounders: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-captain: David Miller
GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 23 Predicted 11
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
