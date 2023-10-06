LIVE Updates | IND VS AFG, FINAL Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Gulbadin Naib
India will take on Afghanistan in the final of the men's T20Is event at the Asian Games 2023. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will be looking to return from China with the gold, repeating the heroics of the women's team. India will start as favourites as they have played dominant cricket in the last two matches vs Nepal and Bangladesh. In the quarter-final vs Bangladesh, India thrashed them by nine wickets with plenty of overs remaining.
On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into the contest after beating Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals and Pakistan in the semis. Needless to say, it won't be easy for India as Afghanistan side include some of their top international stars including captain Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Shahzad. A gold medal will improve India's position in the medals tally. The medal haul has already crossed 100, which is a history in itself.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Final: India's Road To Final
India embarked on their journey with a quarter-final victory over Nepal, displaying their dominance in T20 cricket. Their spinners, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, played pivotal roles in a convincing win over Bangladesh in the semi-finals. India's performance has been nothing short of exceptional.
Asian Games India Vs Afghanistan LIVE: India aim for gold medal in Men's T20Is
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 Men's T20I final between India and Afghanistan from Republic of China. Two top sides of the tournament battle for the gold medal. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.