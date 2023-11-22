IND: 0-0 (00) | IND Vs AUS, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Can Young India Chase 209?
India Vs Australia (LIVE), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Josh Inglis Scored A Century Batting At No. 3 For Australia In The First Innings.
LIVE Score Updates Of IND vs AUS 1st T20: Australia posted a commanding total of 208/3 in their 20 overs against India in the 1st T20I of the Australia tour of India, 2023 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Opener Steven Smith anchored the innings with a well-compiled 52 runs off 41 balls, while Matthew Short contributed 13 runs. The highlight was Josh Inglis's explosive knock, scoring a blistering 110 runs off just 50 deliveries, including 11 fours and 8 sixes. Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten on 7, and Tim David added quick runs at the end, finishing with 19* off 13 balls. India's bowling faced challenges, with Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi taking one wicket each. The Australian innings featured 7 extras, including 4 wides, and showcased powerful hitting, setting a formidable target for India.
Check LIVE Score Of India vs Australia 1st T20I of five-match T20 series.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Jaiswal, Gaikwad Start India's Chase
Jaiswal and Gaikwad stride onto the pitch. Jaiswal takes the strike as Stoinis prepares to commence the attack. As we resume the chase, a slip is positioned for Stoinis, who has the new ball in hand.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Superb Last Over By Mukesh Kumar
Mukesh Kumar delivers a mix of deliveries to Tim David, including a full toss outside off that hits David on the pad, a brilliant yorker forcing David to squeeze it down the pitch, a wide yorker outside off for a single to sweeper cover, a full toss outside off that David slices to sweeper cover, and another yorker that David mistimes to extra cover, while Marcus Stoinis manages to drive a yorker to long-on and benefits from a no-ball, adding complexity and drama to the final overs of Australia's innings against India.
LIVE Score AUS 208/3 (20) CRR: 10.4
Innings Break
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: 200 Up For AUS
In the 18th over, Arshdeep Singh bowls a mix of deliveries to Tim David, including a very full ball smeared to long-off for a single, a six over cover as David capitalizes on a wide yorker, a risky single with a direct-hit miss, another single with a yorker to long-off, a wide yorker and a wide ball outside off, a boundary through extra cover off a back-of-a-length delivery, and two consecutive wides outside off, contributing to a varied and eventful over in Australia's innings against India.
LIVE Score AUS 203/3 (19) CRR: 10.68
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Inglis Departs
Josh Inglis's brilliant innings comes to an end as he holes out to Yashasvi Jaiswal off a slower ball on the pads from Prasidh Krishna, departing for a spectacular 110 runs off 50 balls, including 11 fours and 8 sixes.
LIVE Score AUS 180/3 (17.2) CRR: 10.38
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Josh Inglis Hits Century
In the 16th over, Josh Inglis showcases his aggressive batting with a wide low full toss sliced over backward point for four, a top-edge over the keeper for another boundary, a milestone-reaching boundary to secure his first international hundred in just 47 balls, and a skillful reverse scoop for four; Arshdeep Singh concedes a wide and a single to Marcus Stoinis, while Inglis faces a slower one but fails to connect, displaying his dominance in Australia's batting innings against India.
LIVE Score AUS 179/2 (17) CRR: 10.53
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Smith Run Out
Smith is run out by a combination of Prasidh and Mukesh Kumar as he stumbles while mistiming a pull shot to short fine leg; Inglis, having committed to the single, leaves Smith short of his ground. Smith departs for 52 off 41 balls, including 8 fours.
LIVE Score AUS 161/2 (15.5) CRR: 10.17
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Inglis Near Century
In Ravi Bishnoi's over, Josh Inglis continues his aggressive onslaught with two successive sixes, one over midwicket and the other a superb inside-out shot over extra cover, while Steven Smith contributes with a single driven to long-off, showcasing Inglis's dominance and excellent shot selection against Bishnoi's variations.
LIVE Score AUS 151/1 (15) CRR: 10.07
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: No Luck For Team India
In Prasidh Krishna's over, Josh Inglis showcases a range of shots, including a mistimed pull that falls wide of long-on for a single, a flick behind square for another single, an attempted reverse-scoop off a slower ball that rolls to the keeper, a two off a slower dipping yorker, and a massive six over square leg, continuing his confident and aggressive form, while Steven Smith contributes with a mistimed pull that falls safely and adds a single.
LIVE Score AUS 130/1 (14) CRR: 9.29
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Smith Trying To Go Big
In Axar Patel's over, Steven Smith survives a massive top-edge while attempting a slog over the on-side, scoring two runs as it drops wide of the fielder at short third man, followed by a wide ball, a single with a thick inside edge on the drive, and a boundary with another top-edge on the sweep, contributing to the flow of boundaries, while Josh Inglis adds three runs with a single and a couple off a leading edge.
LIVE Score AUS 120/1 (13) CRR: 9.23
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Fifty For Inglis
In Ravi Bishnoi's over, Josh Inglis dominates with a powerful six over long-on, back-to-back boundaries, including a stylish inside-out drive, another six over long-on that brings up his fifty, and a single off the wrong 'un, contributing to an expensive over of 18 runs, while Steven Smith adds a single by nudging the ball wide of mid-wicket.
LIVE Score AUS 115/1 (12.2) CRR: 9.32
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia On Top
In Axar Patel's over, Josh Inglis works the ball wide of mid-wicket for a single, and Steven Smith contributes with a well-executed cut shot, a push to cover, a pulled shot for two runs, and a beautifully played boundary with a swing over the bowler's head, while Inglis adds another single by working the ball in front of square on the on-side.
LIVE Score AUS 92/1 (11) CRR: 8.36
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Middle Of 1st Innings
In Mukesh Kumar's over, Josh Inglis showcases a mix of shots, including a sublime guided four and a lofted drive for two runs, while surviving a missed pull shot and an away-going delivery, and Steven Smith contributes with a sliced single to deep point.
LIVE Score AUS 83/1 (10) CRR: 8.3
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Big Over For AUS
In Prasidh Krishna's over, Josh Inglis dominates with a flurry of boundaries, including a classy drive through extra-cover, a chip over the bowler's head for four, and a six over backward point, capitalizing on a poor delivery, while also adding runs with a well-timed paddle and a whip over backward square leg.
LIVE Score AUS 65/1 (8) CRR: 8.12
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Mukesh Kumar Into The Attack
Mukesh Kumar bowls a mix of deliveries, including a well-executed yorker to Steven Smith, who manages to dig it out, and concedes a boundary as Smith elegantly leans into a drive, finding the gap wide of cover, while Josh Inglis adds singles with a punch square on the off-side and a whip in front of square on the on-side.
LIVE Score AUS 46/1 (7) CRR: 6.57
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Inglis Joins Party
In Axar Patel's over, Josh Inglis manages to score four runs with a well-placed shot to deep backward point, but faces consecutive arm-balls, unable to beat backward point with a cut and later punching to cover, while Steven Smith adds a single with a thick inside edge to short fine leg.
LIVE Score AUS 40/1 (6) CRR: 6.67
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Short Departs
Matthew Short's innings comes to an abrupt end as Ravi Bishnoi deceives him with a well-disguised wrong 'un. Anticipating a chance to go over mid-wicket with the spin,
LIVE Score AUS 35/1 (4.5) CRR: 7.24
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Arshdeep Into The Attack
In Axar Patel's over, Matthew Short showcases a mix of elegant shots, including two boundaries with a stylish pull and a square cut, while surviving a close call off the sweep, but unable to beat the cover fielder on a couple of occasions.
LIVE Score AUS 30/0 (4) CRR: 7.5
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Singh Pulls Back Things
In Arshdeep Singh's over, Steven Smith faces a mix of deliveries, surviving a mistimed swivel pull, a low bounce, and a toe-end, while managing to score a single, and Matthew Short adds one run with a well-steered shot behind point, where a tumbling fielder saves three runs for India.
LIVE Score AUS 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia Start Big
In Prasidh's opening over, Matthew Short scores a boundary with a well-executed pull, contributing to a total of 13 runs, while Steven Smith, opening for the first time in any form of cricket, showcases a mix of drives and cuts, including two boundaries, in a strong start for Australia.
LIVE Score
AUS 20/0 (2) CRR: 10
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Arshdeep Finds Swing
In the opening over by Arshdeep Singh, Steven Smith and Matthew Short manage to score a run each, with Smith showcasing a boundary off an overpitched delivery, while surviving a close LBW shout and a dropped catch in the process.
LIVE Score AUS 7/0 (1) CRR: 7
India opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Matthew Wade - We would have bowled first as well, looks a bit tacky and dew could come later. Always an opportunity for young players to play in India, just around 10-12 matches for the next WC and we're looking forward to it. Some WC guys are resting - Maxwell, Zampa and Head are not playing tonight
Suryakumar Yadav - We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, dew should come later and should make the pitch better. It's a little difficult, but there's always light at the end of the tunnel. Lots of positives and looking forward to the series. The guys have played a lot of franchise and domestic cricket, just told them to express and enjoy themselves. Washington, Shivam and Avesh are sitting out.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: India Field First
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first against Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Who Will Open For Team India?
Regarding the opening pairing, there's a likelihood that vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will secure the top position. The question of who will partner him, Ishan or Yashasvi Jaiswal, adds an element of unpredictability. In the realm of all-rounders, the nod is expected to go to Axar Patel over Washington Sundar.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: All Eyes On Australian Pacers
In the previous Vizag ODI encounter earlier this year, Mitchell Starc's match-winning five-wicket haul highlighted the potential for Australian pacers to dominate Indian batting at this venue. However, Starc is absent from the T20 squad, having been rested post the world cup trip.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Australia Dominating India In Recent Games
While India has suffered defeats in three of their last five completed T20Is against Australia at home, the only two victories were secured in the most recent encounters.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Big Test For Captain Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is leading the Indian team for the first time in his captaincy debut. He is ranked one in ICC T20 ranking for bastmen.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Captain Matthew Wade Excited For T20 Series
"Really excited as a collective to be here and get the opportunity to do this. You know, we've got a few guys that are crossing over from the World Cup and also have a lot of fresh faces here. They're excited to be in India and play for Australia for the first time in this country."
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav's Message For Team India
"When I met the squad in the afternoon today, I told them to be very selfless when you go into the field. Because I'm a guy who doesn't think too much about personal milestones but instead thinks of a team's goal. And I've always told them that you have to keep the team first."
IND vs AUS: When And Where To Watch Match?
The first T20I between India and Australia will have a free livestreaming. The match will be available to watch on Sports 18 Network. You can also watch the match for free on Jio Cinema app and website.
IND vs AUS LIVE: What is the toss time?
The toss for the India vs Australia 1st T20I will take place half an hour before the match starts, which is at 6.30 pm IST. The first ball will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Watch Out For Tanveer Sangha
Tanveer Sangha is most probably playing the first T20I vs India at Vizag as Adam Zampa, the main leg spinner, is likely to rest after a taxing World Cup campaign. Tanveer has Indian roots. He is the second Indian-origin cricketer to have picked in Australia squad.
India Vs Australia: What Should Be India's Team Today?
Team India will look to give Rinku Singh a go in this crucial game vs Australia. There will be more pressure on Rinku this time unlike what he faced in China during Asian Games. India need to give players like him, Yashasvi Jaiswal a longer rope.
LIVE IND Vs AUS: Will Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis Play Today?
For key players - Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa - who were part of the World Cup squad be available to play today? Think Smith will not want to sit out as he had things to prove in this format. Stoinis has not played matches for some time and should play if he is fit. Iglis should get some rest with Wade on keeping duties. Zampa may want to rest, giving Tanveer Sangha a chance.
India Vs Australia: SKY Wants Team To Play Selfless Cricket
"When I met the squad in the afternoon today, I told them to be very selfless when you go into the field. Because I'm a guy who doesn't think too much about personal milestones but instead thinks of a team's goal. And I've always told them that you have to keep the team first" - Suryakumar Yadav, India captain.
India Vs Australia 1st T20: Check Dream11 Prediction Here
Many key players are resting for this T20 series while many young faces have been included in the squads of both the teams. Ensure you know all the key details ahead of the T20I today.
Read Dream11 Prediction Here
LIVE IND vs AUS: When Does The Match Start?
The 1st T20I between India and Australia will start at 7 pm IST. The match is being played at Visakhapatnam. Keep watching this space for all updates from the match here.
IND vs AUS: No Sanju Samson In Indian Team Surprises Fans
Sanju Samson was overlooked for the T20Is vs Australia. He was part of the squad the last time India played T20Is in Ireland. But Samson was not considered for the home series. The exclusion has surprised the fans, including Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor.
IND vs AUS T20I LIVE: Head-to-head in numbers
Matches Played: 26
India won: 15
Australia won: 10
No result: 1
India won at home: 6
India won away: 7
Australia won at India's home: 4
Australia won at home: 4
IND vs AUS LIVE: Check Squads
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma
India Vs Australia Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The first T20I between India and Australia will be played today at Vizag. The match can be watched for free on mobile and other digital devices.
LIVE IND vs AUS: Team India gets ready for T20 action
Here are some pics of Team India's net session ahead of the series vs Australia.
India Vs Australia T20I LIVE: Head to play?
The hero of the World Cup final Travis Head may not play the 1st T20I vs India in Vizag. "Heady was definitely in the votes. I'm not sure he'll be playing that game. I'm no selector or coach but if he plays that game it will be a miracle," Marsh said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.
Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav India's World Cup Heartbreak
"It is difficult. It will take time. It can't be that you get up next morning, and forget everything that happened." However, he emphasized the need to move on, stating, "It is a fresh team, with new boys and new energy. So, we are looking forward to this series."
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: Ground Dynamics
The venue is a compact ground, ideal for big-hitters, characterized by shorter square and behind square boundaries (57-65 meters on average), while the straight boundaries are slightly longer, averaging between 70-76 meters.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: Head To Head In Recent Games
In the recent five T20 matches, India emerged victorious three times, while Australia claimed two wins. The highest score in these games was 211, achieved by the Australian team.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: Head To Head In T20Is
In T20Is, India and Australia have faced off 26 times, with India securing victory in 15 matches, Australia winning 10 encounters, and one match ending without a result.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: Weather Report
The anticipated weather conditions at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium include a temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 63 percent humidity.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam is a balanced surface. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 132. Chasing at this wicket would be a better option, with the team batting second winning 67 per cent of its matches.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: India Playing 11 probable
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: Australia Playing 11 probable
Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: Australia's Squad
Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st T20: India's Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.