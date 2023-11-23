IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia 1st T20I In Visakhapatnam, 7PM IST, November 23

India play Australia in the first T20I today at Visakhapatnam. The focus will be on the T20 specialists from both the teams. Both the sides are trying out some new faces in the series as they begin the build up for the T20 World Cup 2024. Suryakumar Yadav leads India in this series while Australia will be captained by Matthew Wade. Surya is rallying the revamped team to embrace fearlessness and prioritise the collective success ahead of personal achievements. With the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA looming, the finalists from the last World Cup are gearing up to take on the reigning champions in a five-match series, commencing in Visakhapatnam this Thursday.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar assumes leadership and emphasised the significance of this series in shaping the team's approach towards the forthcoming global tournament. Addressing the team, he stressed the importance of selflessness on the field, placing team interests above individual aspirations. Drawing from his familiarity with the players from shared experiences in the IPL and previous India games, Suryakumar communicated a simple yet pivotal message, urging them to maintain focus on team goals and embrace their roles without altering their natural game.

Expressing optimism about the series, Suryakumar highlighted the pivotal nature of the matches leading up to the T20 World Cup. He acknowledged the players' recent form, credited to their IPL and domestic cricket exploits, and encouraged them to relish their time on the field while staying consistent in their approach. His directive was clear: play fearlessly, contribute selflessly, and maintain the continuity of their successful methods without attempting drastic changes.

__ My message to the players is very clear - just be fearless and do whatever it takes to help the team __#TeamIndia Captain @surya_14kumar ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.@IDFCFIRSTBank | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jmjqqdcZBi — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2023

Suryakumar's impressive track record in T20Is, amassing 1841 runs at an average of 46.02 with a striking rate of 172.7, including three centuries, solidifies his position as a stalwart in the format.

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan (VC)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head (C), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Axar Patel, Adam Zampa, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

India Vs Australia T20Is Squads

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma

India Vs Australia 1st T20I Probable 11s

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.