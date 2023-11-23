IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Australia Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India and Australia take part in the 1st T20I of the five-match series today in Visakhapatnam. These two sides just played the Cricket World Cup 2023 final and four days later, they are taking each other on in the T20Is. There is a criticism that too much cricket is being played these days and that the series could have started a little late. However, it is also true that most of the players in both the sides are fresh faces as the teams being the prep for the T20 Wold Cup 2024 which will be held at some time after Indian Premier League ends in May.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. He is leading a young squad that includes the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. These will be some of the players among others who will be vying for a spot in the final 15 that goes to West Indies and USA to play the next T20 World Cup.

Australia too have brought a new squad which will be led by experienced Matthew Wade. The likes of Tim David, Sean Abbot, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha will be some of the players to watch out for.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia:

When is the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?- Date

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, November 23

When will the 1st T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the 1st T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

How to watch the live-streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website for free.

India Vs Australia Squads

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma