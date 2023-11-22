India Vs Australia T20Is: Why Is Sanju Samson Not In T20I Squad For AUS Series? Social Media Baffled; Check Angry Reactions

After Sanju Samson was not picked in the India T20I Squad for the Australia series, the social media has gone berserk. The wicketkeeper and batter from Kerala, who is also captain of Rajasthan Royals franchise in Indian Premier League, is among the best T20 batters in the country today. However, he continues to be sidelined. Despite the fact that many main players are missing from the squad, Sanju did not make the cut. This decision by Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has irked the fans of Sanju, who are fighting for justice for him on social media.

Among the fans is the current Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor. The Indian politician who also belongs to the state of Kerala, said that Sanju's snub is inexplication and that he should have been there in the squad for the Australia T20Is. "This is truly inexplicable.

@IamSanjuSamson should have not just been selected, he should have led the side in the absence of all the seniors. His captaincy experience with Kerala and @rajasthanroyals is more current than SKY's. Our selectors need to explain themselves to the cricket-loving public. And why no @yuzi_chahal either?" tweeted Tharoor.

While he was on of the prominent figures backing Sanju, the Kerala cricketer's other fans too took to social media to slam the BCCI selectors for showing an alleged bias towards others. There is a lot of anger for not including Sanju in the squad.

Check out the reaction of Sanju Samson fans after the cricketer not included in the team for Australia:

No Sadness, No anger. This is not the first time it is happening to me



Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/fHnum6mEvA — _____ (@Brutu24) November 21, 2023

Life is very hard when your name is Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/3PqhUEw6B4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2023

#SanjuSamson was in the verge of signing county contract, missed it as he was selected as Asia cup reserve player.

Missed playing Asian games as he was in contention for World cup selection.

Missed playing County,Asian games,Asia cup & World cup.

Now missing Aus T20Is.

Politics.! pic.twitter.com/KaoXjyY4e9 — Amal Sudhakaran (@amal_sachinism) November 21, 2023

An average life is called "Sanju Samson".



Full of intent, Effort, struggle and skills. But lack opportunity, luck and validated success. pic.twitter.com/8hIYHd8nZu November 21, 2023

Sanju Samson is the only player to have been dropped from Ireland tour. Unreal. — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 20, 2023

We Need Players Like Samson , Not Scammers Like Sky #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/MQenihdbit — ___ || ______ __ (@Yuvaneyy) November 19, 2023

Hardik Pandya will miss the 5 T20Is vs Australia as he is healing an ankle. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli continue to be out of the team. Shubman Gill too does not feature in the squad as some players have been given rest. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj will also be taking some rest.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side with Ruturaj Gaikwad as the vice-captain for the first 3 T20Is. In the last 2 T20Is, Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as the vice-captain.

Arshdeep Singh will be incharge of the bowling team. Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar will be the main pacers while Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be the spinners. Shivam Dube has also been picked as the powerhitter.

The first match of the series starts on November 23 in Visakhapatnan and it completes on December 3 in Bengaluru.