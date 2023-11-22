trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690875
India Vs Australia T20Is: Why Is Sanju Samson Not In T20I Squad For AUS Series? Social Media Baffled; Check Angry Reactions

Sanju Samson has played 24 T20Is, scorigng 374 runs at an average of 19.68 and strike rate of 133.57. He was ignored by selector for the T20I series vs Australia.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 06:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
After Sanju Samson was not picked in the India T20I Squad for the Australia series, the social media has gone berserk. The wicketkeeper and batter from Kerala, who is also captain of Rajasthan Royals franchise in Indian Premier League, is among the best T20 batters in the country today. However, he continues to be sidelined. Despite the fact that many main players are missing from the squad, Sanju did not make the cut. This decision by Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has irked the fans of Sanju, who are fighting for justice for him on social media.

Also Read | Sanju Samson Vs Surykumar Yadav: Decoding ODI Stats Of India Batters

Among the fans is the current Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor. The Indian politician who also belongs to the state of Kerala, said that Sanju's snub is inexplication and that he should have been there in the squad for the Australia T20Is. "This is truly inexplicable. 
@IamSanjuSamson should have not just been selected, he should have led the side in the absence of all the seniors. His captaincy experience with Kerala and @rajasthanroyals is more current than SKY's. Our selectors need to explain themselves to the cricket-loving public. And why no @yuzi_chahal either?" tweeted Tharoor.

While he was on of the prominent figures backing Sanju, the Kerala cricketer's other fans too took to social media to slam the BCCI selectors for showing an alleged bias towards others. There is a lot of anger for not including Sanju in the squad. 

Check out the reaction of Sanju Samson fans after the cricketer not included in the team for Australia:

Hardik Pandya will miss the 5 T20Is vs Australia as he is healing an ankle. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli continue to be out of the team. Shubman Gill too does not feature in the squad as some players have been given rest. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj will also be taking some rest. 

Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side with Ruturaj Gaikwad as the vice-captain for the first 3 T20Is. In the last 2 T20Is, Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as the vice-captain.

Arshdeep Singh will be incharge of the bowling team. Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar will be the main pacers while Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be the spinners. Shivam Dube has also been picked as the powerhitter.

The first match of the series starts on November 23 in Visakhapatnan and it completes on December 3 in Bengaluru.

