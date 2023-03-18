LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim To Seal Series
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Indian team in Visakhapatnam forthe 2nd ODI with an eye on the trophy
Team India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series vs Australia, on Sunday, March 19 in the 2nd match. The game will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Australia, on other hand, need to win this match to ensure the series is still alive. They were outplayed in the batting innings, getting bowled out for just 188 with plenty of overs remaining. The bowlers still showed better cricket, pushing India on back foot in the small chase. It was all thanks to brilliant batting from KL Rahul (75) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) to guide India home with 5 wickets in hand.
Jadeja was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a fine all-round show as he completed a stunning catch and picked up 2 wickets as well in the game. Good news for India is that Rohit Sharma returns to the team after a small break and will lead the side.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Squads
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat
India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE: Rohit returns for Team India
Rohit Sharma returns as Team India captain after attending wedding of his brother-in-law Kunal Sajdeh. Rohit will lead India in the remaining 2 ODIs and he will be happy about the fact that the team won the first ODI and needs just one more win to clinch the series.
