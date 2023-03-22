India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Online And On TV?

The three-match ODI series against Australia following the four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy were expected to give a glimpse into India’s preparations for this year’s ODI World Cup 2023 at home. The selectors were planning to Test some players before they finalise the squad for the World Cup. But going into the third match, the selectors may not be much wiser than at the start as the matches have exposed some chinks in the armour.

Both teams have won one match each thus matching the Chennai ODI, the series decider and the last chance for the Aussies to test the fitness of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell before the September ODIs in India and the World Cup. Playing without skipper Rohit Sharma, who sat out the match to attend a marriage in his extended family, India rode on an unbeaten 75 by seasoned KL Rahul and his unfinished century partnership with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out, 2-46) to a five-wicket win in a low-scoring affair at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17.

The Indian bowlers, particularly pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets apiece as Australia were bundled out for 188. India were in trouble at 83/5 before Rahul and Jadeja came together to guide them home with nearly 60 balls to spare.

But in the second ODI on Sunday, the hosts’ batting came apart spectacularly as they were bowled out for 117 in 26 overs at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam with Aussie quick Mitchell Starc claiming 5-for. Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel 29 not out) were the only batters to make a meaningful contribution.

In reply, Travis Head and Mitchell Starc blasted unbeaten 51 and 66 runs respectively as they chased down the target in 11 overs as Australia won by 10 wickets and with 234 balls remaining.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Australia 3rd ODI match:

When will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start on March 22, Wednesday.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be hosted in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will begin at 130 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott/Ashton Agar/Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa