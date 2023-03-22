IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Chennai, 130PM IST, March 22

The prima donnas of Indian batting will have to put their best foot forward while tackling the lethal in-dippers from Mitchell Starc when they face Australia in the series-deciding third ODI in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). If Starc is giving sleepless nights to the batters, the other ‘Mitchell’ – Mitchell Marsh – has sent the Indian bowlers on a leather hunt by hitting nearly a dozen sixes (11) across two games. Tackling ‘Mitchell The Menace’ will be topmost on the Indian team’s agenda.

The series is locked at 1-1 and the starry quartet of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will have to bat out of their skins to stop the left-arm pacer, who is gearing up to once again bring the ball back viciously into the right-handers while taking a few away. A sea change on the technical aspect, as well mental make-up, will be the need of the hour, and Starc has exposed their frailties pretty badly.

The white ball games in India are mostly played on flat decks, where one can get away by hitting through the line, where one doesn't need too much of feet movement. A batter can plonk the front-foot and hit deliveries across the line with a fair degree of success. But Starc, blessed with better skill sets, changed the questionnaire with deliveries that would either straighten in the off-middle line or cut back sharply towards leg-middle after a fair amount of deviation in the air.

The Indians have known what Starc has done for the longest time but they failed to factor in that conditions in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam would assist his bowling a bit more. In Mumbai, there was help off the surface but in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, the ball did more in the air than off the surface.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: March 22, 130pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Starc

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott/Ashton Agar/Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa