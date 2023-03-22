India Vs Australia 3rd Predicted 11: Suryakumar Yadav In The Spotlight, Will Washington Sundar Replace Kuldeep Yadav

Team India batter Surykumar Yadav is under the spotlight heading into the deciding third and final ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). The World No. 1 T20 batter has managed back-to-back golden ducks in the first two ODI games – falling in identical manner to Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

However, Suryakumar got backing from his head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the Chennai ODI. “Obviously, it’s unfortunate for Shreyas (Iyer) to get injured – he’s one of those guys we think will bat for us at No. 4 and he has been given a lot of time in that position. Not really concerned so much about Suryakumar. You have got two first-ballers against two pretty good balls,” Dravid said in the pre-match presser of the series decider.

Dravid further added that the middle-order batter has played a lot of T20 cricket but hasn’t had the chance to play in ODI tournaments. “One of the things about Surya is he is also learning the 50-over game a little bit. The T20 game is slightly different. Even though he hadn`t played for India for a long time, in T20 cricket, he played nearly ten years of IPL, and a lot of IPL cricket, which is a tournament that is like international cricket,” Dravid said.

“He has played a lot of high-pressure T20 games but in one-day cricket, there’s no equivalent tournament in domestic cricket, you’ll have to play Vijay Hazare Trophy and all that. Even though he has played a lot of T20 cricket, I think he has not played a lot of one-day cricket. We just need to give him some time and be patient with him. We certainly see the upside of him doing well, which is very good for the side,” he added.

So while Suryakumar Yadav may get a lifeline, one change that India can consider could be bringing in Washington Sundar in to replace Kuldeep Yadav. All three of India’s spin bowling option in the second ODI were left-armers. Sundar could provide much-needed variety on his home ground at the Chepauk.

In the Australian side, veteran opener David Warner could return to the side along with Glenn Maxwell is both are declared fit for the third ODI. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been sensational since sent to open the batting in the first ODI of the series in Mumbai and is expected to continue in this position with Warner.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott/Ashton Agar/Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa