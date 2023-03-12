topStoriesenglish2582776
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2023 4TH TEST

LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 5 Cricket Match Live Score: Australia Trail By 88 Runs At Day 4 Stumps

India Vs Australia Day 1, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head will begin Australia's innings on Day 5, Follow LIVE Action from the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

 

Team India batter Virat Kohli finally finished his Test century drought as he slammed an outstanding hndred to put India in the driving seat on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 12). Kohli finished his knock with 186 runs off 364 balls smashing 15 boundaries. Along with Kohli, Shubman Gill also got a century as he scored 128 off 235 balls to make his point in the playing eleven debate.

Australia began their second innings with Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head. Currently, they trail by 88 runs. On Day 5 of the fourth Test, Team India will eye to bowl out the Aussies as quickly as possible to get themselves in the commanding seat of the game. Spinners Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be key for Rohit Sharma's side on Day 5.

 

 

12 March 2023
19:40 PM

LIVE India vs Australia Day 5 4th Test: WTC finals scenario

India need to beat Australia on Day 5 if they want to confirm their spot in the World Test Championship. Sri Lanka 9 Wickets Away From Win In 1st Test vs NZ; Here's How Lankans' Victory Will Affect India's Chances Of Qualifying For WTC 2023 Final.

19:12 PM

LIVE India vs Australia Day 5 4th Test: Australia trail by 88 runs

Australia are trailing by 88 runs and they will continue their innings with Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann. Team India will look to finish things early on Day 5 of the fourth and final Test against the Aussies.

