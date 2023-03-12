LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 5 Cricket Match Live Score: Australia Trail By 88 Runs At Day 4 Stumps

Team India batter Virat Kohli finally finished his Test century drought as he slammed an outstanding hndred to put India in the driving seat on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 12). Kohli finished his knock with 186 runs off 364 balls smashing 15 boundaries. Along with Kohli, Shubman Gill also got a century as he scored 128 off 235 balls to make his point in the playing eleven debate.

Australia began their second innings with Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head. Currently, they trail by 88 runs. On Day 5 of the fourth Test, Team India will eye to bowl out the Aussies as quickly as possible to get themselves in the commanding seat of the game. Spinners Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be key for Rohit Sharma's side on Day 5.