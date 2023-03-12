Sri Lanka 9 Wickets Away From Win In 1st Test vs NZ; Here's How Lankans' Victory Will Affect India's Chances Of Qualifying For WTC 2023 Final

Sri Lanka are nine wickets away from scripting a brilliant win in New Zealand in the first Test going in at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. At the stumps on Day 4, New Zealand were 28 for 1, chasing 285 to win. Sri Lankans have dominated this match so far and have put hosts under massive pressure by taking one wickets by the close of play in form of Devon Conway, who scored just 5. If Sri Lanka manage to pick 9 wickets, they will do themselves a huge favour in their bid to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final.

Sri Lanka's win in first Test could be more heartwarming to the Lankan fans with the fourth Test between India and Australia slated to finish as a draw. India were still batting in the first innings on Day 4 of the Ahmedabad Test at the time of writing of this article. If this Test match, finishes in a draw, India's quest to qualify for WTC final won't end but the chances will diminish a little. If India win, they would directly qualify.

With win in the first Test, India's points percentage (PCT) will go from 52.5 to 60.29. The loss will drop it dow to 56.9. A draw will take it to 58.7. On the other hand, if Sri Lanka win the first Test, their PCT will jump from 53.33 (current) to 57.78. But a loss or draw in 2nd Test won't help their case in bid to qualify. They need to win the 2nd Test too to qualify for the WTC final with 61.1 PCT.

Earlier, former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar had said that the likelihood of Sri Lanka winning both the Tests is very less and that is why India know that they have already qualified for the final of the Test championship. However, the Lankans have shown that they mean business in this Test series and are not mere pushovers.