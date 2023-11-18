AUS: 15-0 (1) | IND VS AUS Final, CWC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Begin Chase With David Warner, Travis Head
India Vs Australia (IND vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup Final Match 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India All Out For First Time In Cricket World Cup 2023.
Trending Photos
In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India posted a target of 240 for Australia in 50 overs. The Indian innings was led by KL Rahul, who scored 66, followed by Virat Kohli with 54 and Rohit Sharma contributing 47. Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler for Australia, taking 3 wickets, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood claimed 2 wickets each. The Australian bowlers, particularly Starc and Cummins, applied consistent pressure, and the Indian middle order struggled to build substantial partnerships. The run-out of Kuldeep Yadav on the final ball added to Australia's control. The match promises an intriguing second innings as Australia aims to chase down the target. However, the slow pitch could support bowlers, and without dew, defending the target might pose a tough challenge for India.
Check LIVE Score And Updates of Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Between India And Australia.
LIVE Australia vs India World Cup Final: Chase Begins
The chase of 241 runs begins and it is a chase for the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy. The first ball was edged but no one took it, some confusion between Gill and Kohli. The catch was for Kohli but now the chance is gone.
AUS: 15/0 (1 Over)
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Starc On Australia's Performance
"You can always plan for things, the way we contributed with the ball is fantastic first up and now out there (need to do the job) with the bat. There is not a whole heap of help for the seam bowlers and swing bowlers, was trying to do a few different things, vary the pace a little bit. Patty (Cummins) and Josh (Hazlewood) were outstanding and obviously a little bit of reverse at the back end. Hopefully we restricted them to enough (runs). We bowled second here against England and it was a little dewy, the wicket (today) is a little bit dry and hopefully the dew comes in and we don't see any reverse in the second innings, not an easy wicket to bat on, the easiest time to bat perhaps is against the hard new ball and there are runs to be scored and it is not going to be easy, but it is what you ask for, it is a world cup final. What more can you ask for!"
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Can India Defend It?
India, setting a target of 240 in 50 overs, faced challenges as Australia's bowlers, led by Cummins and Starc, dominated. Despite a promising start, wickets fell consistently, and Australia's fielding prowess restricted India. With the pitch supporting bowlers, India's defense hinges on the absence of dew. Australia emerges the happier side at the halfway mark, anticipating a strong batting display in the final.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India All Out For First Time In Tournament
In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, India set a target of 240 for Australia. Top contributors include KL Rahul (66), Virat Kohli (54), and Rohit Sharma (47). Mitchell Starc takes 3 wickets for Australia, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood each claim 2.
LIVE Score IND 240 (50) CRR: 4.8
Innings Break
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India all out
Hazlewood dismisses Siraj and completes a run out of Kuldeep Yadav on the final ball; Siraj pulls a slower shortish delivery to deep square leg, attempting a second run, but an accurate throw from Marnus Labuschagne to the bowler's end results in Cummins breaking the stumps with Kuldeep nowhere near the crease. Kuldeep Yadav is run out for 10 runs off 18 balls.
LIVE Score IND 240 (50) CRR: 4.8
Innings Break
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Inching Towards 250
Cummins delivers a mix of deliveries to Kuldeep Yadav and Siraj, including a slower one pulled for a single, a pacy bouncer resulting in a pulled single, a short one pulled to deep square leg for another single, a pitched-up delivery miscued to mid-off for a single, a bouncer skillfully swayed away from by Siraj, a wide down leg cheered by the crowd, and a skiddy ball that keeps low and narrowly misses Siraj's defensive outside edge.
LIVE Score IND 232/9 (49) CRR: 4.73
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: SKY Departs, India 9 Down
Hazlewood dismisses Suryakumar Yadav for 18 as the tactic of delivering slow and short pays off, inducing an early pull shot with Suryakumar Yadav caught by Josh Inglis.
LIVE Score IND 226/9 (47.3) CRR: 4.76
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: All Eyes On SKY
Cummins bowls a mix of deliveries to Kuldeep Yadav, including a yorker with a denied LBW appeal, a cutter tapped to backward point, an off-speed ball resulting in an inside edge, a slow and short one dispatched by Suryakumar Yadav over the keeper, and a short ball pulled for a single.
LIVE Score IND 223/8 (47) CRR: 4.74
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Playing Good Shots
Starc delivers a variety of deliveries to Kuldeep Yadav, including a tailing back ball for a single, a wide, a fuller straight delivery resulting in a clipped two, a back-of-a-length ball defended by Kuldeep, a fuller one pushed to backward point, a leading edge by Suryakumar Yadav falling safely, and a flick by Kuldeep to fine leg for a single.
LIVE Score IND 221/8 (46) CRR: 4.8
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Bumrah Departs
Bumrah is dismissed lbw by Zampa for 1 run as the 93.3kph fullish delivery with a scrambled seam goes on straight; Bumrah, not opting for a review, walks off, shaking his head.
LIVE Score IND 214/8 (44.5) CRR: 4.77
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India 7 Down
Starc claims his third wicket as Shami, attempting a forceful swing, edges a 141kph length ball marginally outside off, with the hint of away movement, for a straightforward catch by Josh Inglis, departing for 6 runs.
LIVE Score IND 211/7 (43.4) CRR: 4.83
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Can SKY Give India Big Finish?
Cummins delivers a mix of deliveries to Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, including a yorker, an aerial pull, and a slower cutter, as Suryakumar Yadav manages singles with a mid-wicket shot and an early pull, while Shami steers one to third man in the 42nd over.
LIVE Score IND 211/6 (43) CRR: 4.91
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Departs
Starc dismisses Rahul for 66 with a swinging beauty, a 137.9kph length ball from round the wicket that late swings away, reminiscent of Wasim Akram's style.
LIVE Score IND 203/6 (41.3) CRR: 4.89
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: 200 up for Team India
Zampa delivers a mix of flat and drifting deliveries to Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul; Rahul's squeeze drive brings up India's 200, while Suryakumar Yadav sweeps a low full toss to deep backward square leg in the 40th over.
LIVE Score
IND 200/5 (41) CRR: 4.88
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India need quick runs
Hazlewood induces an edge from Rahul, resulting in a single to third man; brilliant fielding by sub Abbott saves runs as Suryakumar Yadav flicks a half-volley towards short mid-wicket, while singles are managed with tucks and pulls in the 39th over.
LIVE Score IND 197/5 (40) CRR: 4.92
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: SKY Finds Form
Suryakumar Yadav capitalizes on a short and wide delivery from Zampa, cutting it for a boundary, while Rahul manages singles with watchful shots; Zampa's variations include a flatter wrong-un and a flatter delivery that slides down leg, resulting in extras in the 38th over.
LIVE Score IND 192/5 (39) CRR: 4.92
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: All Eyes On KL, SKY
Hazlewood bowls a mix of deliveries to Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul, inducing a hint of reverse swing; Suryakumar Yadav attempts a clip but can't beat the fielder, while Rahul punches a full-length delivery towards deep point, and they manage quick singles in the 37th over.
LIVE Score IND 182/5 (38) CRR: 4.79
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Stumping Appeal Against KL
Maxwell bowls a mix of deliveries to Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul, inducing a stumping appeal on a well-disguised delivery; Rahul manages a single with a punch down the ground, but faces challenges as the ball holds in the surface in the 36th over.
LIVE Score IND 179/5 (37) CRR: 4.84
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India 5 Down
Surviving a review moments ago, Jadeja's fate is sealed by Hazlewood as he edges one to keeper Josh Inglis, departing for 9 runs off 22 balls.
LIVE Score IND 178/5 (35.5) CRR: 4.97
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty For KL Rahul
Starc bowls a combination of length deliveries to Jadeja and Rahul, showcasing sharp running between the wickets for singles, as Rahul reaches a fifty amidst applause; frustrations show as Rahul isn't pleased with hitting the fielder in the last over, while Jadeja maneuvers the ball but finds fielders.
LIVE Score IND 173/4 (35) CRR: 4.94
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Travis Head Bowls Another Tight Over
Head delivers a mix of deliveries to Rahul and Jadeja, with Rahul managing a single off a fuller delivery, surviving a leg-before-wicket appeal; bonus leg byes add to India's total, while Jadeja takes a single with a cut shot in the 33rd over.
LIVE Score IND 169/4 (34) CRR: 4.97
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Starc Back Into The Attack
Starc delivers a mix of deliveries, showcasing signs of reverse swing, as Rahul and Jadeja manage singles with solid shots, while a full-length ball wide outside off prompts Jadeja to let it go; Starc's variation in length and movement is evident in the 32nd over.
LIVE Score IND 165/4 (33) CRR: 5
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Drinks Break
Zampa bowls a variety of deliveries, with Rahul and Jadeja taking singles off full deliveries and a poor one down leg; Shastri emphasizes Australia's competitive spirit in cricket commentary. Drinks are on the field.
LIVE Score IND 162/4 (32) CRR: 5.06
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins Bowling Tight Lines
Cummins delivers a mix of short and good-length balls to Jadeja and Rahul, resulting in singles; India's innings progression shows an early brisk start (80/2 in overs 1-10) followed by a slower phase (72/2 in overs 11-30).
LIVE Score IND 158/4 (31) CRR: 5.1
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Jadeja Survives
Zampa's over features a failed appeal for caught behind and stumping against Jadeja, followed by Rahul's single off a full delivery, while earlier, Kohli's dismissal silences the crowd and disappoints KL Rahul. Anushka Sharma looks baffled, and the strategic move to promote Jadeja for a left-right combination is noted.
IND 152/4 (30) CRR: 5.07
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Departs
Virat Kohli, after scoring 54 runs, is bowled by Cummins, leaving the stadium in stunned silence and Kohli in disbelief.
Live Score IND 148/4 (28.3) CRR: 5.19
Australia opt to bowl
IND vs AUS LIVE: Maxwell bowling well
Maxwell continues. He is doing a good job. Keeping it simple. Wicket to wicket bowling. He runs through the overs quickly too. What an all-rounder to have in your team.
IND 146/3 (28)
India Vs Australia LIVE Score: Boundary after 97 balls
Virat gets the boundary and the first boundary comes after 97 balls. Rahul with a scoop to fine leg boundary. Huge relief for India. Top shot that. Rahul looking more aggressive now. 7 off the over
IND 142/3 (27)
India Vs Australia LIVE Score: Fifty for Kohli
Adam Zampa back on. Kohli collects sngle off the last ball and gets to the fifty. His fifth consecutive fifty. Wife Anushka on her feet to applaud the landmark. Brilliant innings. Australia fielding top-notch. 37-year-old Warner puts body on the line to stop a boundary. What an effort. Great cricket all around.
IND 135/3 (26)
IND vs AUS LIVE: India going slow
It has been ninety balls since last boundary. 15 overs now. India playing risk-free wicket. They are getting into a rut now and need a move on.
IND 131/3 (25)
IND vs AUS LIVE Score: Kohli nears fifty
Virat Kohli is in the 40s now. Three shot of the fifty. A word on Rahul. He is going slow but he is also ensuring that India do not lose a wicket here. He is looking quite assured in the middle.
IND 125/3 (24)
India Vs Australia LIVE Updates: India reducing risk
India going slow. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli choosing partnership over strike rate. They are trying to reduce the risk and take the game deep. India has a long tail and the team does not want to go into a situation where Shami is in the middle with the bat in the overs 30 to 40.
IND 125/3 (23)
AUS Vs IND LIVE Score: Head into the attack
Head into the attack now. He is known as golden arm. Picked 2 crucial wickets in the last match vs SA in the middle overs.
IND 121/3 (22)
AUS Vs IND LIVE Updates: SRK in the house
Shah Rukh Khan is watching the India Vs Australia Final. Kohli is inching closer to the fifty. Boundaries are hard to come by but India are scoring just under 6. They can afford to do that right now. But not for long.
IND 119/3 (21)
Australia Vs India LIVE: Mitch Marsh into the attack
Cummis is clever here. He brings Marsh into the attack as he wants Indians to attack him. India have not scored a boundary in a long time and Cummins is luring them into going after Marsh's dibbly dobbly pace.
IND 115/3 (20)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Hazlewood back on
KL Rahul pulls Hazlewood for just one. It has been a long time since a boundary, Australia have done well to dry up the fours. Six singles. It has been 54 balls since the last four. About time someone gets one.
IND 113/3 (19)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Maxwell back on
Maxwell into the attack again after a little break. Kohli is key wicket for India here. Australia would want to see his back soon. KL looking solid. No fault shot from these two so far. They are looking solid.
IND 107/3 (18)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Cummins in looking good
Cummins back on after drinks break. India happy to get singles. Important to keep the runs coming, even in singles. Cummins is on the ball. Disciplined line and length. Not an inch here or there.
IND 104/3 (17)
IND vs AUS LIVE: India go past 100
India go past 100 run mark. Zampa continues. Four off the over. Only singles. Boundaries are hard to come by. Time for drinks.
IND 101/3 (16)
India Vs Australia LIVE Updates: Rahul is off to slow start
Hazlewood is warming up. Think he is coming up next. Rahul is off to a slow start. He needs to find his rythm here. Kohli is playing at over 100 strike rate at the other end.
IND 97/3 (15)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Security breach
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitch partnership. There is a security breach now. A fan has raced to the middle to meet Kohli it seems and the match stops for a bit. But he has been taken off now. Match resumes. India need a big partnership here from Kohli and Rahul.
IND 94/3 (14)
IND vs AUS LIVE Updates: Zampa is on
Cummins into the attack. Four dots at the start. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are going slow right now. They are trying to control the innings as Cummins is bowling well.
IND 89/3 (13)
India Vs Australia LIVE Updates: Zampa is on
Adam Zampa comes into the attack. He will love bowling on this slow track. KL Rahul joins Virat in the middle. India need to build on the partnership here. Five singles in the over.
IND 87/2 (12)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Iyer also gone
India lose two back to back wickets. Iyer is walking back. Pat Cummins finds the outside edge and keeper Inglis collects the ball behind. India on back foot suddenly.
IND 81/3 (10.3)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Rohit falls
Rohit walks back. What a catch by Head. He takes a stunning catch running back. Rohit stepped down to smash the ball out of the park and the leading edge goes high up in the air and Head cover a lot of ground to take a wonderful catch.
IND 76/2 (9.4)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Cummins into the attack
Pat Cummins into the attack now. Good over. He needs to keep the batters on back foot. He will bowl change of pace. A lot of off cutters. Great late shot by Kohli for a double to third man.
IND 66/1 (9)
LIVE Updates IND vs AUS: Maxwell into the attack
First glimpse of spin as offie Glenn Maxwell into the attack. That will tell whether there will be spin on this track or not. How low will it keep. Kohli with a back foot punch for four runs. This is great news for India, says Sanjay Manjrekar on air.
IND 61/1 (8)
IND vs AUS Final LIVE: Kohli on fire
Virat Kohli hits three boundaries on the trot. Off Starc. Class written over all of these shots. These are danger signs for Australia. They must stop him. Starc bowls an off cutter, a dot next. India have gone past the fifty mark.
IND 54/1 (7)
IND vs AUS World Cup Final: Hazlewood vs Kohli
Kohli will play the role of an achor while Rohit is set to launch an attack. Kohli is clipping well. Hazlewood is angling it into him and he is on top of the ball most of the time. Hazlewood is looking for a LBW or a Kohli flick to the mid wicket or square leg.
IND 40/1 (6)
IND vs AUS Final: Kohli is in
Virat Kohli has joined Rohit in the middle. He is also off the mark. Rohit played a big shot too early before getting his eye in. India need a big partnership here.
IND 37/1 (5)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Shubman Gill Departs
WICKET! Shubman Gill gone. He pulls but the bottom of the bat takes the ball to the mid on fielder who takes a safe catch. Big blow for Team India. In walks Virat Kohli. Game on.
IND 30/1 (4.2)
IND vs AUS Final LIVE: Rohit with an onslaught
Rohit pulls Starc to mid-wicket boundary but there is a cover over there and he stops the ball which lands on one bounce to him. Rohit being tied up here. Australia have done their home work. But Rohit pulls off the pull shot here. Brilliant shot. He picks it from length and he sends it sailing into the crowd. Last ball also goes four. Rohit is in charge here. He is looking very, very good. India fans, relax now.
IND 30/0 (4)
IND vs AUS Final LIVE Score: Rohit is not stopping
Rohit Sharma is not stopping here. He wants to take on the new-ball bowlers. Australia are fielding brilliantly here. Gill is cautious against Starc, lets two balls go past him. 5 off the over.
IND 18/0 (3)
IND vs AUS LIVE Updates: Rohit off to a great start
Josh Hazlewood with the second over. Indian captain Rohit Sharma shows intent with the bat. He takes Hazlewood because this pacer bowls one fixed line and length. Rohit is taking chances against him and hits two consecutive fours. Two collected off the first ball.
IND 13/0 (2)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Starc bowls the first over
Huge swing down the leg side for Starc, hits Rohit's pads and appeal follows but no damage done. Two off the next ball. Followed by three dots. One off the last ball. Three off the first over.
IND 3/0 (1)
India Vs Australia LIVE: Match Time, folks.
It's here. The final. It starts now. Hold you breath. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill come out to open the innings. Mitchell Starc has the ball in hand. Here. We. Go. Ball 1.
Keep checking this live blog for over by over and wicket updates.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Match Time, folks.
It's here. The final. It starts now. Hold you breath. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill come out to open the innings. Mitchell Starc has the ball in hand. Here. We. Go. Ball 1.
Keep checking this live blog for over by over and wicket updates.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Time for national anthems
Both teams, match officials come out for the national anthem. Following this, the ball number 1 will be bowled.
LIVE World Cup Final: Air Show wows the crowd
The Indian Airforce kickstarts proceedings at Narendra Modi staidum. Look at these incredible stunts.
#WATCH | Air show underway by IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team over the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad#ICCCricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/50PnUmUuRV
— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dinesh Karthik with the pitch report
DK says that team batting second is better suited to win. Take a look.
Not a high scoring game
Team batting second if dew around is better suited for a win
Though interestingly both teams might bat first I feel
Big game . Put runs on board #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1uDVusZYPa
— DK (@DineshKarthik) November 19, 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE: Both teams unchanged; No Ashwin for India
Playing 11s announced.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
IND Vs AUS Final LIVE: Toss News
Pat Cummins wins toss and opts to bowl first. India batting first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
India Vs AUS LIVE Score: Pitch report
"Pitch number five. Same wicket that was used for India vs Pakistan. It's different from that one because it's been left open for quite a long time. It looks very dry, not much rolling. Looks patchy especially in the areas where spinners will land the ball. I expect it to turn a bit. Dew is uncontrollable. If there's no dew, you could be in trouble. Batting first, getting runs on the board is premium. But India won't be too bothered either way." - Ravi Shastri with the pitch report.
Toss coming up very soon. Keep tuned in to our live blog.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Ashwin playing?
Looks lik Ashwin is playing today in place of Siraj. He has a look at the pitch and then starts bowling on the sidelines. He looks focussed. Think this is a slow track and Dravid, Rohit betting on him in the big final. We will know the playing 11 soon.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss is coming up shortly. Less than half an hour to go for the flip of the coin. Keep watching this space for all updates from the match.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Kohli touches ground before entering the field
Virat Kohli has the bat in hand. He is focussed. Comes down the stairs. Touches the ground outside the ropes and then enters. Kohli has arrived at Narendra Modi stadium for the final.
IND vs AUS: Team India Reach Stadium, Begin Warm-Ups
Indian cricket team has reached the stadium and begin the warm-ups, we can see the visuals on TV as Rohit Sharma is among the first cricketers to hit the ground. The Indian fans are quickly filling the stadium.
It's a sea of blue at the #CWC23 Final __#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NaNXlV4dEZ
— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 19, 2023
India Vs Australia LIVE: Gill is confident
Speaking to Star Sports, India's opening batter Shubman Gill said that they have played against Australia so much this year, the Indian team know how to beat them. Starc is also confident of putting up a good show as he says he has played enough ODIs to win the final for Australia.
World Cup Final LIVE: Closing Ceremony To Start With Air Show
The closing ceremony will start soon. First up will be an Air Show by the brave Indian Air Force team. Watch out for them as they fly over the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
India Vs Australia: Who Are The WC-Winning Captains Attending Final?
Apart from one former World Cup-winning captain, all other skippers will attend the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Allan Border, Arjuna Ranatunga, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, Michael Clarke and Eoin Morgan. Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan will miss the final as he is currently detailed in a jail by the current government.
Inda Vs Australia LIVE: When Does Close Ceremony Start?
The closing ceremony will start at 12.30 pm IST. The first act will the Air Show done by the Indian Airforce. The toss will take place later and then the match starts at 2 pm IST.
Final World Cup: Who Are The Top WAGs Attending Final?
Some top wives and girlfriends of both the teams will be taking part in the World Cup. They will be in the stands making the biggest cheer for their partners.
IND vs AUS: Is There Any Change To Toss Time Due To Ceremony?
There will be a closing ceremony starting at 12.30 pm IST. But all of it will be concluded by 1.30 pm, which is the toss time for the final between India and Australia. Watch this space for latest updates.
India Vs Australia: When Does The Match Start?
The World Cup final 2023 between India and Australia will start at 2 pm IST. There will be an exciting closing ceremony taking place throughout the day, which kickstarts at 12.30 pm IST with an Air Show by Indian Airforce.
IND vs AUS Final: All World Cup-Winning Captains Invited To Watch Match
BCCI and ICC have invited all the World Cup winning captains to honour them. There will be a champion's parade at the stadium and a short reel will be shown to introduce the captains. Imran Khan will be missing at the stadium.
Read why Imran Khan will not be there at Ahmedabad
AUS Vs IND LIVE: India's top-scorer in every match
Here's the list of India's bes batter, in terms of runs scored, in last ten matches of the World Cup.
Highest scorer for __ in this World Cup:
vs __- Rahul 97*
vs __- Rohit 131
vs __- Rohit 86
vs __- Kohli 103*
vs __- Kohli 95
vs _______- Rohit 87
vs __- Gill 92
vs __- Kohli 101*
vs __- Iyer 128*
vs __- Kohli 117
Who'll be the topper in the final vs __ - ??? #INDvAUS_ pic.twitter.com/V4rE7TklOy
— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 19, 2023
IND vs AUS Final LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Predictions
This is the day to support your favourite team and also make a fantasy team that can help you win big. In case you are confused about the availability of players, injury updates and can't get your hear around the best fantasy team for the India vs Australia final, do check our predictions.
LIVE India Vs Australia Final: Former Aussie champions' message to Cummins and Co
Adam Gilchrist to Matthew Hayden and other former World Champions from Australia wished the best to Pat Cummins and Co ahead of the final. Watch the video below.
Some special messages for our Aussie men from a couple of people who know a thing or two about World Cup finals _#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/VSbrZnYpMk
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 19, 2023
IND vs AUS LIVE: Rohit Sharma's Start Important For India
Rohit Sharma is playing selflessly at the start. His only aim is to give India great starts with the bat so that the batters to follow have a solid base to build on. That;s why his 40s and 50s are not failures as they have come in quick time and Rohit too has not mind going out playing big shots although he would have liked to hit the three-figures more consistently. India's chance in the final depends hugely on how good a game Rohit has with the bat.
IND vs AUS Final: Check Probable Playing 11s
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: R Ashwin Or No R Ashwin
Although Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his prowess in both bowling and batting during a substantial practice session, the team hesitates to include him, given the potential consequences. The temptation to field Ashwin is tempered by the risk of upsetting the team's balance, either resulting in a two-seamer attack or leaving them a pure batter short. This delicate consideration underscores the team's commitment to maintaining a well-balanced and effective combination.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Kohli & Iyer Hold Fort
In the World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have accumulated an impressive total of 537 partnership runs through eight collaborations, establishing themselves as the most prolific pair in the tournament. This remarkable feat solidifies India's position as possessing the strongest middle order in the Cricket World Cup 2023.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: The Adam Zampa Threat
Adam Zampa stands out as the leading wicket-taker in the middle overs of the current World Cup, boasting a total of 17 wickets. His impressive track record against Virat Kohli adds an additional layer of threat for Team India, making Zampa a key player to watch out for in the upcoming clash.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: All Eyes On Indian Bowlers
In the current World Cup, India's bowlers have successfully claimed 95 wickets, a notable achievement. Only two teams have surpassed this tally in a single edition before. In 2007, Australia set a record with 97 wickets, and in 2003, they secured 96 wickets. Interestingly, both these teams went on to clinch the trophy by winning 11 consecutive matches—a remarkable feat that India is aspiring to replicate in their pursuit of cup glory.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Which Pitch Will Be Selected?
Pitches with Black Clay Soil:
Benefit: Enhanced bounce, making it well-suited for shorter formats.
Effect: Favors fast bowlers with added pace and bounce, aiding seam movement. Batsmen find opportunities for high-scoring innings.
Pitches with Red Silt Soil:
Benefit: Quick drying, making them conducive to longer formats.
Effect: Suits spinners and slower bowlers as the game progresses. Poses challenges for batsmen due to the unpredictable behavior of the ball.
Pitches with Mixed Soil:
Composition: Blend of black clay and red silt soil.
Effect: Strives for equilibrium, offering a balanced contest between bat and ball. Tests players' adaptability to different conditions.
READ FULL STORY
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Pitch Report
The much-anticipated India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, set for Sunday, is slated to kick off at 2 pm local time. Current weather predictions suggest favorable conditions, with no anticipated rain. AccuWeather, a private weather forecasting service, anticipates abundant sunshine and clear skies. Daytime temperatures are projected to peak around 33°C, gradually cooling to approximately 25°C in the evening. Humidity levels are expected to range between 38-60 percent, providing a conducive weather outlook for the thrilling cricket encounter.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Weather Report
Anticipate a bright and clear sky on the significant day, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 33°C and a minimum dropping to 19°C. Rain is unlikely, but the humidity is expected to rise as the game progresses into the evening.
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup Final: Kohli, Rohit key for India
Australia and Team India will face each other in the final of the 2023 World Cup tomorrow. Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be playing their seventh ICC tournament final tomorrow.
2007 T20 WC final: Rohit
2011 WC final: Kohli
2013 CT final: Rohit & Kohli
2014 T20 WC final: Rohit & Kohli
2017 CT final: Rohit & Kohli
2021 WTC final: Rohit & Kohli
2023 WTC final: Rohit & Kohli
2023 WC final: Rohit & Kohli*
Duo will be playing their 7th ICC final tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZIIcVq7oV9
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 18, 2023
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: Rohit Sharma on 2015 campaign
"I do not think that there is going to be a lot of advantage for them (memories of win back in the 2015 semis). The 2015 World Cup happened eight years back. We have two players who played 2011 World Cup (Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli). Virat played in the final. That is their thinking. Our thinking is different," said Rohit in a pre-match press conference.
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: One game away from trophy
Both teams are one win away from winning the World Cup 2023 title. It does not matter now if India are unbeaten in this tournament, they have to beat Australia tomorrow to lift the title at home soil.
IND vs AUS World Cup Final Probable Playing 11: Will R Ashwin Replace Mohammed Siraj?
LIVE IND vs AUS: Rohit explains every batter's role
Rohit Sharma explained that the team's plan is different from past tournament as every batter has been given a different role. He said that not all seven batters can go out and play explosively so they have given each and every individual a different role.
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: Rohit on his game plan
"Before the WC, I wanted to play different way - didn't know what would happen but I had plans what if come off & what if it didn't come off - if you have seen the England, I changed the game - that is how experience players do and I am prepared for any stage," said Rohit Sharma during the press conference.
LIVE AUS vs IND WC 2023 Final: Will India change lineup?
Ahmedabad has a record of spinners doing a pretty good job so does that mean Rohit Sharma and management will sacrifice one pacer for R Ashwin? The off-spinner was seen doing practice two days before the final.
LIVE AUS vs IND: Pitch Report
The venue has featured four matches in this tournament, including the opening game, although run scoring has not been particularly favorable there. Australia's 286 is the highest score; England failed to chase it and was bowled out for 253. We still don't on which wicket the game of tomorrow will be played on though.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Probable Playing XIs
India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
LIVE AUS vs IND WC 2023: Cummins confident
Pat Cummins looked extremely confident ahead of the World Cup final against India despite playing in the host nation. He also said that he aims to 'Silence' the crowd in Ahmedabad because in sports it is very satisfying.
LIVE India vs Australia WC Final: Can India repeat 2011 Heroics?
The stage in Ahmedabad is set and India are just one win away from lifting the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy. Australia will surely bring their A-game on the field tomorrow but Rohit Sharma's side are in red-hot form. We can expect a nail-biting thriller tomorrow.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Full Squads Of Both Sides
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
LIVE Updates IND VS AUS Final: Rohit Sharma Vs Pat Cummins
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Australia final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow. Over 1,30,000 fans will fill in the stadium in hope that India will lift the cup. At the same time, the Aussies will be awake back home to see whether their side can clinch the record-extending sixth World Cup title or not. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game as we being the buildup.