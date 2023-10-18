IND: 28-0 (4) | IND vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Off To A Bright Start With Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill
India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh posted 256 runs on the board.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India was asked to bowl first after Bangladesh won the toss in match no. 17 of the World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19) and opted to bat first. India need 257 runs to win this contest. Big blow for Bangladesh as skipper Shakib Al Hasan misses out due to an injury. The hosts are on a mission to win the trophy at home and each player in the squad is making sure they are giving their best every time the Men in Blue step on the field. The conditions in Pune are expected to support spinners which means Ravichandran Ashwin could make the cut in place of Shardul Thakur.
On the other hand, Bangladesh have won one and lost one contest so far. The third game will be their biggest test so far as Rohit Sharma's team are breathing fire every department at the moment. Shakib Al Hasan will have to give their level best to get the win.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 16 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh.
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: India look to attack
India will look to attack in the remaining five overs of the play. Bangladesh need to find a wicket soon if they want to control this game.
IND: 33/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Good comeback from BAN
Bangladesh bounce back with a tight over from the left-arm spinner Nasum. Bangladesh in a desperate situation searching for an early wicket.
IND: 28/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Sharma in the groove
Rohit Sharma with the trademark pull-shot for a maximum. India off to a fantastic start as the skipper looks in dangerous rhythm. Nasum brought into the attack now.
IND: 26/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Bright start
A good start from India openers as captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone with 14 runs from the first two overs bowled.
IND: 14/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Chase begins
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have begin the chase of 257 runs against Bangladesh in Pune. Shoriful attacks the stumps for Bangladesh.
IND: 4/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE Score IND vs BAN: End of Bangladesh innings
Bangladesh finish with a 256 for 8 on the board. Shoriful Islam finishes the innings with a six over square boundary on the off side. What a finish to the innings. India need 257 runs to win when they come out to bat. Bumrah finished the day with 10 overs, 41 runs an 2 wickets.
BAN 256/8 (50)
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Mahmudullah Cleaned Up By Bumrah
Mahmudullah has been done in by a Bumrah special. Perfect yorker to send him packing. Just three more balls left.
BAN 249/8 (49.3)
LIVE Score Bangladesh vs India: Poor over by Siraj
Poor over from Siraj. Stunning six by Mahmudullah. Over pitched and the batter smashes him for a big maximum, over the deep mid-wicket region. 10 of the over.
BAN 248/7 (49)
LIVE Score Bangladesh vs India: Bumrah with a good over
Bumrah returns to finally complete his spell. Mahmudullah uses the width given to guide the ball down to third man for four runs. Top shot that. But despite this boundary, just five off the over.
BAN 238/7 (48)
LIVE Score Bangladesh vs India: Wicket
Runs for Bangladesh in this over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. But a wicket falls too. Nasum Ahmed perishes trying to hook the ball. Siraj bounces him out and the fine edge goes to keeper Rahul.
BAN 233/7 (46.5)
LIVE BAN vs India: Terrible over from Thakur
Thakur returns to the attack. He is all over the place. Fullish on the leg side and that has been flicked for four by Mahmudullah. He then pitches one short, and gets smashed for a six. Poor, poor bowling from Thakur.
BAN 225/6 (46)
LIVE BAN vs India: Bumrah continues
Bumrah comes back for his 8th over. Does a good job. Good pace and good line. Just five off the over and the Bangladesh team unable to up the scoring rate here.
BAN 210/6 (45)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Kuldeep finishes his spell
Kuldeep finishes his quota. Brilliant spell from the leggie. He was the man who provided the first breakthrough for India when Litton and Tanzid got going. 10 overs. 47 runs. 1 wicket.
BAN 205/6 (44)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: What a catch by Jadeja
Bangladesh bring the 200 up in the 43rd over. And Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss Rahim of Bumrah. Brilliant diving catch to his left and he wants the fielding medal at the end of the match, he tells the fielding coach Dlip TK.
BAN 201/6 (43)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Jadeja's super show
Jadeja completes his quota and what a spell from the champion bowler. 10 overs. 38 runs. 2 wickets. Top show. Kuldeep to finish his quota next.
BAN 199/5 (42)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Kuldeep back for his 9th over
Kuldeep comes back on and has been smashed for a six by Mahmudullah. He danced out and heaved it over deep mid-wicket region for a big maximum. Nine from the over.
BAN 198/5 (41)
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Jadeja returns
Jadeja has two left and comes back on. India's over rate has been excellent. All thanks to Jadeja who runs through his overs. That's a good over again from Jaddu. Just 3 off it.
BAN 189/5 (40)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Mahmudullah comes in
Mahmudullah, right handed bat, comes to the crease and joins Rahim in the middle. Not too many overs to go from here and Bangladesh need a kick on. Mahmudullah hits a boundary off the last ball of the over.
BAN 186/5 (39)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Bangladesh 5 down
India tighten the grip on the game with the fifth Bangladeshi wicket. Siraj continues from the other end as Hardik is not on the field. Huge challenge for India to bowl out Bangladesh here with five bowlers.
BAN 182/5 (38.2)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Thakur strikes
Another change in the bowling as Shardul Thakur comes into the attack again, replacing Bumrah. Pulled and Kuldeep with another excellent piece of fielding.
That's a wicket. On the second ball. Thakur strikes. Hridoy back to the hut. Leading edge goes up in the air and Gill takes a safe catch. Bangladesh are now 5 down.
BAN 179/5 (37.2)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Sara Tendulkar in the stands
Rohit attacks. Gets Siraj into the attack. A wide in the middle of the over. Cameraman cuts to show Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, who has come to watch the match.
BAN 178/4 (37)
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Bumrah continues
Bumrah returns to the attack. He is bowling the cutters every now and then. He bowls a good over. Just five off the over. India on top but need wickets to finish the Bangladesh innings
BAN 170/4 (36)
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Kuldeep continues.
Kuldeep Yadav continues. He is keeping it tight at the moment. Rahim and Hridoy going slow as they need to forge a big stand here. Just one off the over.
BAN 165/4 (35)
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Bumrah returns
Bumrah returns to the attack, replaces Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav with a brilliant save at third man. Dives to stop the ball and then quickly recovers to throw it back to the keeper. Huge mixup between Hridoy and Rahim, Jadeja throws but misses. Close shave for Hridoy. He is lucky here.
BAN 164/4 (34)
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh rebuild
Kuldeep Yadav returns to the attack and replaces Thakur. Good, tight over from him. He forced Rahim to sweep him. That fetched the batter 2 runs.
BAN 161/4 (33)
LIVE Updates IND vs BAN: Rahim hits six
Drinks break over and Rahim, refilled with energy, starts the over with a maximum. Jadeja makes a strong comeback, gives away just 1 in the next five balls. 7 off the over.
BAN 156/4 (32)
LIVE Score IND vs BAN: Sloppy India
Thakur from the other end as India stick with pace and spin combination to tackle Rahim and Hridoy. Sloppy fielding as Jadeja's throw ricochets off the stumps to go to square leg as Bangladesh steal one more run. The Rahul throws at non-striker's end and that throw also hits the stumps and goes away. Bangladesh run another one. Drinks Break.
BAN 149/4 (31)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Rahim achieves huge milestone
Jadeja continues from the other end. Just 3 off the over. Rahim taking his own sweet time to get going in the middle. He is the big wicket here. 1000 runs for Rahim in World Cup.
BAN 143/4 (30)
LIVE IND vs BAN: India on top
Thakur returns to the attack. Rahim and Hridoy look to rebuild after the fall of fourth wicket. Both are new to the crease and will take time to settle down.
BAN 140/4 (29)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: Gone!
Litton Das 66 (82) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Bangladesh are four down now as the settled Litton Das walks back to the pavilion.
BAN: 138/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: Kohli to bowl again?
Virat Kohli bowled an over for India after Pandya's injury but the question is will he bowl again? Let's see if Rohit Sharma brings him back.
BAN: 136/3 (27.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023 Score: Das to carry
Litton Das is batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment, he is on 65 off 79 balls with seven fours so far.
BAN: 134/3 (26.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023 Score: 25 Overs gone
Half of the overs from the first innings have been bowled and India are in complete control at the moment with Jadeja and Siraj attacking the stumps.
BAN: 131/3 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gone!
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3 (13) caught by KL Rahul bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India get another wicket as Miraz walks back to the pavilion.
BAN: 129/3 (24.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Siraj brought
Rohit Sharma brings in Mohammed Siraj now to attack the stumps for India alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Bangladesh looking to buildup a healthy partnership.
BAN: 118/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: Das hits fifty
Litton Das completes his fifty, he has smashed five fours so far with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the middle with him for the partnership.
BAN: 114/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Najmul Hossain Shanto 8 (17) LBW by Ravindra Jadeja. India on a roll as Shanto departs and Jadeja is the man to get the second wicket for India.
BAN: 110/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Jadeja attacks
Ravindra Jadeja attacks the stumps for India as Bangladesh look to buildup a partnership in the middle with Shanto and Das.
BAN: 107/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Das nears fifty
Litton Das is nearing his fifty, he is batting on 46 off 56 balls with 5 fours so far. Najmul Hossain Shanto is alongside him in the middle.
BAN: 103/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack now with Litton Das ad Shanto in the middle. Hardik Pandya's injury can be very bad news for India at this stage of the tournament.
BAN: 98/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh WC 2023: India eye wickets
India have broken the partnership for the first wicket but now they are looking for another one with Shardul and Kuldeep into the attack.
BAN: 96/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Tanzid Hasan 51 (43) LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Bangladesh go 1 down as Kuldeep strikes for India now. Shardul Thakur attacks the stumps now for India.
BAN: 94/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Fifty for Tanzid Hasan
Thakur continues from the other end but cannot stop runs and unable to break the stand. Hasan hits him over the covers for another lofted shot.
That's fifty for Tanzis Hasan as well with a tap on the off side. Maiden fifty for him in ODIs. Against India. On the big stage. Well done.
BAN 90/0 (14)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Kuldeep continues
Kuldeep Yadav continues from the other end. Bowls short first up and gets cut away for four. Das is looking in good touch here. 10 off the over.
BAN 82/0 (13)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh on top
Highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup as they reach 70 inside 12 overs without loss of wicket. So, well done Litton and Hasan. Thakur continues and pressure is now getting on India as Iyer misfields in the deep. Caught and bowl chance missed on the third ball.
BAN 72/0 (12)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Kuldeep into the attack
Kuldeep Yadab into the attack. Hardik is off the park due to ankle woes. Shardul is leaking runs. Rohit turns to Kuldeep for wickets. Five off the over.
BAN 68/0 (11)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Thakur into the attack
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and has been taken to the cleaners. 16 off his first over. He has been on the expensive side. Leaks runs again.
BAN 63/0 (10)
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Kohli completes Pandya's over
Hardik Pandya has gone off the field after hurting his ankle and that brings Virat Kohli into the attack. He will complete this over. Three overs to be bowled. Kohli gives two off the last 3 balls.
BAN 47/0 (9)
India vs Bangladesh: Injury scare for Hardik Pandya
Oh no, Hardik looks in great discomfort here. He tried to stop the ball with his right foot and his ankle got twisted. The physio is having a look at him. He might be taken off the field.
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Openers look solid
Siraj continues. There is a lot in the surface for the batters. They need to spend a little time here though. A boundary in the over by Hasan and Siraj follows up with a bouncer that is called a wide. Terrific shot down the ground for another boundary. Hasan is bowling superbly here.
BAN 37/0 (8)
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: First six of the match
While playing outside the off stump. Das is playing with a soft bottom hand. His right hand is coming off the grip as he defends the ball. This is to decrease the probability of an outside edge. Bumrah changes angle and comes round the wicket to the left-handed Hasan and starts off with a wide. Hasan pulls Bumrah for a SIX, first of the match.
BAN 27/0 (7)
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Bangladesh play waiting game
Siraj and Bumrah have been consistently good. Bangladesh openers played the waiting game and are now playing their shots as per the bounce. This is very good batting. Das and Hasan know there is no Shakib today in the middle order and they need to be cautious.
BAN 19/0 (6)
Bangladesh vs India LIVE Score: Bumrah is on money
Bumrah starts the new over with beautiful yorker which almost hits the bottom of the stumps. Hasan manages to bring the bat down in time and Das quickly calls for a single from the non-striker's end. Four off the over.
BAN 10/0 (6)
Bangladesh vs India LIVE Score: Pacers keep it tight
Siraj bowls his second over. The pacer continues to keep it tight, making it hard for batters to break the shackles.
BAN 6/0 (4)
IND vs BAN LIVE: B'desh off to slow start
Bumrah bowls from the other end. This is top class fast bowling. Not giving an inch to Das in this over. The ball comes in, goes away. Excellent bowling. He is keeping things simple and tight. A maiden over.
BAN 5/0 (3)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Siraj with the second over
Mohammed Siraj, right arm fast, bowls from the other end and has been welcomed with a boundary off the first ball by Tanzid. Was in the air but beat Rohit Sharma at covers to go to the ropes. Four off the over.
BAN 5/0 (2)
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Match begins
Jasprit Bumrah bowls the first over and big swing for him right away. Tanzid off the mark already. Lovely late movement to Das, misses the outside edge of the bat. Tidy start from Bumrah.
BAN 1/0 (1)
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Match begins
Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das come to the crease to open the innings for Bangladesh. And Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling attack for India. Here we go!
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Teams are out for national anthems
India and Bangladesh players come out for the national anthems, post which the first ball will be bowled. Watch this space for all latest updates and scores from this match.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: No Shakib Al Hasan
In place of Shakib, Bangladesh will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
LIVE Score India Vs Bangladesh: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
IND vs BAN LIVE: Toss News
Bangladesh win the toss and they are going to bat first. Shakib Al Hasan not playing today due to injury.
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Pitch report
Seamers would not mind bowling here first up. I don't see a turner her. Seamers might enjoy here.
This is a definition of true pitch. It is good for batting but fast bowlers can get some help out of this. Going to be a high-scoring game.
- Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan with he pitch report
IND vs BAN LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the India Vs Bangladesh clash is about to take place. Less than 30 minutes to go for the flip of coin. Playing 11s news will follow the toss.
LIVE Updates India vs Bangladesh: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh will be done half an hour before the match starts, at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill Nears Big Milestone
India opening batter Shubman Gill is just 67 short of reaching 2,000 runs in ODIs. If he does so in less than 40 innings, he will become the fastest to reach the landmark. Whose record will he topple?
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Probable XIs
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
LIVE Updates India vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Check Pune weather updates
India vs Bangladesh match no. 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune. There was some drizzle in Pune on Wednesday evening, a day before the match.
Check Pune weather update ahead of India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today HERE.
LIVE IND vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli close to 26,000 international runs
Former India captain Virat Kohli (25,923) is 77 runs short of reaching the milestone of 26,000 runs across formats. Can Kohli achieve this feat against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune today?
LIVE Updates India vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
Rohit Sharma or Shakib al Hasan? Virat Kohli or Mehidy Hasan Miraz? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE IND vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes 18,000 runs
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (17,859) needs 141 runs to reach the landmark of 18,000 runs in international cricket. Can Rohit achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh today?
LIVE Updates India vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming details
India will be facing off against Bangladesh in match no. 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.
Check when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE IND vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: India hold edge in head-to-head
Team India hold a big edge over Bangladesh in overall head-to-head in ODI matches between the two sides. In 40 matches between the two teams, India have won 31, Bangladesh have won just 8 and one match ended in no-result. Can India continue their winning run against Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Pune today?
LIVE Updates India vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Bangladesh to end 25-year wait
This is Bangladesh's first ODI against India in India in 25 years. Among those who played the last ODI against India at the Wankhede in 1998, Minhajul Abedin is the current chief selector, Khaled Mahmud is the team director, and Athar Ali Khan is a TV commentator. Can Bangladesh mark this return with a win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Pune?
LIVE IND vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shardul Thakur over R Ashwin
The small ground dimensions of the MCA Stadium in Pune mean that Team India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing 11 which mean Shardul Thakur will once again play ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh today.
IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: Playing 11s
Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
LIVE World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN: Shakib fit to play?
"If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance of him playing tomorrow," Coach Hathurusingha told when he was asked.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan Fit For Clash Against India? Bangladesh Coach Says THIS
LIVE IND vs BAN Weather Report
The weather in Pune has got worse ahead of the clash between India and Bangladesh. A lot of people have uploaded videos from Pune.
India Vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 Weather Update: Will IND Vs BAN Match Get Cancelled In Pune Due To Rain?
IND vs BAN WC 2023: Both team squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 17 set to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Follow our LIVE feed for all the key updates from this contest.