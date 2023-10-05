Indian cricket team in Hangzhou, China will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 cricket tournament in their mission to win gold for the country. Yashasvi Jaiswal went all guns blazing against Nepal as he scored a century in just 49 balls which took his team to a commanding total of 202 for 4. Jaiswal became the youngest India batter to score a century in T20I cricket en route his hundred against Nepal.

India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted it wasn't their best day after Nepal batters took the Indian bowlers to 179 runs for 9. He was also not surprised by Nepal's gritty performance. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India Don New 'Orange' Training Kit At Chepauk As Preparations Begin, Check PICS Here)

"Not really. They are an international side backed up with international experience, having played tournaments like Asia Cup with all the main teams. They have scored around 250 runs against India, the main side, as well. They are a good side so were not really surprised with how they came (at us)," Gaikwad was quoted by PTI as saying.

#TeamIndia play a quick game of cricket with the local volunteers in China ahead of the #AsianGames semifinal#IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/4LhzvGV1Zq BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2023

Checkout the livestreaming details of Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match:

When is the Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match taking place?

The Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match will be played on Tuesday, October 3.

Where is the Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match taking place?

The action will unfold at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Where you watch the Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match in India?

The Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match will be played?

The Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

Where can you livestream the Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match?

The Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh semi-finals match can be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

The Moments Yashasvi Jaiswal has created history, he becomes first Indian men cricketer to have scored fifty in Asian Games.



The future of Indian cricket, What a player.. pic.twitter.com/MPcjMDAKYg October 3, 2023

Asian Games 2023 India vs Bangladesh Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan (c), Shahadat Hossain, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ripon Mandal, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain.

Team India (Senior Men): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.