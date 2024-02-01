LIVE Updates | IND VS ENG Day 1, 2nd Test Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim To Bounce Back
India Vs England Day 1, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Lost The First Game Of The Series By 28 Runs.
LIVE Score India vs England 2nd Test: In the upcoming second Test between India and England in Vizag, Team India faces a challenging situation after their defeat in the opening match. After injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, three uncapped players – Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and Sourabh Kumar – have been added to the squad. One of them is likely to make their Test debut. The absence of England's Jack Leach may lead to a change in their playing XI, with options like James Anderson or rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir. The pitch in Vizag is expected to be a slow turner, posing challenges for batsmen. India's struggling batters, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, need to deliver, as their repeated failures could impact the team. Despite India's weakened lineup, Test cricket's unpredictable nature might come into play in Vizag.
Follow Live Updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Injury Woes for India
KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's absence due to injuries poses a challenge for India, forcing them to introduce young and uncapped players for the crucial Vizag Test.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Friday. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
